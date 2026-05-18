Dublin Central will go to the polls on 22 May to elect one TD, following the vacancy left by Paschal Donohoe. The official notice of poll lists fourteen candidates, including Malachy Steenson, standing as a non-party candidate, alongside PSF (officially listed on the ballot as “Sinn Féin”), Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Labour, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit, Aontú, the Greens, Gerry Hutch and other independents.
On paper, it is one of the most politically crowded contests in the country. In practice, however, the by-election seems to be turning on a smaller number of simple questions: who can afford to live in Dublin, who is being listened to and whether the existing political class retains any credibility among those most exposed to the city’s decline.
Speaking briefly to The Burkean on his way to the March for Life in Dublin, Councilor Malachy Steenson said the three biggest issues coming up on the doors in Dublin Central were “the cost of living, housing and immigration.” It is a familiar enough triad in Irish politics by now, but in Dublin Central it takes on a particularly concrete form. This is not a constituency where housing can be discussed as an abstraction. The crisis is visible at street level. Steenson pointed especially to boarded-up and derelict properties in the constituency.
He cited Hardwicke Street as an example, saying: “While canvassing Hardwicke Street, we saw about ten properties that were boarded up. On nearly every block in this constituency there are at least two vacant properties.”
He argued that the problem was not merely the existence of derelict buildings, but the failure to return usable housing to public use quickly: “There are properties that have been left derelict for years. When a unit of public housing is vacant, it should be put back into supply within a couple of weeks, but that’s not what’s happening.” I made a subsequent visit to Hardwicke Street and confirmed that there were indeed at least ten visibly boarded-up and seemingly vacant properties.
That detail matters. Hardwicke Street is not a remote rural lane nor a forgotten backroad hidden far away from Kildare Street. It sits in the heart of Dublin, within walking distance of the institutions, NGOs, media offices and political class who speak endlessly about housing while entire streets bear the marks of abandonment.
In Dublin Central, dereliction does not merely offend the eye, it becomes a political argument. Every boarded-up doorway becomes a rebuke to a system that speaks endlessly about housing while failing to return usable buildings to public life.
Asked whether the younger Malachy Steenson would be surprised by his current politics or by the voters now responding to him, he said “Not at all. I’m saying the exact same things now that I’ve always said.” The implication was clear: Steenson does not see himself as having moved so much as the political world around him having shifted.
That may be the most revealing part of his candidacy. Steenson’s claim is not merely that the left has failed on policy, but that it has ceased to be rooted in the people it once claimed to represent.
He argued that “today many on the left are more concerned about Gaza and Ukraine than about what’s happening in our own country.” He continued: “I have my own views on both issues, but the priority should be to fix the problems in our own country first before being concerned with what’s happening elsewhere.”
This lands on old terrain in Dublin Central, a constituency long associated with working-class communities, renters, public housing tenants and those living closest to the failures of successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael Governments.
If those voters conclude that the left is more comfortable speaking about distant causes than boarded-up houses on their own streets, then its moral authority begins to crack. Hutch may express a rawer protest vote, but Steenson is attempting to give that anger a clearer and more ideological form.
4 Comments
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HM N̈GOV IRELAND
The only thing made affordable by Dumb n
Dumber Hariss Martin Coalition musical chair
Nongovernance is Homelessness in Dublin.
They should be trown out on the street until
the problem is fixed.Who in their right mind
would give these parasites the time of day.
Malachy Steenson the only credible candidate in Dublin Central/ and whose family has lived there for 2 generations.
He knows the problems and has lived experience of them.
He is the only viable candidate of any worth .
All others are just blow-ins on the make, with Hutch but a Regime stoolie to spoil Steensons vote.
Slightly surprised there is no mention of massive, swaggering and blatant vote rigging. It is a common feature of the Irish election system. I was assaulted by an election worker at the Sligo GE count and despite video and eyewitness evidence, the Gardai decided not to prosecute.
That is not surprising. Gardai have threatened me repeatedly during the election period. A homosexual Garda even sexually assaulted my buttocks while searching me in the Garda station. The beautiful 17 year old mulatto daughter of ugly SF candidate also made unwanted buttock to buttock contact me at the local election count in Carrick on Shannon.
For more details, the reader is advised to read my articles under the name Ganainm on The Occidental Observer.net
The abortion and Lisbon referendums also had strong suggestions of vote rigging.
If SFFG politicians are liars and thieves in general it seems reasonable that they would rig the elections also, as that is the basis of their thievery.
To observe vote rigging in action, go to the polling stations at 10pm and watch the votes being transferred. Be careful! They will threaten you too!
Rigging an Election in Ireland is easy.
We have over 500,000 votes on the Electoral Register who are dead or departed the Parish, that has not been updated in decades.
The Electoral Commission was appointed under a Supreme Court Justice Baker as Chair ,but appears to be just a cosmetic organisation that has failed to act in the 2 years since its inception and just a deception on the docile and naive electorate.
The mechanics of vote rigging, begin the with the Registration process by using the online website http://www.checktheregister.ie to add illegals to the register, without their knowledge and used to vote by 3rd parties.
Rarely is ID requested at the Polling Station.
The Ballot boxes are non transparent and can be ‘stuffed’ with the votes of the dead and departed the Parish, prior to being sealed and placed in the Polling Station.
The Voting Register at the Polling Station is used to put a line thru each person who voted.
This leaves a readily indentifiable large segment of Registered votes that can be garnished to further support a favored Candidate after the Polling Station closes.
It is noticeable in Ireland, the long delays between Voting and the commencement of the Count, sometimes including long week-ends.
The transport and integrity of the Ballot boxes is haphazard between Polling Station and Count Centre, leaving room for switching of Ballot boxes en route.
Previous Transport of Ballot boxes was by an Army detachment.
This is now the prerogative of the Garda, many who we know to be corruptible and Regime shills.
FF/FG have been in Power for over 100 years and have their placemen in every facet of the State, including the Electoral system.
They will not surrender Power democratically and face accountability for the destruction of Ireland,
They will use every dirty trick to cling onto that Power, as we saw in the recent Presidential Election interference.
We no longer have a Democracy in Ireland and only a naive fool trusts the Election results to have integrity.
Recent ballot results in General, European and Local Elections have been questionable to any sentient observer.
Few realise that Local Elections are open to non-citizens and illegals as long as they have an address in the Constituency, This is a absurdity in a democracy, which opens the Register again to contamination.