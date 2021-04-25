Another week and another outrage has emerged in lockdown Ireland as a Latin Mass ceremony was gatecrashed by members of An Garda Síochána implementing NPHET edicts. In harrowing footage released this afternoon, congregants of the SSPX operated Corpus Christi Church in Athlone can be heard rebuking members of the force for breaking up the socially distanced Mass.

Following the arrival of Gardaí parishioners were forced to give their names and details for fear of arrest. This embarrassing act of policing comes in the wake of the incessant harassment of the faithful in Limerick at the behest of Councillor Elisa O’Donovan.

Not the first time that religious freedom has been impeded, in March Breffni priest Fr PJ Hughes attracted the attention of the long hand of the law for his willingness to stand up to lockdown mania by hosting Mass at his parish church in Cavan. For his troubles Fr Hughes was given a €500 fine, made ironic by the fact that lockdown restrictions regarding religious ceremonies have been relaxed up the road in the six counties.

The Burkean has previously covered efforts by Catholic youth groups to lobby against the ban on Mass which has been in effect since the Christmas period. With additional legal challenges and a more proactive attitude being taken by members of the Hierarchy there does appear to be a more combative approach by the mainstream Church to the fact the Republic remains the only European nation where Mass is prohibited.

Personally however the time to lodge serious protest against these restrictions was last year rather than now that the technocratic covid police state has grown roots. Similar to the recent referenda on abortion and homosexual marriage, nevermind attempts to extricate the Church from any position in public life, Irish Catholics must awaken to the fact they are living under a hostile regime with animosity towards believers, akin to 20th century Bolsheviks or northern Orangemen.

Our elites at a domestic and international level know very well that a few elderly parishioners practicing their faith can easily be intimidated by the state security forces, as well as the importance of discontinuing the Christian religion as part of their agenda. In light of this, it is incumbent upon Irish Catholics to reignite the spirit of the Mass rocks and show this imposter state that the right to practice our religion is non-negotiable on the island of St Patrick.