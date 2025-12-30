“England’s difficulty is Ireland’s opportunity.” This phrase has defined Irish nationalist politics for much of our modern history. The adage is simple, the weakening of England—and thereby the loosening of its influence in Ireland—strengthens Irish sovereignty. But recent changes to British society have turned this on its head—English social difficulties could become Irish calamities lest we prevent them gaining hold in Ireland.

Britain is Ireland’s perennial enemy. This is a generally-stated fact plain to any observer of British colonialism in Ireland: a centuries-long campaign of language erasure, British garrisons and the supplanting of domestic elites with foreign aristocrats all contributed towards hollowing out of Irish autonomy.

But despite this rocky history between our countries, the average Irish and British person hold centuries of shared knowledge, customs, practices and mannerisms. Unfortunately, as of recently, Britain—known now as the “Yookay”—has radically departed from basic public morals and it is increasingly clear that the people (let alone the state) have lost their dignity and self-respect.

The Yookay phenomenon, documented by X accounts such as Yookay Aesthetics, is especially grim. The United Kingdom (UK) has begun gestating among migrant populations into a new country, colloquially known as the Yookay. Today, there are more migrants in the Yookay than there are Welsh people—a constituent nation of the old “United Kingdom.” The scale of cultural transformation and erasure Britain has undergone in merely the first quarter of the twenty-first century is unlike anything seen in history, and it is a fate which Ireland must avoid at all costs.

This is most evident in the case of Britain’s collective obsession with OnlyFans pornographic stunt woman Bonnie Blue, whose activities have captivated English society in a morbid trance; whether it be in a mainstream Channel 4 documentary, repeated tabloid coverage such as in the Daily Mail, or an opinion piece in the Spectator, it is clear that a major shift in British public morality has taken place right beneath our noses.

Major cultural changes generally tend to manifest gradually in a society—such as Western societies’ incremental endorsement of a delusional homosexual, transgender world. Bonnie Blue’s sudden acceptance as a matter-of-fact presence in British society is indicative of a change that took place some time ago, but which the public were ignorant of until recently.

The synthesis of Britain’s manic fixation with Bonnie Blue and the demographic revolution invoked by mass migration point to only one outcome—the Blookay. This Blookay, a society devoid of social morality or rootedness, ought to serve as a cautionary tale for European countries who retain the hope of a cultural renaissance, turning back the demographic clock, and restoring their countries’ place in the concert of nations.

Though purporting to stand for common sense and traditional notions of Britishness, conservative media has proven itself accessory to—and perhaps perpetrator of—the Yookay’s degraded state.

Nowhere is the redundancy of the “British Right” more apparent than the ecosystem of substack larp journals, whether be Pimlico Journal’s declaration of “Zianism” as Britain’s path to salvation, or the self-styled “paper of record” J’accuse.

The British “alternative” media ecosystem fundamentally fails to challenge the consensus of British media, instead finding itself endorsing creepy Tory-adjacent dog-whistling that simply cannot be taken seriously.

The hubris to declare oneself a “paper of record” though the general public haven’t heard of you is self-explanatory of Britain’s problem. The English were—at one time in history—renowned for their polite manners and humility. It appears the charade has ended and perfidious Albion has reared its ugly head once more, dissolving the once-positive traits of a people into the melting pot of the Yookay.

The Potemkin media space created by the British Right is plain to see. Small boat channel crossings dominate headlines while the real problem, legal migration, is swept under the carpet. No doubt, this is a legacy of the Tory party’s disastrous term in government in which illegal migration was used to distract public focus from the infamous “Boriswave.” Yet curiously, British conservative outlets have been remiss to mention that the during the Conservative Party’s 14 year tenure in office, funded British humanitarian relief NGOs to assist asylum seekers in crossing the channel. The migrants would arrive on British shores, from which the conservative media would lead the charge against illegal migration.

Is it really “illegal migration” if government-funded NGOs are orchestrating the entire affair?

It seems that rather than maintain the quality of publication which brought them to mainstream relevance, publications such as UnHerd and the Spectator are falling into the sub-stacking rabbit hole, devoid of any editorial line on anything save perhaps Israel—an issue of no doubt grandiose importance to the intelligence-ridden British conservative scape.

Take UnHerd and the Spectator for instance.

