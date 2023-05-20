Dismissed hitherto by this publication as an airheaded, fake-tan drenched, and washed up thot past her physical prime; Holly Cairns, the nouveau Satrap of the Social Democrats, has ignited ire and interest alike following a recent tweet concerning the plantation of 34 migrants in Inch, Co Clare. She stated:

“The manager of Magowna House knew for three months that asylum seekers would be housed there. But nobody else was told. Not the local community, not local politicians, not even Clare Immigrant Support Centre. How was this handled so poorly?” — Holly Cairns

The manager of Magowna House knew for three months that asylum seekers would be housed there.



But nobody else was told.



Not the local community, not local politicians, not even Clare Immigrant Support Centre.



How was this handled so poorly? pic.twitter.com/tZVR3JCD9s — Holly Cairns TD (@HollyCairnsTD) May 17, 2023

Emblematic of the opprobrium faced by /our cailín/ is the following tweet by a People Before Profit Cork activist who suffers from acute bulimia (please donate to my personal Patreon btw; not to help him, he won’t receive a penny — my crippling gambling addiction won’t fund itself):

Pandering to far right narratives around refugees really isn't the solution.



Does Holly consult the locals in Bantry ahead of the influx of tourists by her running of festivals in West Cork? Or are we categorising some people entering our community as worthy of vetting/warning? https://t.co/nT4MDW9mhV — Cian🚩☭ (@dliodore) May 17, 2023

Ignoring the blatant sophistry therein, the above is notable insofar as it reproduced the mid-twenties Comintern line regarding social democracy; a narrative that ceased with the announcement of the Popular Front strategy toward Fascist and para-Fascistic movements alike in 1936 – ironic given that this tranny (bet half of my week’s dole in Paddy Power on him trooning out within 6 months; 2/14 odds, so I’m expecting a MEGA payday) is a Trotskyist rat.

In ‘Concerning the International Situation’, Comrade Stalin stated:

“Social-Democracy is objectively the moderate wing of fascism. There is no ground for assuming that the fighting organisation of the bourgeoisie can achieve decisive successes in battles, or in governing the country, without the active support of Social-Democracy”

Per Uncle Joe’s analysis, it’s clear that Holly Cairns (‘Kerns’? We’re so back) is, and has for some time, been running a macro-level 4-dimensional strategy of ideational fertilisation (not to get too Freudian, but does this relate to her eggs or lack thereof?), whereby sufficient meta-political soil will germinate, in turn engendering a nigh-unavoidable Fascistic instantiation (with session mot characteristics) on our once grand Tayto crisp consuming, Guiness guzzling, and tranny respecting island.

Irrespective of her methods, aims, unspeakable crimes et cetera, one thing is clear: Crypto-Fascism does wonders for your looks. Cairns, once a haggard rad-lib, now radiates a skanger summer glow that’s the envy of her former ideological compatriots. Moisturiser? Forget about it. Cleanser? Never heard of her! Cairns’ chic xenophobia is a three-in-one solution to those nasty wrinkles, stretchmarks, and blackheads, ladies!

Let’s return (be quick, you know about these people’s *cough* suicide rate *cough*) to our gender-confused friend in People Before Profit:

“Time to take the Luxembourgist approach to Soc Dems before they take the Soc Dems approach to socialists.”

Ah, Rosa Luxembourg, a lineal transient so obnoxious she alienated the entire leadership strata of the SPD. The progenitor of: “Socialism or Barbarism”. Yes, yes.To this declaration, Cairns, the Gangster Gee of Pearse Flats, retorts: “Left wing or Right Wing, I’m pro-violence”.