Should Keir Starmer fall on his sword in the aftermath of the Mandelson Affair, it would make seven the number of prime ministers to have been in and out of Downing Street within ten years of the Brexit vote.

So normalised are we to Italian-style executive dysfunction that the structural creaking of British politics now seems like ambient noise.

The New Labour machine is stuttering. The Tories are bleeding out on the table. Political Islam has its foot in the door politically in the Commons with half a dozen Gazan Independents. Scottish and even Welsh separatism looks semi-viable. The North is increasingly being administered by a reformist Sinn Féin executive eyeing up midcentury reunification.

And above this unsettled terrain hovers the prospect of an underprepared Reform government within striking distance of Number 10.

However, beneath the electoral churn lies something older and more durable, the architecture of the British security state.

Britain does not experience power solely through party labels-no country does, FYI. It experiences it through permanent institutions, the intelligence services, the civil service, counter-extremism frameworks, think tanks, and banal regulatory bodies that evolve slowly and defend their mandate instinctively.

For two decades, that architecture has been oriented outward: counter-terrorism after 7/7, Afghanistan, legacy colonial matters, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Budgets expanded. Surveillance doctrine hardened.

As the Ukraine conflict settles into a stalemate and the immediacy of foreign crisis dulls, attention inevitably turns inward by British spooks. Radicalisation, disinformation etc. the language of counter-insurgency becomes the language of daily politics.

At the same time, New Labour under Starmer is consolidating executive power with quiet efficiency. The Lords have been neutered. The monarchy is set to be downgraded post-Epstein. Public order statutes have tightened protest parameters since Southport. Regulatory oversight of digital platforms has thickened with the Online Safety Act. National security legislation has broadened the definition of hostile activity.

Taken together, they amount to a strengthening of central authority not seen since the early 2000s.

If Reform were to enter government within the next electoral cycle, it would not inherit a neutral administrative machine. It would inherit a security architecture built during years in which their brand of populism was classed as a security risk.

The rumoured heave against Harold Wilson and internal machinations during the Ulster Workers’ Council strike offer examples of when and how British securocrats acted under similar strain. This is how imperial machines behave in contraction. When outward projection falters, energy turns inward.

If Britain is entering a colder, more securitised phase of politics, Ireland’s priority must be insulation. For us, watching well within the splash zone, the concern is not voyeuristic fascination with Westminster drama. It is the recognition that a United Kingdom increasingly divided against itself may externalise its instability, and that the island next door has historically been where British internal tensions find uncomfortable expression

History offers instruction. The Larne gun-running demonstrated how quickly British internal fractures can spill into paramilitary theatre. The recent Brexit process and parallel Tory power games revealed how brinkmanship in London can destabilise the delicate settlement in the North almost as collateral damage.

Indeed, the Six is uniquely susceptible to weaponisation in British power struggles because it sits at the intersection of sovereignty.

Ireland cannot afford to be drawn into another cycle of British internal power games. The task for the Republic is to maintain disciplined neutrality in UK factional struggles, deepen European integration as ballast where needed, forge a new transatlantic relationship while hedging with the Global South and above all else avoid rhetorical entanglement in Britain’s domestic convulsions.

Hybrid conflict in the modern sense does not require armies; it often operates through narrative. Ireland, by proximity, becomes part of the informational and constitutional battlespace whether it wishes to or not.

This is a turbulent era, and while Britain is no longer Ireland’s traditional antagonist, even the most steadfast anglophiles must recognise that the United Kingdom is not weathering a passing storm but navigating the long, uneven descent of post-imperial decline.

Brexit was sold as catharsis a sovereign reset that would settle Britain’s quarrel with itself. Instead, it exposed how little of the underlying tension was about Brussels. The referendum did not resolve the demographic issues.

Alongside MAGA’s push for regime change in London, one must now view the UK as semi-combustible.

Britain is a country still operating some of the global architecture of a mid-century power. Britain maintains a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, nuclear deterrence commitments, extensive intelligence alliances, expeditionary military postures and a sprawling regulatory and diplomatic footprint. These structures presume fiscal depth and political cohesion.

Ireland’s task is not to gloat over a neighbour’s turbulence nor to romanticise its own stability. It is to understand that Britain’s turmoil may be structural, not episodic. The United Kingdom’s empire dissolved in stages, but the habits of command endured longer than the territories. Now, as fiscal constraint tightens and geopolitical leverage thins, the machinery turns inward.

For Ireland, we’ve seen this movie before, but arguably never this terminal.