I’m back in the Philippines, where I’ve lived for 30-plus years. Some of the fine traits of these people are vividly on display: the hearty “welcome back”, the touching reunions, the corny jokes. But even more impressive has been the typical Filipino response to a natural disaster. On Sept 30, and for many subsequent days, quakes shook the north of this island (Cebu; mid-Philippines). At least 100 fatalities (some still missing), but even facing disaster, amazing heroism: a father was found sheltering his children, trying to protect them from falling debris. Father and two children perished; miraculously an infant survived.

Amidst aftershocks, the response to those in need has been tremendous. I joined a convoy where we were bringing aid: three big trucks loaded with rice, drinking water, canned goods & tarpaulins – the last articles are needed because many are still spooked about sleeping in their houses and prefer to build a tent-like structure to sleep under at night. Along the highway, just one lane each-way with occasional landslides impeding progress, we joined a veritable armada of those bringing help: national & local government, private groups and individuals. Two weeks ago, the handwritten signs along the roads were looking for help, “don’t forget us”. Now the signs read words of gratitude.

However, a couple of trends here leave me uneasy. The first is easy to describe, but is not at all trivial, no matter how seemingly annoying it is (if only annoyance was its only toxic effect). I refer to the wearing of face muzzles. No, not the Halloween variety, but the muzzles forced on the public in 2020 to save us from a scary plague (not). Never ever, of course, about health or hygiene, there were always only about coercion, compliance and obedience – and most fell for it. Some of us resisted and had subsequently to endure the annoying antics of those on their pathetic pandemic power-trip. Yes, our motto then as now is “defy, do not comply”.

Here in the Philippines, many are happily walking around with the muzzle on their faces. Wearing the face-nappy presents the wearer as not only exceptionally silly, but frighteningly gullible. These losers may walk around displaying their self-inflicted defeat, but for someone in a public position, donning the muzzle should be called out for the pernicious reality it is: I’m referring, in this case, to ministers of Holy Communion in Catholic churches. What they distribute used to be known as “the sacred species”, “the food of angles”, etc. Now these people don the muzzle as if it’s normal & acceptable. It is not! I view it as exceptionally abhorrent, verging on the sacrilegious. Those who don the muzzle should be told that their services are no longer required. But alas, that will never happen because all my colleagues here (and in Ireland) have long ago fallen for the various scams.

Interestingly, I visited one of our communities here in the Philippines. Like in Ireland, the staff were pressured to take an experimental jab – but not all meekly assented. Yes, they were put under extreme stress to take the clot-shot, they were told “no jab, no job”. I asked one secretary if she had experienced any after-effects. She replied: “occasional muscle orgasms”. Somewhat taken aback, I said “what?”, and she clarified “muscle spasms” (English is not her first language).

In one community, all were forced to take the needle. Yet, in another house, on another island, things were different. I was chatting with one of the staff. Word must have gone round that I had resisted the tyranny in Ireland, because she told me that, among the staff in that house, (I’d say 20-plus employees), four of them (all women) had remained strong, and had not taken the jab. I immediately offered a salute of congratulation; we were co-warriors in this insidious battle.

Final personal anecdote: On July 31, 2022 my father died. He had been weakening for some time, so his end did not come as a surprise. The ambulance crew did their utmost in our house and took him to UHL. An hour later the hospital called asking me to go there. A masked doctor said that they had done their best, but he couldn’t be saved. I thanked him for their efforts, then a masked nurse walked with me along a long corridor to the morgue. At a certain point she stopped at a cupboard and took out a mask, asking me if I’d wear it. I politely declined, and we walked on. I saw the still-warm corpse of my 95-year-old father, with a candle lit nearby. I drove home and informed my mother and siblings. When one of my sisters arrived and prepared to take my mother to the hospital to see her husband of 67 years, I overheard my sister saying “Mam, don’t forget your mask”. How sad.

Some of my colleagues in Manila in 2021. To have posed for such a picture was bad enough; to have published it on the front cover of a magazine should go down in eternal infamy!



