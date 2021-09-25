Another Irish institution was put on notice this month with allegations of sexual impropriety emerging, this time in the swank environs of Trinity College debating.

Centring on the twin TCD debating societies (The Hist and The Phil), the scandal aired long pent up tensions over advances made on younger female members by older males and the power dynamics at play.

Exposed by campus rag The University Times, the revelations come as very little shock to anyone with an ear to the ground of GMB decorum. Made ironic by the ostensibly anti-sexist outlook adopted by both groupings, the allegations (and they are just allegations whatever one reads into them) come on the back of a slow boiling putsch within the debating scene by the campus Left under the guise of anti-racist initiatives.

The general gist is that certain senior male members of the debating circuit were using their positions of authority to create effective harems out of junior female members with many women feeling creeped out at the repeated hamfisted advances and subsequent vendettas held.

With the two societies ritualistically tarnished as misogynistic, the mini-scandal calls into question the very viability of the co-mingling of the genders on campus in such a sexually loose environment.

While existing on arguably the most effete campus in the country, the debating scene quietly facilitates the more libidinal impulses of Ireland’s most progressive men.

Suffice it to say some of the spicier stories around Irish colleges are too steamy for print with the chronic bonking often earning the scorn of us serial monogamists here at The Burkean.

For a reactionary publication which calls Trinners its alma matter, the hullaballoo is akin to Manna from Heaven, watching the implosion of an institutional pontoon bridge of our elites over an issue as mundane as the managing of sexual relations between members.

In recent years, we have seen up-and-coming stars get their wings clipped in various low level metoo scandals, even once for the mild sexual peccadillo of flirting poorly with a female activist on Tinder.

If our future elites cannot regulate the basic interaction between men and women, how do we expect them to govern the country in 20 years hence. A relative storm in a teacup such as the sexual goings on of Trinity debating society is a litmus test to what our ruling elite will look like in 20/30 years.

Believe it or not, our embryonic elites are experiencing a wobbling of the knees when it comes to the basic sexual policing required for any institution to function. While one ought to feel sympathy for the aggrieved parties, there are certain limits to that sympathy when one factors in the fact it is often a symbiotic sexual relationship between the senior male and aspiring young female debaters.

In the era of metoo, the cultural climate has gifted each potential art hoe a social hand grenade to unleash on any ill fated suitor. The nymphomania of old is well and truly passing, sic transit gloria muundi etc. and a new dawn breaking for sexual puritanism, albeit more schizophrenic than the old Christian order.

Liberal worldviews ultimately have no antidote to such a miasma. Trinity was front and center in the deformalisation of sexual mores, so it’s only fitting that a sexual thermidor bears fruit in the very debating halls where the cultural revolutionaries of old fall into their stride.

There are fundamentally no winning sides in the wars between the genders. Whether it be the caustic feminist worldview with its psychological hatred of men, or the misanthropic mindset of MRAs and the beta attributes that it comes with.

A type of sexless dystopia lies ahead of the student body as we witness the diminishing returns of sexual liberation, and return in force of moral puritanism with the emergence of the metoo movement.

The future of the Trinity sexual dynamics beckons and looks a lot more to be mimicking Kabul University than the fleshpots depicted by Sally Rooney. Indeed the continued use of face masks by anxious pretty-young-things on campus is rather reminiscent of the niqabs of a Middle-Eastern nation, as women furtively try to escape the male gaze.

The gentle and unspoken equilibrium between the genders is long since fading, and very few people will be left getting the shift as a consequence.