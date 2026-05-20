Noel Thomas: Independent Ireland’s Opening in Galway West

The more immediate electoral threat to the old party system in Galway West comes from Noel Thomas and Independent Ireland. Thomas is not an outsider in the sense of being unknown locally: he has served for the past decade as a councillor in Connemara South, and Independent Ireland’s own profile emphasises his community involvement, local infrastructure work and belief that representatives must listen honestly to their constituents. On joining the party, Thomas said that “if a politician fails to listen to and honestly represent their constituents then it is time for them to stand down.”

His break with Fianna Fáil is central to his appeal. When he resigned from the party in March 2024, he said the main political parties had become “very detached from the ordinary people.” RTÉ reported that his resignation followed controversy over plans by the 26-County Government to accommodate asylum seekers in a former hotel in the Oughterard area, with Thomas saying Fianna Fáil had become unrecognisable to him after three decades of involvement.

His own campaign material presents the by-election as a contest about people in Galway West feeling “frustrated and unheard”, pointing to housing costs, healthcare delays, traffic and the sidelining of rural and Gaeltacht communities. This is where Independent Ireland’s opportunity lies: Aontú may offer a values-driven and culturally sincere alternative, but Independent Ireland appears better placed to become the practical home for voters who have broken with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael without moving leftward.

The Burkean contacted Thomas for comment, but had not received a response at the time of writing.

Orla Nugent: Irish Culture and the Outsider Appeal

If Noel Thomas represents the most obvious electoral threat in Galway West, Aontú’s Orla Nugent offers a different kind of story: a young Irish-speaking candidate attempting to present herself as a voice for those who feel culturally and politically cut off from the existing system.

In written comments to The Burkean, Nugent said the issues dominating the doors in Galway West are “definitely the cost of living and housing.” She said voters are “struggling majorly with filling the tank with oil, buying day to day basics” while many are also struggling to buy a house, with some people having been “on the housing list for 12 years.”

The setting is different from Dublin Central, but the underlying grievance is similar: voters feel that the Leinster House administration cannot even help secure the basic conditions of life.

Asked whether voters are becoming more open to candidates outside the old party system, Nugent answered plainly: “Yes, I believe many voters want change and now will certainly consider other parties and candidates.” A strong result in Galway West, she said, would send a message that people “aren’t happy with the current government and haven’t been happy for a long time,” adding that many voters “don’t feel they’re represented at all and that the government are so disconnected from the people.”

Nugent’s candidacy is also notable for its cultural dimension. Originally from Fermanagh, she said that because she came from the Six Counties she “did not have to learn Irish” and that many schools did not provide it. In her own case, Irish was offered at secondary school, and she chose to study it before later continuing with Irish and economics at college.

“I love the language,” she said. “I spend a lot of time in South Connemara and I’m really privileged to be able to get chances to speak it. I feel like it’s part of our identity. Some of the sayings tell us so much about life and are very poetic.” This gives Nugent’s candidacy a personal and cultural texture often missing from by-election coverage.

Her route into politics also reflects a localist instinct. Nugent said she first became involved in activism when fracking was threatened in Fermanagh, an experience which taught her “how important it was for people to be involved in the running of our own areas.”

Nugent said she has been with Aontú from the beginning because she shares many of the party’s values and wants to “stand up for our citizens and the vulnerable.” Having lived in Galway for nearly ten years, she said she felt this was the right moment to put herself forward.

“I thought there was no point in complaining about the current state of our country if I’m not willing to do anything about it,” she said. “I want to be a voice for the people and do my very best for them.”

In Galway West, then, Aontú’s pitch is not merely a protest against the 26-County Government. Through Nugent, it is also attempting to present itself as a culturally rooted, socially concerned alternative to the old party system: nationalist without being merely nostalgic, localist without being narrow, and oppositional without abandoning the language of duty and public service.

AJ Cahill of the Irish People Party is a further sign of how deep public anger in Galway West now runs. His presence on the ballot points to a more explicit nationalist current competing for voters whose discontent is not limited to one party or another, but directed at the wider political consensus itself.

Beyond the By-Elections: Protest, Power and the Limits of the System

Taken together, Dublin Central and Galway West suggest that Irish politics is entering a more volatile phase than the old party system would like to admit. The contests are very different in geography, culture and electoral dynamics, but they are being shaped by the same underlying pressures: housing, immigration, the cost of living, local neglect and a growing belief that the political class no longer listens to ordinary people.

In Dublin Central, that mood is visible in boarded-up houses, urban decay and the reality that working-class anger may no longer flow naturally towards the left. In Galway West, it appears through rural and Gaeltacht communities feeling sidelined, voters drifting from the old parties and a competition between different forms of opposition to the old consensus: Independent Ireland’s localist populism, Aontú’s culturally rooted social conservatism and the more overtly nationalist current represented by the Irish People Party.

The significance of these by-elections does not rest solely on who wins. A weak result for these candidates would suggest that anger at the system remains fragmented, localised and electorally limited. A strong result, especially for Steenson in Dublin Central or for Thomas or AJ Cahill in Galway West, would point to the possibility that Ireland’s emerging nationalist-populist mood is beginning to find candidates, constituencies and political vehicles capable of translating resentment into votes.