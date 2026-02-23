I pardon the contemporary reader for the aphoristic roughness that is about to follow: I claim

no vainglory by it, only an urgent call that I think desperately needs to be heard.

I. Ode to Europe – Panta Rhei

Europe! Let me listen to her music without reminding me that one day it will all end. Let me

allow myself the delusion that in her denial and danger, illusions and hopes, swords must be

unsheathed in order to preserve her – that it even deserves to be preserved. While at it, let me

do even more – let me remind Europe that it is not only Athens, Rome, Vatican and Brussels!

She is something even more terrible, she is the malady that not only lives, but also thinks

while she is living. This sceptical old woman bore nothing more than the most sceptical

children that the world has ever seen – a mother whose warmth is so lacking, that all her

children suffer from hypothermia. And this scepticism is something that was inherited

originally from the healthy Greeks, and later it was not Descartes but Wittgenstein who

taught us to doubt properly again. Europe o Europe, contrary to the Germans, you stand under

all – and please be always under my feet too. This head that wants to preserve you,

instinctively bows before those Italian city-states of yours – before those cities of gold that in

the face of the German reformation rebellion, said ‘slow down, not this time barbarians!’

Who showed to the Germans what they had always lacked, culture versus discipline. The

aesthetic terrorism of Pope Julius II, to reach his hand out to Michelangelo himself, as much

an angel as Lucifer is, only that the door where deary Luther stamped his rules, to be trumped

by mere murals: the glorious sistine chapel. To allow the noble English people to have their

due with Anglicanism, to leave alone their sea-bound civilization, to never think of Albion as

a dynamite – to even leave them do Brexit. The English as the control group that escaped the

laboratory. Europe o Europe, let me die a few deaths of my youth, believing that you did this

while knowing what you are doing! Yours, with rotten roses at heart, the Ephesian – the child

of Edmund Burke.

II. An Anglophile’s Catastrophic Romanticism

The modern mind has failed: its highest enchantment, rationalism, is stuck like a whale in

shallow waters. It cannot move, turn, lead, engulf as it should. Perhaps leadership should

have never been entrusted to a French and a German whale, whose main point, as Foucault

tells us, was – the state is not to be trusted (Foucault, 2007, p. 51). The deception of these

two whales, the French Enlightenment nation-state and the nation-state of the German blood

and soil, are confusions that only cultures without the charm of a noble English gentleness

could claim for themselves. And of course, the Germans were the first to not trust the state:

this tribal culture has not trusted the legal achievements of the mankind since the time of

Rome (can anyone imagine Common Law to be a German creature?). When they tried much

later to do things that they never were good at, the capacity for imperialism, the metaphysical

promise of the Herr Kant and Herr Hegel got completed in the Nuremberg trials this

excursion made. Germans gave us Auschwitz and Treblinka, but never told us that thereby by

negation they would birth the Universal Rights of Man too. While, when French people

started to think about laws, they wanted to make a law for all humanity (this is the

humbleness that only a country who, let us not forget, was the head-leader of the first

Crusade, can hold). Monsieur Napoleon, monsieur Napoleon, how did you feel when you

slapped the face of the Revolution, and showed the true colours of it – a hidden nationalism

under the guise of universality? Come to think about it, all of the world’s juridical fate was to

be entrusted in the hands of the French, did Europeans really believe this? A vulgar Latin

language with a hint of Gaulish intoxication was left to decide the affairs of the world? What

a joke that only the French know how to fool us into believing!



In other words, one needed the Revolution to heal, while the other needed the Volk to

remember who it apparently was. Who amongst the philosophers today can examine how the

English ‘dealt’ with the Glorious Revolution, or even more – how the English dealt with the

Cold War? However, the French and German minds were quite right – the state is indeed not

to be trusted. But this is not because we need reasons to understand this, but because it is a

good enough indication of what temptation one is feeling when one must dare to think only to

say what one instinctively feels – the modern state is not to be trusted. Even the Catholic

Church allowed herself this truth and renounced its institutional-secular flock! And Burke

knew this while living at the heart of the ancien régime, and bellowed – the modern state

should leave people alone and absolute monarchical power is even worse. England’s

preservation, – at its worst with Hobbes, Locke and Hume, – never theorized her state: she

gardened it. Hence why spiritually every attempt at preservation is of the English kind. My

philosophy, ultimately, is of the English kind. My political leanings, equivalent to anorexia: I

preserve by starving the body politic of cultures without the means of preservations. But

everything of the English kind is good at preservation when the Irish people come at play:

half of, (in Yeats’ words, mystical) William Blake, Arthur Wellesley (the one who stepped the

heart of Napoleon!), Edmund Burke himself. We know this even through other means –

Easter Rising of mere Irish people trying to preserve their state put a whole empire in a shock

mode: that’s who the Irish are!

