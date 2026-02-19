Sean McGovern’s belated extradition is perhaps the latest episode in a fifty-year-long love-in between the Republic of Ireland and the UAE.

A Kinahan henchman who benefited from the Drimnagh to Dubai ratline that facilitated gangland’s top brass since the Regency Hotel, McGovern’s expulsion is the result of years of careful negotiations between government departments and the Gulf kingdom.

Similar to the purging of the UAE-funded Clonskeagh Mosque last month of Muslim Brotherhood influence, Dubai has increased prominence in the security of the Republic since the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Emirate in April.

In fact, it would be worth speculating if the extradition of Kinahan associates is a quid pro quo with the Gulf State in exchange for enabling the UAE to clip the wings of the Qatari-adjacent Muslim Brotherhood and their Dublin holdings at Clonskeagh Mosque, considering reports of the transfer of intelligence from the religious facility to the UAE.

With a 12,000-strong Irish diaspora, often representing the cream of the millennial healthcare and teaching services who left Ireland after the Haddington Road Agreement, Hiberno-Emirati relations stem from post-colonial quick thinking by the 1970s Department of Foreign Affairs.

Gaining independence from the UK in 1971 post-Suez Crisis, the UAE consciously rejected the populist impulse of Nasserist Egypt and the stultifying Baathist despotism of Iraq and Syria. What the ruling tribal families of the UAE wanted was a pragmatic, extractive authoritarian state able to navigate the nuances of development politics in the late 20th century.

This struck a chord in the halls of the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs.

For Dublin, the 1973 Oil Crisis triggered a global rethinking of Middle East relations. Ireland, asserting itself in the anti-imperialist, EEC-entry context, sought stable diplomatic ties with emerging Gulf states to ensure energy security and economic diversification.

The UAE fitted the bill, and very soon Irish contractors were putting down tarmac in the fast-evolving petro-state as if it were London or Glasgow.

Irish universities and professional bodies, notably the RCSI, began training Emirati healthcare workers and establishing medical programmes, thus creating long-term institutional ties lasting to this day and visible in the College’s excessive intake of wealthy Gulf Arabs.

The UAE played a quiet but significant role in Ireland’s recovery after the financial crash, largely through capital inflows, trade expansion, and strategic partnerships, though not as visibly or controversially as the Troika.

After 2008, Irish financial and construction capital, burned by domestic collapse, sought safer, state-protected foreign markets. Dubai offered elite Irish developers, banks, and consultants a non-unionised, hyper-financialised Arab frontier for reinvestment.

The fact that the UAE fiscal partnership worked better than EU or IMF support is a sign of how the liberal rules-based system was running out of steam even in the Obama years, and applies to how the Global South opts for the Gulf over the West today.

UAE-linked investment entities, sometimes through joint ventures or consortia, participated in Irish property redevelopment, most notably in the Dublin Docklands, as Irish agri and medtech diversified into the Gulf. Many NAMA-era developers who lost their shirts during the Crash sought to remake their fortunes on the Gulf.

Irish capitalism turned to the Gulf autocracies post-2008 not to reform itself, but to secure capital circuits beyond the EU core and American tech. Dubai became a haven for investment.

The Kinahans came later.

As the inner city drug gangs duked it out for top position, quiet intelligence ties began forming around organised crime, counterterrorism between Ireland and the UAE, as Dubai became Dublin’s commercial window into an emergent multipolar world.

Through the UAE, Irish businesses gained access to broader Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia markets, with a chunk of the nation’s public sector relocating to the Gulf by the late 2010s.

Unspoken, but a chunk of Ireland’s green transition will be bankrolled through UAE investment, with the probability that Gulf cash may be needed for any plans for Irish reunification. Relations further improved when Irish and Emirati officials formed an unofficial bloc at the UN during their respective stints on the Security Council, with Dublin pushing hard for an UAE-EU trade deal in Brussels.

While not always headline-grabbing, the UAE became a strategic ally for post-crash Ireland, offering capital, markets, and a geopolitical hedge from the EU and Anglo-America.

Post-Crash Irish capitalism didn’t learn- it pivoted. Rather than reform a dysfunctional model of post-colonial capitalism and increasing state capacity after the 2008 crash, Ireland just found new elite partners. Dubai Sheiks instead of Deutsche Bank.

Has Ireland Created a Gulf Frankenstein?

Ireland’s willingness to deepen ties with a petrostate like the UAE illustrates how Euro-liberal democracies tacitly support authoritarian capital where it serves economic interests, suppressing economic contradictions in both regions.

The UAE is a cybernetic police state, not a stereotypical Salafist kingdom, with a series of 21st-century smart cities, currently looking to export its model to a demographically weary West and an experimental Global South.

While Atlanticists fret about CCP influence in Ireland, UAE systems like Falcon Eye in Abu Dhabi integrate CCTV, license plate recognition, facial recognition, and predictive analytics.

There is no place to hide in the Emirate, and these biometric-driven norms can and will enter Ireland through this relationship if we do not have proper controls. In future, Biometric tools and AI policing potentially introduced through UAE deals will not be sold as repression, but as “ part of the “digital transformation.”

On the topic of migration, the Gulf Kingdom will likely be the ideal forum for any wider ‘remigration’ deals between EU states and third-party nations, similar to the way Russia and Ukraine are already using the UAE for talks on prisoner exchange.

Indeed, speaking to officials who frequent the Dublin-Dubai business route, a scenario where Ireland reorganises its visa system through UAE assistance, biometric tagging, or by importing their short-term labour-import system is more than feasible.

