The fuel protests now entering their fourth day are being treated by the 26-County government as a law-and-order headache, a public-order nuisance and, in Micheál Martin’s words, an act of “national sabotage”. That line is not just arrogant. It is revealing. When a government responds to a mass revolt by workers, farmers, hauliers and contractors first with contempt, then with refusal and finally with the threat of military-backed removal, it is no longer merely managing a crisis. It is now regarded by many as further proof that the state lacks legitimacy.

What is happening on the roads and at the depots was never simply a tantrum about one tax. It is not even a fully centralised movement. The protests are decentralised and grassroots in character, with the newly formed IHFCCA grouping of hauliers, farmers and contractors and the broader People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices among the clearest strands. Their demands overlap in that they aim for the carbon tax to be suspended or abolished, excise duties cut further, fuel prices capped and to meet with ministers directly. The Irish Farmers’ Association and Irish Road Haulage Association were not the only groups spearheading this, people moved because they knew the established channels were not delivering.

That matters, because the ministers in Leinster House have tried to hide behind the idea that these are not “recognised representative bodies” and therefore do not deserve direct engagement. It was reported that ministers refused to meet the protesters on that basis. But legitimacy does not come from paperwork and insider access. It comes from whether a movement clearly expresses a real social grievance. When agricultural contractors are saying their businesses are two months from collapse, when fuel-dependent trades are telling the Free State they cannot keep operating and when the answer is still “talk to somebody else”, then the problem is not only fuel prices. The problem is a political class that no longer believes it owes ordinary people a hearing.

The grievance is real. On 5th March, a month before a single tractor appeared on O’Connell Street, Peadar Tóibín said the Fianna Fáil – Fine Gael coalition government was continuing its “tax gouges” as fuel prices surged with the war in Iran. He stated that “The cost of filling a car with petrol today is now over €100. 60% of the price of diesel is now tax. 65% of the price of petrol is now tax. A €100 fill of petrol would cost €35 if it were not for your ever-increasing fuel tax.” and warned that “petrol could increase by 70c to €2.44. Diesel could increase by 81c to €2.53 a litre. That would bring a tank full of petrol or Diesel to over €150.” On 10th March, Paul Lawless had mentioned this price gouging by the 26-County government, pointing out that “up to two thirds of what we pay at the pumps is going to the government in taxes.” and that “Inflation in the cost of fuel suits the government, because it means they take in more in tax.” The political reality was obvious weeks before the protests began, that the Free State was not a neutral bystander to this pain. It was profiting from it.

Independent Ireland also saw early that this would not remain a mere policy argument. On 21st March, Michael Collins said the rumoured fuel measures “do not go far enough” and warned that the May carbon-tax increase would cancel out whatever short-term relief ministers claimed to offer. On 25th March, Michael Fitzmaurice called the green-diesel response “tokenistic”, saying “Green diesel has gone up by roughly 70 cent per litre, and the Government is giving back a measly 5 cents. It is completely disconnected from reality.” He warned that “Every digger working on a housing site today is costing an additional €120 per day in diesel alone.” and that filling a silage harvester could mean an extra €600 to €700 each time. By 4th April, Fitzmaurice was calling for the legislature to be recalled immediately as green diesel hit €1.70 per litre. It is fair to say that Independent Ireland’s messaging has clearly landed across the country as it has been sustained, specific and rooted in the material knock-on effects on housing, cost of living as well as rural commerce.

The answer from the government in Leinster House was a €250 million package on 24th March. It cut mineral oil tax by 15 cent a litre on petrol, 20 cent on auto diesel and 3 cent on marked gas oil, cut the NORA levy temporarily, increased the diesel rebate ceiling to 12 cent per litre and extended the Fuel Allowance season by four weeks for 470,000 households, worth €152 in total. That direct household support however was means-tested, temporary and limited. It was nowhere near enough for a country where fuel had already pushed beyond €2 a litre in places years ago, where home-heating oil had hit €880 for 500 litres and where many of the people under most pressure were not shielded by a narrow welfare extension. The package was a sticking plaster presented as a settlement. The protests were the Irish people’s answer to that contempt.

None of this means the carbon tax is the whole story. It is not. The immediate shock came from abroad. In March 2022, panic around Russian energy sanctions helped drive Irish fuel prices above €2 per litre, prompting the Free State government to cut excise by 20 cent on petrol and 15 cent on diesel. Four years later, the war on Iran and disruption around the Straight of Hormuz have done it again. Crude oil futures peaked at around $120 this year, while physical crude prices surged far higher amid panic for immediate supply. Irish retail prices this week were reported at around €1.94 for petrol and €2.19 for diesel, with warnings diesel could spike to €2.30. So no, this was not “caused” by carbon tax alone. But that misses the point. The carbon tax is one of the most visible, most obvious and most politically chosen layers of the burden. Imported shocks ignite the fire, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael then deliberately pour their own tax policy on top.

That is why the moral position of the government on Kildare Street is so weak. Revenue’s own figures show that, even after the March cuts, mineral oil tax from 25th March 2026 still carried a carbon component of €164.30 per 1,000 litres on petrol and €190.04 per 1,000 litres on diesel, while Budget 2026 had already locked in the increase of carbon tax to €71 per tonne, with the latest rise applying to motor fuels from October and other fuels from 1st May 2026. Ministers speak as though this is an unavoidable force of nature. It is not. It is a policy choice. A choice which Pearse Doherty put as “They are planning to make matters worse”. No government can seriously tell people that there is no money to spare while steadily ratcheting up a tax designed to make the necessities of working life and home life more expensive.

In addition, the threat to use the 26-County army against the protesters was nothing short of a disgusting escalation. Political figures across the spectrum condemned it. Peadar Tóibín called it “madness”, Independent Ireland called it a “deeply concerning development”, Paul Murphy called it “extremely worrying” and Carol Nolan called it a “reckless escalation”. One can disagree profoundly with some of those voices and still recognise the significance of the moment. When the political establishment has alienated such a wide and otherwise incompatible spread of opinion, it has walked into a trap of its own making. It could have picked up the phone. Instead it reached for coercion.

Independent Dublin City Councillor, Malachy Steenson, spoke about the social meaning of the crisis on 2nd April when he said the cost of getting to work had become “astronomical” and that ordinary people were being priced out of living in Dublin and then priced again to travel into it. He argued that the “much-trumpeted” package was not a serious attempt to help working people, noting that Revenue had taken €4.3 billion in fuel taxes in 2025, including €1.17 billion in carbon tax. That is the heart of the case being made on the ground. The people are told to absorb the shock, moderate their expectations and trust in “temporary targeted measures”. The Free State, meanwhile, keeps collecting.

So when ministers talk about “sabotage”, they should be answered plainly. The deeper sabotage was done long before the blockade in Whitegate. It was done when a government made daily mobility, farm work, haulage, delivery and home heating progressively more expensive in the name of long-term virtue while leaving the cost of living unaffordable. It was done when it responded to a decentralised social revolt with procedural snobbery, refusing to meet people because they were not the right kind of lobbyists. It was done when it offered a limited, means-tested, temporary relief package as if a four-week extension of Fuel Allowance and a short-lived excise cut could answer a full-blown crisis of viability.

These protests are not just about diesel, not just about carbon tax, and not just about one week of disruption. They are about whether the Free State government still governs for the people who keep the country moving, or merely governs over them. A state that taxes necessity, ignores warning after warning, refuses direct engagement and then threatens the use of physical force when the backlash comes should not be surprised when its legitimacy is increasingly rejected. It has earned that rejection.