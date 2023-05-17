The past few months have seen the growth of a social movement the likes of which hasn’t happened in Ireland for decades. Irish people have realized that a new plantation is going on, and everyone in politics and the media is a die-hard supporter of it.

As we speak, locals in Inch, Co. Clare are bravely standing in the way of the regime, like Samson holding up the pillars in the temple, stopping their community from being rent asunder by mass migration. Here is what we should be doing to help, and how to beat the regime and their lackeys. This is how we win…

1. Twist their arm:

Figure out the most effective way to make the government uncomfortable. Blockade roads and buildings, boycott businesses, expose the lies of politicians. A few locals working together can keep mass migration out of their neighborhood. Tractor blockades and camp dismantling are good examples.

2. Support local protests:

It can be lonely and scary to stand out in public protesting against mass migration. If there’s a protest near you, help the protestors and encourage them. Show up, even for a few minutes, and stand with them, offering words of encouragement. Donate to their fundraising pages. Share their posts and defend them on social media. Bring things they might need

It’s important not to be a hindrance. So don’t over-politicize the protests, and if you’re not from the area then let the locals control the messaging and keep a low profile.

3. Always be presentable:

Another way to not be a hindrance is to present yourself well. Be civil to Gardaí. Dress presentably. Say very little to journalists, and anything you do say should be uncontroversial and low-risk. Under no circumstances should you make edgy comments; no chemtrails, race hate, or irrelevant discussion of vaccines (as harmful as they might be). And remember that your target audience is normal people like yourself, so never appear too aggressive, especially not to passersby.

4. Stand your ground:

Stick to your guns, in a physical and verbal sense. Physically, don’t let far-left antifa lowlives move you on. Stand up to Gardaí who try to push you around. Avoid violence, but back yourself.

Verbally, don’t back down either. It’s tempting to try to be the nice guy by explaining you’re not an extremist or a race-hater and you actually have a foreign friend etc etc. This is useless and makes you look weak; they’re going to call you evil anyway, so don’t give their accusations any oxygen.

Similarly, don’t engage in elaborate rationalization of your beliefs. There’s not much point in talking about how bogus asylum seekers are unvetted and undocumented. That seems like a cop-out to most listeners. Instead, simply say “Irish people come first and this number of asylum seekers is bad for the country. Most of the country wants a lower rate of influx, and we’re being ignored.” Simple and effective.

5. Stealth is wealth:

Our views are sincere, moral, and popular. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t maintain privacy, since regime lackeys will try to ruin your life for saying “Ireland is full.”

Don’t intentionally disclose your identity, don’t post under your own name if you could get fired, and don’t let journalists and antifa near you. Cover your face if you need to, and be careful about oversharing to strangers. If you’re organising, use encrypted platforms like Signal Messenger or Telegram’s “secret chat” feature.

We’re Going To Win

At this stage, public opinion is on our side. We need to avoid any silly mistakes, increase pressure on the government, and support each other. We’re going to win.