In a sleepy one-horse town in the central Philippines, not far from where I’m typing this, there was a surprising occasion a few weeks ago: the mayor opened a newly built “all gender toilet”, at considerable expense to the local taxpayers. If the mayor had asked for my opinion, I could have informed him,, infallibly in this case, that there are only two genders among the local folk (including the water buffalos, pigs, etc). No, this silly mayor was simply playing the same tiring game as other “politicians”: kowtowing to the very few but very powerful gender-fluid fanatics.

You know we have arrived at a nadir when politicians say that they cannot answer the question “what is a woman?”. This of course is patent nonsense; about as bad as the drivel spouted by an Irish politician who has not yet “assigned” a gender to his child, apparently waiting for the unfortunate youngster to choose its own gender. (I don’t usually predict the future, but the child was born with male genitalia!).

No, these so called “public servants” can as easily recognise a woman as I can recognise a politician: nearly all of them (politicians) exude the same toxic traits: self-interest, self-preservation, supine bowing to whatever crazy and dangerous theory their puppet-masters espouse; a smarmy, haughty and repellent disregard for any questions or dissent. As the old adage has it: how do you know when a politician is lying? As soon as they open their mouths to speak.

Therefore, a quick recap for those who claim to be ignorant about the basics of human sexuality and the perpetuation of our race.

There are only two genders, female and male. The various combinations and permutations (attractions, preferences) are based on this unassailable fact – known and accepted by all humans until quite recently. The only way to produce another human being is for the male sperm and the female egg to unite. Only a male sperm and a female egg can combine to create a baby (foetus). Two men cannot achieve this, nor can two women. Whatever gender you are born with – and remember, there are only two – is your gender for life. No matter what you may wish, or what amount of hacking, mutilating and stitching you may undergo, you cannot change your gender.

So where did all the TRANS nuttery come from? These movements, groups, ideologies are patently manufactured, there is nothing natural or spontaneous about them. They represent the fruit of sick, anti-human minds, who wish to interfere with the human species and threaten and undermine age-old certainties. The powers financing and fuelling this sinister and dangerous madness are the real danger: they have the money and compliant media, government and NGOs to support them. Their minions on the ground, organizing their paltry parades and generally making fools of themselves, are not innocent – but they are incredibly naive.

Would that naivete was their only weakness, but no: some already have had their bodies irreparably damaged, mutilated simply because they fell victim to the poisonous rhetoric of unbalanced minds, coaching them to sense unease with their bodies (the only body they will ever have), and subsequently to disfigure them, and undoubtedly disfiguring their minds as well.

Looking at the faces of these suckers, they seem kind-of soulless, as if there is a void within them. The simple joys and wonders of life seem to have been snuffed out for them, and they get their thrill from jumping on the latest bandwagon: shrieking about climate nonsense; mindlessly defacing ancient monuments, the fruits of creativity and effort these “activists” couldn’t aspire to in a million years; making silly nuisances of themselves blocking traffic; planning another repetitive and sooo boring pride parade; and so forth.

And do you think the sinister powers peddling this nuttery actually care about Mary or John and their damaged bodies? Of course not. They don’t give a damn about anyone who “consents” to be steamrolled by this anti-body nightmare.

Nevertheless, I’m hopeful. These sinister schemers represent such an infinitesimally tiny percentage of the population that general approval or acquiescence to their delirious dreams will never happen. It’s true that they can peddle their poison in schools and libraries, but I sense that many parents and teachers are not buying into it. Most people I know realise that this entirely created gender dysphoria is just that: created, manufactured, and they also know a few other age-old home truths: that it is utter gibberish to claim not to be able to define a woman, or to believe that a man can transition to become a woman, or that children can choose their own gender. Although this last case is probably the most disquieting, because in some states in the USA, a minor can most definitely, against the wishes of their parents, choose to undergo gender-altering surgery. The nightmare is becoming true in some places.

The resistance is growing, even if it should be growing much faster. I mean, even formerly contented gay couples, living happily together and accepted by their neighbours, feel and know that all this obsessive pandering to the fringe lunatics and WOKE weirdos, actually makes the gays’ lives uncomfortable. They know that these maniacs don’t represent them; unfortunately again, those in the crazy movement don’t give a damn about any erstwhile happy gay couples.