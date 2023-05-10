New data from the Alliance of Democracies Foundation has revealed that Ireland is the 7th most immigration-sceptic country in the world. With 23% of Irish people saying that less immigration is one of the top-three issues for them, almost twice the global average, the growing significance of migration as a political issue in Ireland can be indicated.

Source: https://www.allianceofdemocracies.org/initiatives/the-copenhagen-democracy-summit/dpi-2023/

Of the top 10 countries opposed to further immigration, major European economies such as France, Germany, and The Netherlands can be seen at similarly high rates of opposition.

This data comes as no surprise; repeated polling has shown over the past several years that the Irish public is opposed to the current migration trends in the country.

The Science is Clear: The Irish People Don’t Want Immigration

In 2018, a report by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission revealed that 59% of Irish people wanted little to no Muslim immigration, including 75% of people opposed to the migration of Roma gypsies and 42% opposed to general European immigration.

An exit poll for the 2019 elections showed that 65% of Sinn Fein voters were worried about illegal immigrants staying in Ireland, with similar concerns expressed by Fianna Fail and Fine Gael voters at 61% and 51% respectively. Sinn Féin in particular have totally ignored their voters’ anger about immigration.

In February of this year, an Ireland Thinks poll showed that 56% of Irish people believed Ireland had taken in too many refugees in the past year.

Another Ireland Thinks poll sought to examine public perception of the asylum seeker crisis, finding that 42% of Irish people believe that the media is biased in favour of refugees and against those with concerns with the government’s current refugee policies. This is in contrast to the 20% of people who are of the belief that the media is biassed against refugees.

When asked who they believed were opposed to the asylum seekers in Ireland, 48% of people were of the belief that it was predominantly concerned local residents.

Democratic Failure: Government Denies Will of the People

With the government’s consistent mismanagement of asylum seekers entering the country, and devotion to mass immigration in general, public opinion has remained largely dissatisfied. It comes as no surprise that Ireland is the 7th most sceptical country of immigration in the world, as government policies have continually been employed to the detriment of public interests.