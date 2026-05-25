Keir Starmer is of no great account to Ireland. The present mutterings about his leadership, succession and managed departure are useful only insofar as they reveal the condition of the state he serves. Whether he clings to office, is forced out by his own frightened party or limps onward as a pale clerk of a failing order, Ireland has no reason to tremble. One British minister succeeds another; one faction rises, another falls; one imperial formula is buried and a new one is brought forward in its place. The names alter. The presumption remains intact.

Yet there are lessons to be learned from the spectacle. The foreign state which still rules a part of Ireland is not a calm arbiter of constitutional right. It is a sick state, divided between two forms of decay. On one side stands the liberal class, ashamed of Brexit and eager to crawl back towards Brussels in search of respectability. On the other stands the populist revolt, gathered most noisily around Reform, cursing the liberal order while feeding upon the dispossession, deracination and managed decline that same order produced. Between them sits Starmer: neither a true statesman nor a tribune, but a manager who seeks to trim, calculate and soften Brexit without plainly admitting that the management of it has failed.

Irishmen should take note, not because British disorder creates Irish rights, but because it exposes the absurdity of building Irish hopes upon British arrangements.

Starmer’s reset with the European Union is not romance. It is repair-work. Britain wants easier trade, smoother regulation, security co-operation, a veterinary agreement here, a goods arrangement there and all the little devices by which a state may edge back towards a settlement while preserving enough ground to say it has not retreated. British liberalism wants more than this. It wants absolution. For it, Europe is not merely a market but almost a lost certificate of civilisation. To be near Brussels again is to feel respectable again.

There is an Irish lesson here. Too much of the recent unity argument has been built upon Brexit as though Brexit were the hinge of the Irish nation. Britain left Europe; the Free State remained; the border became awkward; therefore unity, we were told, had become not only desirable but almost inevitable. This argument has pleased many businessmen, lawyers, NGOs, Brussels officials, cautious nationalists and all those who prefer the national question when it can be converted into a question of supply chains, rights frameworks and regulatory friction.

But Brexit did not create Ireland. Nor did it create partition. The Irish nation was not born in 2016 and her rights will not die because Britain discovers a cleverer arrangement with Brussels. If the case for unity weakens whenever London and Brussels grow warmer, then the case being made was never national enough to begin with.

Should Ireland be free only when Britain is badly governed? Should partition become more tolerable because a British cabinet finds a veterinary formula acceptable to the European Commission? Should the national claim be postponed because English liberals have recovered their manners? Such politics is simply not patriotism.

The Irish freedom question is over eight centuries older than Brexit, deeper than the European Union and more terrible than the discomforts of a customs border. It is the question of whether the Irish people are a nation or merely two partitioned statelets awaiting instructions from London, Dublin, Brussels and the professional classes who speak in their name.

This is why the present border poll fixation must be named for what it is. It is not the summit of democratic realism. It is the latest polite form of dependence. It teaches Irishmen to wait for opinion polls, wait for demographic comfort, wait for British confidence to weaken, wait for unionism to soften, wait for a Secretary of State to judge that the hour has become suitable. The doctrine dresses itself in the garments of democracy, but beneath them lies an old habit of servility.

The border poll doctrine rests upon a servile faith in the supposed goodwill of the British Secretary of State, as though the Irish nation must wait for the agent of a foreign state to decide when it may be permitted to recognise itself.

This is not self-determination, rather, it is the seeking of a pro-British settlement.

The deeper tragedy is that modern constitutional nationalism scarcely knows how to speak of Ireland except as a problem of administration. It has replaced the Republic of Easter Week with the stakeholder forum, the nation with the demographic trend, sovereignty with process and patriotism with the hope that some British minister may one day read the opinion polls favourably. It can speak fluently of public services, diversity schemes, economic modelling, identity recognition and institutional safeguards. It grows embarrassed when asked to speak of land, faith, family, sacrifice, sovereignty and the dead generations who did not suffer so that Ireland might become a better-managed province of the liberal world.

The Good Friday Agreement is treated by many as holy writ. It must not be questioned, except within the narrow boundaries allowed by those who live from its language. It is said to have ended violence. It is said to have established consent. It is said to have given nationalism a peaceful road. Very well: it managed a conflict. But management is not national liberation. A pressure valve is not a constitution. A mechanism designed to contain a national struggle should not be mistaken for the fulfilment of that struggle.

Stormont is the visible monument of this containment. There, partition is not overcome but administered. National antagonisms are seated in the same chamber, dressed in procedure, suspended when inconvenient, restored when necessary and praised as partnership whenever the machinery briefly moves. It is not the parliament of a free people. It is a contrivance for making an unsettled question bearable to those who lack the courage to settle it.

Now comes Reform ‘UK’ and with it the promise of a harder British mood. Let no one imagine that this is merely a Westminster entertainment. A Reform-coloured Britain would not stop at Dover, nor would its resentments leave Ireland untouched. It would embolden the most brittle forms of unionism, deepen the rhetoric of British grievance and make still clearer the absurdity of tying Ireland’s future to the convulsions of the Yookay. But even here one must be careful. The case for Irish freedom is not strengthened because the political situation in Britain becomes more fiery; it is merely made more obvious to those who refused to see it.

The SDLP’s effort to present a “New Ireland” as an alternative to a Reform-led Britain is therefore revealing. Even the constitutional nationalists of the SDLP can sense the ground shifting beneath them. They see that the old British assurances are thinning, that the post-Brexit settlement is unstable, that unionism cannot forever shelter beneath phrases inherited from another age. Yet their answer remains trapped within the same permitted machinery: prepare, persuade, poll and wait for London to open the gate.

Relations across the British-imposed border will, of course, matter. A softer British relationship with Europe, and by extension the 26-Counties, may ease some practical tensions. Trade may run more smoothly. Regulations may align. The language between London, the Leinster House establishment and Brussels may become warmer. But a more comfortable partition is still partition. A better-managed division is still division. Indeed, this may prove the danger of the EU reset: not that it answers the Irish question, but that it dulls the impatience of those who had mistaken Brexit’s inconvenience for Ireland’s opportunity.

Ireland must not make a strategy out of British weakness, British goodwill or British confusion. Starmer may fall; Reform may rise; liberal Britain may crawl back towards Brussels; unionism may harden; Stormont may stumble from one managed crisis to the next. These things matter as conditions. They do not matter as foundations.

The foundation is the nation itself.

And a nation is not merely a market, a rights regime, a bundle of identities or a future administrative merger. It is a people bound by memory, land, duty, inheritance and destiny. A people that cannot speak of such things without embarrassment is already half-conquered in spirit. A people that waits for another state to decide when it may recognise its own unity has surrendered too much in the asking.

The border poll may be called realism by those who have made peace with the cage because they have learned the names of its bars. But ‘realism’ without foregrounding sovereignty is submission in a more articulate form.

Ireland’s future cannot rest upon Westminster’s crises, Brussels’ convenience, Stormont’s machinery or the discretion of a British Secretary of State. Whether Britain turns towards Europe, towards Reform or towards some dreary compromise between the two, the Irish question remains as it was before Brexit and as it will remain after Starmer is forgotten: whether Ireland still possesses the moral courage to become a nation once again, that is sovereign, rooted, faithful to her dead, contemptuous of permission and unwilling to exchange the Republic for a warmer cage.