The Spectator publish an essay in their Christmas edition by Bonnie Blue, the online prostitute who slept with a thousand men in a day, thereby propagating the dangerous myth that white blonde women are promiscuous to third world predators.



But God forbid they publish a debate… pic.twitter.com/5iIebtaVn0 — Connor Tomlinson (@Con_Tomlinson) December 11, 2025

First, the Spectator published Bonnie Blue’s endorsement of Reform Yookay, to widespread disgust that a supposedly conservative outlet could publish the words of a woman whose prostitution stunts make Britain a laughing stock on the world stage. In a further display of the bizarre simulacra Britain has become, Reform accepted Blue’s endorsement, and consequently have lost any claim to the moral highground.

Ever wondered what Roger Scruton might have thought of Bonnie Blue?



Wonder no longer. Read @Docstockk 👇https://t.co/BHAqiK1hjv — UnHerd (@unherd) December 26, 2025



Then, UnHerd followed the Spectator’s trail into goonerdom, reposting an old article on the similarities between the philosophy of Roger Scruton and the pornography of Bonnie Blue. Not only does the British right latch onto the dull, “beautiful loser” Roger Scruton for obvious reasons—like Scruton, they would rather complain than set their nation right—but the comparison to Bonnie Blue appears to show the degeneration of British society.

Scruton for all his faults was a philosopher and a scholar, Bonnie Blue is a sex work stunt artist and click-farmer par excellence, they could not be further apart—but perhaps UnHerd is right, that ultimately the Britain they desired was the same.

Both articles certainly received large viewership, which was likely the intention behind both pieces. But at what cost? Both papers certainly degraded their reputation in the eyes of social conservatives, who make up a large part of their dedicated readership.

Then, there is Pimlico Journal, an upstart publication which has injected the strange and the unusual to British online discourse, declaring themselves “Zianists” after Reform Yookay chair Muhammad Ziauddin Yusuf because of the “organic quality control” he brings to keep “armchair racists” out of Reform. Funnily, “Zianism” sounds an awful lot like “Zionism.”

Among their solutions to British decline include a billion pound credit swords inscribed with the motto of the Order of the Garter Belt, and warnings against Christian nationalism. Not to mention their defence of Bonnie Blue as the solution to the ills of modern feminism.

The failure of the vast majority of young British conservatives to remain faithful to Christian principles is disappointing to say the least. Nowhere in the British media sector is there any discussion how Bonnie Blue’s endorsement of Reform may actually damage the party’s public image. Instead, conservative media have pushed Britain’s alternative right into a quagmire of absurd proportions.

Bonnie Blue’s metamorphosis into the personification of modern Britain is meanwhile still underway. Her most recent escapade stomping on the Indonesian flag shot across social media as a sign that anti-migrant sentiment and the struggles of Britain’s Maryln Monroe are becoming intertwined.

Unfortunately, there are those in Ireland who would wish to see the Irish Republic develop closer relations with the Yookay.

John Mooney of the Sunday Times conducted a December 20 interview with a “senior leader” in the Irish Military Intelligence Service which reflects a very similar editorial line many British publications hold towards Irish defence policy.

Perhaps the most interesting of quotations from the interview is as follows:

“We have to recognise that the picture has changed. Geopolitically, we can never exist like we did before. If I have the capacity to prevent something in a neighbouring country why would I not share it? That’s how we work. We will help because we’re intent on playing our piece within Europe as good Europeans. We are militarily neutral but we’re not politically neutral.”

This supposed senior official parrots the government talking-point that Ireland is not politically neutral. This reflects the delusional “cake and eat it too” mentality towards Irish neutrality that has been allowed—some might say encouraged—in the Irish security services.

Ireland’s lack of political neutrality is in fact a demonstration that Irish defence policy is clearly ludicrous. Whether that is by the design of an external architect or the bloated civil service day-care presiding over the Department of Defence, is an open question.

What is most concerning, is that the Yookay Defence Attaché to Ireland possesses an X account, from which it comments on matters of Irish security, providing commentary and praise for developments which it finds favourable. In essence, it tells Irish security officials what to do.