Similar to the effective use of slave labour, the UAE sees all forms of grassroots political mobilisation as existential threats, e.g. Muslim Brotherhood, and has doubled down on this digital authoritarianism over the past decade since the Arab Spring, as it engages in a Cold War with the more Hamas-friendly Qatar.

The go-to point for Western intelligence personnel who enter the private sector, it is not erroneous to think these security firms can and will find a home in Dublin operating against Islamic dissidents and keeping tabs on the Irish, ie, American tech scene, considering the Republic’s spineless security culture.

While Irish civil society broadly supports Palestine, the state partners with UAE actors deeply embedded in the Abraham Accords (normalisation with Israel).

Ireland rarely challenges the UAE on Palestinian rights, Yemen war crimes, or migrant abuse because there’s money at stake. In dealing with the UAE, Ireland acts not as a sovereign republic but as a platform state, servicing elite deals.

Our Dubai connection could serve as a model for the Eurasianist regimes Irish capitalism could learn to service as the century progresses.

Since the 2008 Crash, Gulf States are no longer merely Western-aligned oil suppliers. They are asserting themselves as autonomous individualised geopolitical actors, demanding parity in dealings with European states.

The UAE’s centralised planning and rapid development may be seen as a blueprint for how any state can protect national identity while modernising, bypassing slow democratic institutions.

Ireland’s digital economy is increasingly interwoven with UAE-linked systems (data centres, AI hubs). Aside from their increasingly noticeable security function these as shown by Microsoft and the IDF these data centres don’t just manage information, they condition social behaviour through surveillance and predictive analysis.

Unspoken as well is how to many Irish elites, Dubai is aspirational. The UAE represents a dark, idealised version of what aspects of the Irish elite subconsciously desires. A finance-and-tech-driven city-state with controlled labour and zero dissent, the UAE is an imagined future for how Ireland Inc. could compete if freed from social constraint and even a solid ethnic core.

Rather than build independent Irish capability (in energy, intelligence, housing), the gombeen myopic establishment prefers outsourcing sovereignty to Gulf capital, just as it once did to Washington, the UK, or the EU.

While petro-capitality could in theory build a pathway to post-FDI development, Gulf capitalism is no easy beast to wrestle with.

UAE strategy is based on elite co-option through money, contracts, and soft power. Nationalists who distrust globalism should be wary of foreign authoritarian elites influencing Irish politics, even if they’re non-Western and illiberal.

Dublin’s geostrategic value to the UAE has grown post-Brexit, as the Republic becomes a gateway to the EU single market and a policy voice for the Emirate in Brussels. The UAE sees Ireland as a stable partner for EU access without the baggage or ability to fight back of larger states like France or Germany.

The UAE is currently recasting itself as a leader in renewables and green finance while continuing heavy fossil fuel production. This “green pivot” intersects with Ireland’s climate diplomacy, but risks entangling Dublin in superficial or performative partnerships rather than utilising the green revolution where it could be strategically needed, crafting Irish energy independence.

Joint Irish–UAE projects in renewable energy or digital infrastructure are not signs of progressive change, but mechanisms for capital to reproduce itself under new guises, shielding oil wealth behind green branding and ESG tokenism.

As Ireland expands its influence in EU digital rights and labour standards, and the UAE doubles down on sovereign techno-authoritarianism, contradictions will arise, especially if human rights or regulatory conflicts surface in areas like AI, Zionist alliances, Gulf, surveillance, or migration.

From Petro-Client to Strategic Equal: European Declinism and the Gulf

The Ukraine war exposed Europe’s military dependency on the U.S. and its vulnerability to energy and trade shocks. An Irexit is next to impossible, but semi-peripheral EU states like Ireland are increasingly looking beyond Brussels or DC for capital, energy security, and diplomatic leverage.

Unlike the unpalatable China or Russia, the UAE offers Western-facing elites in Ireland a model of authoritarian capitalism with luxury, order, and prestige, never mind daily flights from Dublin Airport. Ireland’s technocratic and financial classes are receptive to this post-political vision, especially as EU ideals weaken under pressure and Russian cannon fire.

The UAE will be around today and tomorrow and will continue to be a port of call for Irish capitalism. That means a new form of national resilience and intelligence-led response is needed to protect Irish sovereignty against our would-be Gulf masters.

The Republic needs a cross-departmental intelligence task force (similar to what is common in Scandinavia) to monitor UAE investment or potential espionage fronts. Oireachtas legislation is needed to restrict the UAE and authoritarian states from gaining a foot in the door in Ireland’s digital infrastructure and undermining the Republic’s transatlantic relationship.

At a minimum we must pass a Sovereignty Act like Australia’s in reaction to Chinese encroachment or France’s Florange law that provides the Oireachtas an oversight over Gulf investment and a public influence commissioner to act against sticky-fingered domestic interests happy to leave the stable door open.

Ireland doesn’t need to fear the Gulf, but it must refuse to imitate or be absorbed by it.

Elite capture is a major risk thanks to Gulf money, and Ireland needs an actual civil society cadre able to root out dodgy Gulf capital influencing politics rather than ambulance chasing on racism and transphobia. Colonisation today is no longer military. It’s financial, legal, and infrastructural. Gulf sovereign wealth funds don’t occupy land; they buy stakes in core assets, from data centres to ports to land banks.

Dubai is not just for holidays, but lamentably, a key player in our 21st-century experience.

Our Republic must adopt a strategic, interest-based posture toward the UAE, tightening investment screening, securing digital infrastructure, and insulating key sectors from authoritarian leverage. Managing risk means treating the UAE not as a partner of trust, but as a state actor with diverging long-term interests.

Otherwise, don’t be surprised what Irish society could mutate into if the Dubai link is allowed to fester.