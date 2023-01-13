With protests across the capital sending political chills into the halls of power, the antifascist left and big business have responded in kind with a joint statement condemning the demonstrations and what they stand for.

Announced by a new astroturfed front ‘Ballymun For All’ the statement brought together supposed pillars of the community, leftist activists as well as businesses aggrieved at the rumbling protests which brought parts of the M50 to a standstill yesterday.

Featuring a cross-representative selection of politicians from Fianna Fáil from PBP among the business community, Supervalu Ballymun were rather firm in registering their antifascist stance.

A cutout of the conglomerate Musgraves, Supervalu’s parent company is arguably the state’s most vociferous campaigner for mass migration, even lobbying government departments on streamlining the visa process for non-EEA workers.

While signing the pledge is merely the act of a single franchised branch this is only indicative of a wider corporate trend in the company as well as an increasingly symbiotic alliance between Irish capitalism, the political establishment and antifascist left in objecting to migration control at large.

A major sponsor of the GAA, Supervalu was vocal in promoting ‘diversity’ within the sport as well as funding pro-migration polling on the matter last year. Rather unusual for an Irish shopping chain if you forget the wider ideological war at play.

Not the first incidence of woke capital folding in under the antiracist banner Irish style, the entire project of mass migration into Ireland has found a willing ally from big business from the 90s on especially in the NGO sector.

Through business lobbies like IBEC which actively envisions an island wide population of 10 million by midcentury to the patronage of plutocrats like Chuck Fenney towards influential groups like the Immigrant Council of Ireland via the Atlantic Philanthropies funding stream, the last 30 years of Irish history has seen a shameless coalition of the radical left and corporations in the field of promoting mass migration.

Now facing a genuine grassroots threat from the Irish working class and a small but burgeoning nativist movement, this alliance of convenience is quickly mobilising. Euphemistically termed civil society, this tag time represents power itself in Ireland which wears many hats, flies many flags yet is dead set on depriving the Irish of their home.

For all their ill-gotten silver, our elite and NGO appendages are frantically struggling to meet what is emerging on Irish streets and parishes. No amount of slush money can silence a risen people enraged at what is happening to their country, and the events of yesterday evening could merely be a taste of what is yet to come.

After the lacklustre decade following the Crash, could Ireland be about to make up for lost time when it comes to the arrival of right-wing populism on our shores?