Weekend long read 📖



Intelligence leader tells how Ireland 🇮🇪 faces up to Russia 🇷🇺 & China 🇨🇳



Out of the shadows, a military man with experience in Afghanistan 🇦🇫 & Mali 🇲🇱 explains how 'the fish people' guard the country from Malin to Mizen https://t.co/3jPOcePa4i pic.twitter.com/nyskp71Uv4 — UK Defence in Dublin (@UKDefenceDublin) December 21, 2025

It is obvious to many observers of Irish politics that British intelligence has long coveted sovereignty over the Emerald gem of the Western world. From the actions of the Cairo Gang during the War of Independence to their busy work instigating the Troubles in the occupied six counties, British spooks have meddled with Irish affairs in the most deplorable of ways.

These trends are manifest today in the British-controlled media attacks against Ireland—no doubt conducted with the aid of Israel who holds similar gripes with the foreign policy of the Irish Republic. One such example of these attacks is the Cobalt scandal, which caused panic across Irish political circles before being quickly forgotten after the story was proven to be a fake witch hunt, or the coordinated media response to the Herzog Park debacle.

One instantiation of this British influence operation against the Irish media scape may be the plethora of odd “Irish” pro-Israel and pro-Ukraine flag accounts on X. Or perhaps it is just a surprising coincidence that these accounts hold the same foreign policy predilections as the British deep state? Not to mention the AI generated profile pictures and cross-posting.

Regardless, if Ireland indeed has secret agents “defending” it from the shadows, it would be in the public interest to know whether their handlers reside in Dublin or Westminster.

There is, interestingly, a cohort of so-called “experts” gestating in Dublin such as the Azure Forum, an Irish defence and security policy think tank whose long staff rolls betray its lack of public appearance. Its Advisory Council includes Paddy McGuinness, who was previously “the UK’s Deputy National Security Advisor for Intelligence, Security and Resilience advising two successive British Prime Ministers on UK Homeland Security and Government Security policy. “

Not to mention the lobbyists in Dublin working on behalf of British arms companies trying to flog obsolete British military tech to the Irish Defence Forces. Thankfully, it appears that Ireland’s public service have to their credit resisted this, instead opting to secure equipment from the United States and France, the only stalwart poles Ireland can rely on to counter British influence.

Though France is certainly in dire straits, it is an important actor in shielding Ireland from London’s influence. To its credit, unlike Britain, in France there is no doubt that the President of the French Republic is the state’s sovereign decision-maker. Britain, in its post-Brexit haze is slow to the realisation that the British bureaucracy shackled the state to an extent the European Union could have only dreamed of. If the United Kingdom has a sovereign, it is certainly not King Charles III or Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Evidenced by the troubling connections held by Taoiseach Garrett FitzGerald, British intelligence has frequently desired to influence Irish culture and social morality, especially its liberalising trend. Just as we think of Daniel O’Connell as “the Liberator” for his achievement of Catholic Emancipation, FitzGerland might be thought of as “the Liberaliser” for stalwart his efforts to Anglicise Irish society.

This process of Anglicisation as outlined in Tomás Mac Síomóin’s book The Broken Harp, and the writings of Desmond Fennell, is corrosive to the national character of Irish media. To fully cleave Irish society from modern British media would entail not just the revival of the Irish language in full scale, but the creation of a real domestic media ecosystem.

And yet, by some twist of fate, the Anglicisation of Irish society has been bucked by Americanisation. Though itself not a desirable outcome for Ireland’s cultural independence, it is a far better fate to remain under the wing of our Irish-American cousins in the United States than to stare into the abyssal vortex which has trapped England in its orbit.



Nietzsche once remarked that “he who fights with monsters might take care lest he thereby become a monster. And if you gaze for long into an abyss, the abyss gazes also into you.” In the Greek tragedies, hubris was an act punishable by damning and twisted fates. It is hard not to see the parallels with modern Britain. Perhaps Providence has finally sought to punish Britain for its evils against the world? Whether it be a result of England’s conduct initiating both the First and Second World Wars, its crusade against Christendom in the Crimean War, or its unjust repression of small nations like Ireland.

History will judge Britain by what it becomes, Horatio Nelson will be seen as the predecessor of the mythical “boats”, Florence Nightingale the precursor to Lily Phillips, and Tim Stokely the next Alexander Bell. It is sad to see the country of the great Victorians reduced to this, but ultimately it was the choice of the British people to move in this direction. We in Ireland should hope that Britain someday realises the error of its ways, but it is an unlikely outcome. Ultimately, we can only prepare for the worst case scenario.

While Britain is still metastasising into its own “End of History”, Ireland has to retain its independence. The journey to complete separation between our countries that began in 1922 must be completed. Irish Unity is a mandatory prerequisite for Irish security in the twenty-first century.