III. Burke Said ‘No Metaphysics’

What if the preservation man has no arche? The inner makeup of such a man would not be to

look at history, blood, nation with the eyes of one who finds one’s mother in it. One’s

belonging is nowhere to be found. Motherland and fatherland are attempts to enchant one’s

own land that one never felt pre-politically: to ultimately create the illusion that our house is a

home (has anyone to date understood Scruton’s England: an elegy?). Some countries should

be ashamed to admit that they are not so noble as to call themselves ‘conservative’ (though a

good Burkean should renounce this name and call them of the ‘preservation kind’) – in other

words, the countries that lie below the English Channel, and especially those East of the Iron

Wall (is Poland an exception?). How can, that is, my Albanian kin do crimes in the Albion’s

shore and still think themselves as honourable and conservative at home, and even go as far

as to defend such actions?



Origin, source, beginning, genesis, arche: all these are denotations of time and nothing more.

It takes truly a long time to admit that the preservation man sees in history something akin to

a necessary monster: that always, by mere contingency, destroys beautiful things, and in turn,

beauty abandons us. And not to be preservationist because things do not want to change, but

because things necessarily change (as Burke wrote ‘a state without the means of some

change, is without the means of its conservation’ (Burke, (vol. III), 1865, p. 256)). In other

words, the preservation man sees in these things that are gone only the shadow of what one

once loved and now has nothing more to love (unless one loves graves). The patience and

appreciation, reverence and affinity one has for them as things that have gone and are going. .

. loving them only because they were for a very long time, the proven things that from the

beginning have kept human beings under the spell of being the right things (the Chesterton’s

fence). This is what preservation is.

O sancta simplicitas! – The preservation man is nothing more than a child taken by things,

who reaches the wildest doubt within oneself. The doubt that human nature is not to be found,

because it too is another, more savage monster: it holds nothing in itself, and is as ‘sacred’ as

today to believe in the soul and tomorrow to deny that it has body and soul altogether. That

today it can think from the essence and tomorrow it cannot. This is what Burke meant with

‘art is man’s nature’ (Burke, (vol IV), 1869, p. 176) – a doubt that even Descartes did not

allow himself. Preserve what you can and change to preserve as much as possible – why?

Because all things are changeable. All beauty leaves. All beauty decays. The Heraclitian

paradox, or if I am allowed the Deor’s lament one, of understanding that to love ultimately

means to lose.



Revolutionary Conservatives, Paleo-conservatives, Julius Evola, Nick Land, Alexander

Dugin, all the conservative of Europe that never can unite – have you said, like Burke did, no

to metaphysics? Or did I have to say everything in a metaphysical way for you to understand?

IV. The Chivalry of Rejection

We must become unknown. We must reject the notion of belonging to the modern or

postmodern world: we must not hang our philosophy on the language of things that either

push us towards rationalism alone, or to the understanding why this is not possible. In the

observing light of the panopticon, our freedom is to bring out the strange things from the

darkness that we have hidden. The fairy is our heritage! This old baroque and romantic faith,

must not be denied where we need to preserve it (Tolkien was no stranger to it, while

Shakespeare made a whole culture out of it). In no way should we accept even those who

cannot find themselves in this century, the charade of the circus – Alexander Dugin, Evola,

Land. . . these low-charming souls who found nothing to believe in except their ‘ideologies.’

But wait – wasn’t I clear enough? We are much better off even if our constitution spoon-feeds

us human rights – o Hegelian deity, fill our bellies as much as possible – we don’t want to get

drunk even though we are aware that we have become obese. But wait! Does this mean that

preservation is not as an ideology, but as Burke understood it – as a way of life? As a

physiological response, that in front of this pharmakon we choose what gives us less cancer

and more healing. But wait a bit more! Preservation as proof that we are healthy to live. As a

foolish way to live where you are not invited, and to make yourself invited where the things

that are – are the things that you can love, that you have loved, that in the end you want to

love! But wait even more than a bit! Be careful not to love the whole world – for your love

becomes as cheap as the value of the whole world.



Preservation against the ideologies of conservation, this is the gothic case. And this is why

Burke’s preservation is a total rejection of the conservative chimeras now: but who is actually

in tune with Edmund Burke today? Even the Englishmen of his time did not read him, and the

King himself went against Burke over slavery, India – and even worse, it allowed the world

the first successful enlightenment revolution, the American one.



Europe o Europe, I cry onto you my Rilkean terrible angel – where is my Burke? O Lord,

what have we done. Europe again is dancing at the gallows. . . and the English have left us.

