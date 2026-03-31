The dispute in Lismore, County Waterford, has rightly provoked anger. Hill farmers, some of whose families have worked the same ground for generations, are facing proposed rent increases that in some cases rise to around €5,200. Farmers have described these increases as being in the region of 900% or more. Whatever view one takes of the precise figures, such a shock would threaten the security and survival of rural life in any country.

Yet public discussion has been too narrow. Most commentary has focused on whether the increases are excessive, abrupt or economically unrealistic. Those are fair concerns, but they do not reach the heart of the matter. The deeper offence is that an English duke should still stand in the position of landlord over Irish land at all. The estate in question forms part of the holdings of the Duke of Devonshire, whose family connection to Lismore dates back through inheritance to the eighteenth century, with the wider history of the estate rooted in much older confiscation and plantation.

A nation worthy of the name cannot treat land as just another abstract asset, detached from memory, duty and belonging. Land is not merely a commodity. It is patrimony: the inheritance of a people, the ground of family legacy and the setting of local civilisation. Where those who live upon the land, labour upon it and transmit its customs to the next generation remain subordinate to an absentee hereditary interest, something more serious than a rent dispute is at issue. What is exposed is an oligarchic remnant that sits uneasily with any serious idea of national independence.

The estate’s defenders point out that the proposed increases follow a 2023 rent review, that they are to be phased in up to 2029 and that this is said to be the first increase since 2017. Those facts may answer certain managerial questions. They do not answer the national one. Procedure cannot sanctify an arrangement whose underlying character remains foreign, extractive and parasitic.

Modern Ireland likes to imagine that the age of landlord domination has passed into history. The situation in Lismore suggests otherwise. The old order survives, not always in its crude nineteenth-century form, but in a softened legal language that asks us to confuse legitimacy with paperwork. Yet no amount of paperwork can disguise the indignity of Irish families holding their place by permission, while ultimate control rests with an absentee aristocratic house across the water.

If the only outcome of this affair is a revised rent schedule or a temporary easing of pressure, then the deeper lesson will have been ignored. The real question raised by Lismore is whether Ireland intends to regard such arrangements as normal. A people that takes itself seriously ought not accept the continued rule of absentee oligarchy over its own inheritance. The scandal is not merely the scale of the demand, but the survival of the system that makes such a demand possible.