Introduction: The Day Dublin Fought Back

The 12th of January will be etched forever in our nation’s history as the day when working-class Dubliners defied the asylum industry. A day where they said no to gombeen hoteliers parasitically profiteering off their replacement. A day where they put the safety of their women and children above the Government’s plans to populate their locality with faux asylum seekers.

Organised Opposition to the Asylum Racket

Locals from East Wall, Drimnagh, Sherrif street, Finglas, Ballymun, and Fermoy – as well as other areas both inside and outside Dublin – were out in force tonight, determined to demonstrate to the Government, the left, and the NGO sector, that they would not obsequiously defer to the state-mandated neo-plantation underway.

Beginning over a month ago, when the government accommodated 250 men in the former ESB building located in East Wall, – without consultation with the local community, it should be noted – today’s protest was the largest yet.

The numbers present at the protest were put to good use. Ballymun residents blocked numerous M50 entrance points. The Port tunnel was yet again blocked by denizens of East Wall. Similar tactics were employed in Finglas and Drimnagh.

The protesters have eschewed long-winded speeches – the only fruits of which are the bolstering of the speaker’s vainglory and political inertia – in favour of tactics that produces real results, as evinced by Leo Varadkar’s recent comments in light of the protests:

“Some of the things that we’ll examine over the next couple of weeks is how we can make sure that we have more appropriate and more robust border controls to make sure that people aren’t able to enter the country illegally.”

Interview with Malachy Steenson

Malachy Steenson, a Barrister who has been at the forefront of the protests in East Wall since the beginning, noted the lack of police presence, opining that the dearth of Garda Síochána at the protest was a deliberate decision, made with the intention of allowing tension to foment between protesters and drivers. Citizen journalist Gearoid Murphy arrived at a similar conclusion at the protest at the M50.

Interestingly, and in spite of their haughty promise to oppose nationalists in the streets, the left has been a scarce sight heretofore, with barely 12 anti-racist activists present at one of the protests. It’s hardly conjecture to posit that the effete, largely middle-class left are too scared to confront ordinary working-class men on the streets.

Regarding the left, Steenson stated:

“‘I said to Antifa in Drogheda, who had fellas who didn’t know if they were boys or girls, never mind how to run a country – I told them, ‘you’re shouting at old men and women. Come down to East Wall’ ‘”

In the course of our interview with Steenson, he exhorted supporters of the protests in East Wall from outside the area to “organise similar protests in their own area” and expressed his determination to “continue and expand the range and types of protests”.

In response to a query regarding the widespread condemnation of the protests in East Wall and other areas by politicians and NGO employees, Steenson remarked that it was the “reaction of a political and NGO class on the run, for the first time a genuine grassroots movement has emerged and is going National”.

Certainly, tonight’s protests are a testament to their nationwide character, stretching from East Wall to Fermoy, Cork.

The Locals’ Opinions

The Burkean had journalists present at the protest, allowing us to query the locals for their perspectives on the protests.

When asked if media criticism would deter them, one man involved in the protest in Ballymun said that “it’s our area and it’s our country. We’re not stopping ’til we’re listened to.”

Another young lady questioned the double standard of Ireland’s open-door asylum industry: “Why am I working and paying thousands on rent when most people in the asylum centres aren’t even escaping war at all.”

It is clear, both from boots on the ground and online footage, that the protests were not the shadowy instantiation of some insidious far-right plot, contra the narrative perpetuated by leftists and NGO-jannies alike. Rather, those present were ordinary, salt-of-the-eath Dubliners. Every generation was present, and it would not be hyperbolic to claim that there were more women than men.

Conclusion

Today we witnessed organised nationwide protests – particularly in Dublin’s prominent working-class areas – against the forced implantation of asylum seekers; a dubious term given that many of them, such as the Georgians who comprise a large minority of the “refugees”, stem from nations which have not been at war in years, if not decades.

Since the ‘Water Charges’ protests of 2014, the spectacle of ordinary people rising spontaneously against Government diktat has been absent from our streets; we’ve become accustomed to an NGO behind every protest. No longer. These protests have proven that organic communities still have a voice in this country, and that this voice won’t be erased without a fight.

It is rather fitting that all of this started in East Wall, one of the Quays’ quintessential communities. It, along with other quayside areas, was immortalized in the ‘Foggy Dew’:

“No pipe did hum

No battle drum did sound its loud tattoo

But the Angelus Bells o’er the Liffey swells

Rang out in the foggy dew”

But in these odious times, we ought to contemplate and draw nourishment from a different stanza:

“While the world did gaze with deep amaze

At those fearless men but few

Who bore the fight that freedom’s light

Might shine through the foggy dew”