Ireland must avoid this course, and thus far has done so well. The Burkean, alongside a multitude of Irish X accounts, condemned Stephen Yaxley-Lennon for trying to grift off Ireland’s anti-immigration protests. Yaxley-Lennon, has been widely criticised for derailing the proceedings of trials relating to grooming gangs in England, as well as his fanatical support for Israel.

As a supporter of Soldier F, he was naturally barred from Ireland’s anti-migration movement during his brief trip to Dublin. But just as we do not want a “Tommy Robinson” in Ireland, nor do we want Bonnie Blue—or God forbid a Bonnie Green.

The Irish right-wing, for all its faults, is nowhere near this level of sheer depravity. Public morality in Ireland is still what it was twenty years ago when the weeds of liberalism first began to sprout in Ireland. There may be issues with the political arena, the slow emergence of viable candidates, movements, narratives and wedge issues, but at the end of the day there is still a sense of national unity in Ireland.

The Irish public might accept nonsense liberal politics, but it reacts violently whenever its ugly underbelly is exposed. Consider that for years “doctors” performed Mengelean surgical horrors on British children at Tavistock without an ounce of public backlash, while Irish mammies almost immediately shut down trannies and gay brainwashing books from appearing in children’s libraries.

Our leaders may be fools and our political discourse may appear childishly stupid—a luxury which the Irish Republic cannot afford at this juncture in history—but it is all recognisably Irish in character and expression.

By contrast, King Charles III celebrates Iftar, reputable British “conservative” outlets publish porn stars, and the House of Lords now debates whether pregnancy should be a barrier to euthanasia. British society has become fundamentally morally corrupt. Just as it is said “is fearr Gaeilge bhriste, ná Béarla cliste”, it is unquestionable that Irish liberalism is preferable to British conservatism.

British conservatism has finally reached the end of its lifespan—the twentieth century mythos of Churchill and Thatcher seems to have run its course. It is apt then, that British conservatism is repeating the cycle with its next Churchill, Nigel Farage, and Bonnie Blue its Iron Lady.

The nation that once kick-started the industrial revolution, home to Kings, scientists, and inventors of world renown, has become a cesspit of sex-obsessed suicidal freaks who want nothing more than to see those around them brought down to their level. We must not allow this to happen in Ireland.

Perhaps there is a light at the end of the tunnel for the palingenesis of the United Kingdom. Should it be hermetically sealed off from the rest of the world, the Yookay may, in a millennium or two, birth new nations—but this is a process which the Irish Republic must not be part of. Britain may have lost its identity, but Ireland has a national mission, rooted in Gaelic civilisation, Christian faith, the vision set out by the Gaelic Revival, and the heroism of Easter Week 1916.

A United Ireland is more important now than ever before. The Common Travel Area must be terminated, and clear boundaries set to prevent the spread of British social contagions to Ireland. Note the record outflow of native British fleeing the country. While we might be sympathetic to normal people leaving the Yookay, the Common Travel Area was designed to secure peace in Northern Ireland—not migrant flows.

Any sensible, decent Ulster Unionist should recognise that the United Kingdom is now the Blookay and it is never coming back. They would be better off integrating into a 32 county republic and copying their Protestant brethren in the Church of Ireland. There is a better future for all of us in a United Ireland.

Ultimately, it may prove fortuitous for European civilisation that Brexit separated Britain from the continent. British elites have long thought themselves different from the “Huns” and they have now fulfilled their wish. Nowhere else in Europe has such social decay demoralised an entire nation into total paralysis. The fate of the “Anglosphere” is dubious, and Ireland is blessed to have a path out of it, but there is much work to be done to secure it.

If Ireland has any “Anglophobic” gripe to prove, it is that Ireland’s fate is not bound to that of Britain. As the Yookay transmutes itself into an island of refuse, it will become a biohazard to all surrounding countries. Migrants are already fleeing the Yookay for Ireland, they must not be allowed to turn our country into “Eyeland.” Not to mention the inevitable encyclopaedia of pathogens and diseases which the Yookay will contribute to medical science in the near future.

For the sake of Western civilisation, Britain must return to “splendid isolation” and hide its shame from the world as a Hermit Kingdom. After all, if Britain’s greatest enemy is itself, what could it be to us?