The most immediate impact of the war on Iran for Ireland is not ideological or diplomatic. It is economic. It is measured in the price of petrol, diesel, and home heating oil.

As the conflict escalates, energy markets have responded predictably. Iran sits beside the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global oil supply passes. Any problems arising there affect the rest of the world. Restrictions on major producers such as Iran, whether through war or sanctions, make the world’s supply even tighter and raise prices. For a country like Ireland, which is heavily dependent on imported energy, the consequences are direct.

This is not abstract geopolitics. It is a rising cost of living.

At the same time, the war is proving extraordinarily expensive for those prosecuting it. Estimates suggest the United States is spending in the region of $1 billion per day, with some figures placing it higher. Yet public support remains low, with only 14% of Americans supporting the deployment of ground troops and clear majorities wanting a quick end rather than an escalation. This combination, high cost, limited support, and an adversary capable of prolonged resistance, points towards a drawn-out conflict rather than a decisive one.

That prospect is not accidental. As outlined in a letter by Siraj Zaidi, Iran is not merely another state actor. Shia Islam has profoundly shaped Iranian society, whose political and cultural outlook is rooted in historical narratives of resistance and martyrdom. As Zaidi writes, “The Shia sect of Islam emerged following the great battle of Karbala […] passionately revived each year […] remembering […] Imam Hussain, his family, and his companions who were martyred.” Regardless of whether or not you fully accept the letter’s framing, it underscores a significant reality that Iran possesses not only military capabilities, but also a population historically and culturally conditioned to withstand conflict.

For policymakers in Washington, this may translate into a long and costly engagement. For Ireland, however, the implications are simpler.

We pay.

Ireland’s vulnerability is structural. As a small, energy-importing state, it has little insulation from global price shocks. When oil prices rise, the effects cascade through the economy, transport, agriculture, goods, and household energy all of which become more expensive. What begins as a geopolitical conflict becomes a domestic economic pressure.

Yet Irish political discourse rarely frames such events in terms of national interest. Instead, they are often treated as moral questions: who is right, who is wrong, which side should be supported.

But for a neutral country, that is the wrong starting point.

Neutrality is not simply a moral posture. It is a strategic one. Small nations benefit from avoiding entanglement in conflicts that do not serve their material interests. If neutrality is to mean anything, it must be tied to those interests, above all, the economic well-being of the population.

From that perspective, the war on Iran offers Ireland no benefit. It brings higher energy costs, economic uncertainty, and exposure to global instability. It is a conflict in which Ireland has no stake, yet one for which Irish households are nonetheless paying.

This raises a broader question: why are we so exposed? Despite repeated commitments to energy security and diversification by Leinster House as well as Stormont, Ireland remains highly dependent on external supply. When global markets are disrupted, there is little buffer.

That is not simply bad luck. It is a failure of strategic economic planning.

Wars in distant regions are not distant in their effects. They reach into domestic economies through energy, trade, and supply chains. For Ireland, the priority should be the protection of its own material interests.

Until that truly becomes the guiding principle, Irish households will continue to bear the cost of conflicts they neither chose nor benefit from.