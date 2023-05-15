Grassroots local activists ejected a group of anarchists and foreign illegals from the vicinity of Pearse Street on Friday night, and of course the government and left-liberals have been wetting their knickers since. On behalf of the Irish people we want to say: we’re not sorry.

Paul Murphy thinks he can force sketchy foreigners into your area. Sinn Féin think they can intimidate locals. They came for a scrap and they lost. The people of the Pearse Street area have nothing to apologize for.

Law Enforcement

People have a right to expect that their neighborhoods remain fairly stable and safe over time, full stop. They have a right to oppose, by any means necessary, crusties and foreigners occupying lanes in their neighborhood and refusing entry to locals, full stop. The sketchy foreigners say “this is my land“; wrong – Ireland belongs to the Irish.

[…] the safety risks are unacceptable. Locals reported that some squatters had been harassing local girls and women […]

The Gardaí should have removed that camp immediately. When they raided it last Friday morning searching for weapons, which they reportedly found according to witnesses at the scene, it should at last have been shut down on the spot.

#MusaDogan is wanted in 150 countries for terrorism. He’s currently living in Pearse Street, Dublin.



Here’s footage of him swinging a pole at a woman. #IrelandIsFull pic.twitter.com/h5CsvbBDSA — RM.tv🇮🇪 (@RealMessageEire) May 11, 2023 Unconfirmed report on the background of this migrant who assaulted locals, including a woman, last Thursday

Instead, the foreign nationals were allowed to continue to squat there, after assaulting locals while claiming it as “their land”. Aside from the political aspect of foreign people trying to bully native Dubs, the safety risks are unacceptable. Locals reported that some squatters had been harassing local girls and women, which is not unexpected given the behaviour of “refugees” that we have seen over the past few years.

Sore Losers

As usual, Sinn Féin and their fellow crusties were shouting the odds all day Friday about “no pasaran” and “bashing the heckin’ fash”. On Friday evening, they weren’t as brave. Standing behind a row of Gardaí, they looked terrified.

You’re a long way from Seomra Spraoi, soyjak!

After being outnumbered, outmuscled, and stared down for hours by locals, the Left realized that they had lost. They realized that they would need a Garda escort out of the area, and their bluster on social media had been called out.

After Left surrendered, locals dismantled the squat camp and made sure it won’t be settled again. Then locals and activists cleared up, making the lane clean and safe and free from threatening migrants. Which is what the Irish people of the Pearse Street area deserve. Because Ireland belongs to the Irish. We’re not sorry.