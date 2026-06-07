The housing issue in Dublin Central is often discussed as a question of supply. It is also a question of planning capacity. Free State Government housing policy has had to deal not only with existing housing need, but with population movement, changing household demand, emergency accommodation and a rapidly changing city population.

Dublin City Council’s Housing Delivery Action Plan for 2022-2026 set an overall social housing target of 10,552 units. Of these, 9,087 were to come through build delivery, with the remaining 1,465 through long-term leasing. For 2025, the build target was 2,122 units.

The recorded 2025 new-build social housing output for Dublin City Council was 1,375 units. Of these, 72 were local-authority new builds, 1,058 were Approved Housing Body new builds and 245 were Part V new builds. The gap between target and output is therefore central to any discussion of implementation.

The pressure is also visible in homelessness figures. Dublin Simon’s summary of the April 2026 Department of Housing data reported 17,548 people in emergency accommodation in the 26 Counties, with 12,475 recorded in Dublin. The same report listed 1,885 families and 4,126 children in emergency accommodation in Dublin. These figures do not include hidden homelessness, rough sleeping, insecure accommodation or asylum applicants, who are recorded through a separate accommodation pathway.

Alongside this, Dublin City has undergone significant demographic change. Census 2022 recorded Dublin City as having the highest proportion of non-Irish citizens in the 26 Counties, at 21% of its usually resident population. Across Dublin as a whole, non-Irish citizens accounted for 17% of the population.

Within Dublin City, the largest non-Irish citizen groups recorded in Census 2022 were Brazilian citizens, at 11,188, followed by Indian citizens, at 10,308. These figures should be read as a 2022 baseline rather than a current estimate. Subsequent CSO administrative migration research found that, excluding EU27 and UK nationals, Indian, Ukrainian and Brazilian nationalities had the most migration activity between Q3 2022 and Q2 2024, although that data is not a direct Dublin City citizenship count.

Housing stock data also shows the scale of the planning problem. Dublin City’s housing stock increased by 4% between 2016 and 2022, from 240,553 to 250,632, while Dublin as a whole increased by 7%.

The same census data shows the scale of recent movement into the city. In April 2022, there were 31,661 people living in Dublin City who had moved there in the previous year. Of these, 22,475 had moved from outside the 26 Counties, while 9,186 had moved from elsewhere within the 26 Counties. A further 32,910 people had moved within Dublin City during the same period.

Place-of-birth data gives another measure of change. In Dublin as a whole, 25% of usual residents in Census 2022 were born outside the 26 Counties, up from 21% in 2016. Across the 26 Counties, the corresponding figure was 20%.

The trend has continued since the census. CSO population and migration estimates for the year to April 2025 recorded 125,300 immigrants to the 26 Counties and 65,600 emigrants, giving net migration of 59,700. Of the immigrants, 31,500 were returning Irish citizens, 25,300 were other EU citizens, 4,900 were UK citizens and 63,600 were citizens from the rest of the world.

None of these figures, on their own, explains the housing crisis. Housing delivery, rental affordability, homelessness, population growth and international migration are separate categories of data. The political issue is that they converge in the same local areas.

The data suggests a gap between policy ambition and administrative capacity. Housing targets were set, but delivery fell short. Homelessness remained high. Dublin City recorded the highest share of non-Irish citizens in the 26 Counties, while also receiving a large share of recent arrivals from outside the 26 Counties. Net migration into the 26 Counties has remained strongly positive, adding further pressure to housing and services.

NISRA has separately reported that net migration was the main driver of population growth in the Six Counties between mid-2023 and mid-2024. While this is a separate jurisdiction and reporting period, it points to the broader all-Ireland relevance of population movement as a planning question.

The central issue to be taken from this data is not whether demographic change is desirable or undesirable. It is whether the Leinster House Government planned for it and its consequences. In Dublin Central, where housing need, homelessness and population change meet, that question is becoming increasingly difficult to avoid.