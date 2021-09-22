Lentin Cashes In

An old hand in the Irish diversity scene, Professor Emeritus of Sociology at TCD, Ronit Lentin looks set to extract blood from the stone with her new pricey book on the Irish asylum industry.

Retailing at €105 in hardback, Disavowing Asylum looks set to be hitting Irish bookshelves shortly, examining the racialised inequalities behind the much maligned Direct Provision system in Ireland.

Written in conjunction with the artist and asylum archivist Vukašin Nedeljković, the book follows a long line of overpriced editions of antiracist screeds, normally bought up in bulk by Irish colleges.

The Israeli-born academic (though she prefers being referred to as Palestinian) has haunted the Trinity arts block for years prior to her retirement. She has been instrumental in the reckless push for open borders at every possible turn. Wife to the deceased filmmaker Louis Lentin, the academic makes no qualms about her motivations in part being driven by the Irish refusal to accept refugees en masse during the Emergency period.

The new text published by the publishing house Rowman & Littlefield Publishers claims to utilise “visual autoethnography” in arguing for the belief that asylum seekers can be utilised in the campaign against the asylum process.

The book was launched courtesy of the Peter Sutherland School of Law in UCD, accompanied by a fleet of prominent asylum activists and open border academics. The latest iteration of a string of books by the author on the matter, the hefty price tag illustrates the detachment asylum activists have, flogging hardbooks at over €100 yet moralising on structural inequality.

Despite giving out socks about the inherent racist nature of the Irish State, Lentin has lived a rather charmed life professionally through her academic gig in TCD.

Doomed to be read by select cadres of undergrads and academics at best, per the institutional model, expect editions of Lentin’s works to find their way to university bookshelves in due time owing to the habit of colleges to buy these works in bulk.

Not the only academic to make hay out of overpriced print editions, diversity darling ‘Dr’ Ebun Joseph last year made coin with her book on racialised inequalities in the Irish labour market retailing for €93 with Manchester University Press.

With Direct Provision on borrowed time, and a new asylum regime potentially undermining the Irish housing market per the government’s very own research, it is worth reflecting on where the work of Lentin and co. has got us.

A strata of pampered academics through their ivory tower activism have derailed the Irish asylum process and will result in the disprivileging of the Irish in their homeland. Whether she knows it or not Lentin has roadblocked the prosperity of numerous working class families through her pursuit of asylum insanity and has had the check to charge us all for courtesy.