Parisian café culture in the late eighteenth century had spelled doom for the Bourbons long before the guillotine fell on King Louis. London’s “penny universities” performed much the same service for poor King Charles.

No doubt conscious of the historical analogy, the Whistleblower Café off Grafton Street opened its shutters late this week launched in conjunction with tech impresario and enfant terrible of the Irish establishment Paddy Cosgrave, Jenny ‘Big Balls’ Maguire and the muckrakers at The Ditch. Fresh from being jeered at by Parnell Street junkies for joining a BLM-style picket at Arnott’s an oily and unsheared looking László Molnárfi even showed up.

A caffeinated addition in a city where genuine civic debate is snuffed out by the apolitical sprawl of Starbucks the café markets itself as a ‘left-wing community’ space complimented by a Maoist red interior.

While Connolly Books and The Teachers’ Club keep the red flag flying for Irish socialists when it comes to urban space, the rental crisis has largely suffocated the left’s and indeed anyone’s ability to maintain civic breathing room check to jowl between methadone clinics and Indian tech workers hoovering up property.

Dublin once had its brief ecosystem of autonomous salons and counter-cultural republics from Seomra Spraoi and Jigsaw to the various semi-legal artist and activist spaces that flickered around Dorset Street and the north inner city in the aftermath of the crash. Many of which did not make it out of the pandemic years all the while developers circled Cobblestones.

To that end, the Whistleblower Café adds genuine value to the Fair City’s otherwise barren political landscape, as do Paddy Cosgrave and The Ditch in their destabilising campaign against Ireland Inc.

The establishment opening comes at an interesting moment in Irish political life: the left still buoyed by the afterglow of anti-austerity politics and the campaigns of the 2010s (some establishment backed like Repeal, others genuinely insurgent like the water protests), yet the country is increasingly staring down the barrel of polarisation and right-wing populism.

In the spirit of open discussion, however, here are questions for the café’s proprietors and patrons alike.

1–No one Cares About the UN Bro: if the “rules-based international order” cannot stop Gaza being flattened despite seventeen emergency UN meetings, three strongly worded Irish statements and half of Dublin 8 posting watermelon emojis, what exactly is the Irish left still placing its faith in? If the liberal international system turns out to be little more than America politely ignoring international law while Europeans draft letters about it, does this not create at least some intellectual tension for a movement that simultaneously despises Western capitalism yet still treats the UN like a cosmic student union waiting to pass the correct motion?

2-Silicon Valley Socialism if much of the Irish left defines itself through a kind of permanent teenage hostility to American capitalism, how does it reconcile that with the awkward reality that Ireland’s welfare state is effectively financed by a small flotilla of Californian tech firms parking intellectual property in Dublin with interesting ties to Tel Aviv? Absent American largesse and a corporate tax base built on the very neoliberalism they claim to despise, who exactly is supposed to pay for Irish social democracy: the barista class of Stoneybatter or white collar workers along the Dart Line?

3-Greta gone Wild: with the benefit of hindsight, is there any acceptance within the Irish left that parts of the post-2019 climate protest wave drifted into myopic moral absolutism and were based on a more stable unipolar set of economic conditions? Does the reflexive anti-nuclear stance still held across much of the left now appear untenable?

4- “Don’t Hurt Me” Neutrality: while it is always great fun to sneer at the Atlanticist “centrist dads” of The Irish Times, does the Irish left seriously believe a defence vacuum can exist indefinitely on Europe’s western edge? Ireland’s cyber, air and maritime infrastructure will ultimately be protected either by Britain, NATO, an EU framework, or by the sort of sovereign Irish state capacity that currently collapses under the strain of building a bicycle shed. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, even large parts of the European left reluctantly rediscovered the unfashionable reality that hard power still matters. Why then does so much of the Irish left continue to speak about war and neutrality as though modern conflict can be defeated by strongly worded motions?

5-Europe: In, Out, or Just Complaining: how does the Irish left reconcile its rhetoric of a radical Thirty-Two County republic with its near-total reluctance to seriously question Ireland’s place within the evolving European project? If the EU increasingly entails judicial supremacy through the ECJ and in the aftermath of Ukraine a gradual drift toward militarisation, is Ireland ultimately in or out of that project? Can one meaningfully advocate republican socialist sovereignty while outsourcing most sovereignty to Brussels, or is the Irish left attempting to sustain a form of Chomskyan contrarianism that wishes simultaneously to oppose the empire while remaining comfortably embedded within its structures?

6-There’s Too Many Immigrants and you know it: with Ireland now undergoing one of the fastest demographic transformations in the world, and with the material pressures of migration being felt, is there any acceptance within sections of the Irish left that earlier assumptions about the political and economic frictionlessness of large-scale migration were at best naïve and at worst actively delusional? Does the Irish left accept migration is the largest point of failure in Ireland’s economic model and that business federations push open borders as much as any PBP cummann?How does the left intend to reconcile high migration with finite state capacity, and growing democratic unease particularly without simply dismissing dissent as far-right?

7-What if the YIMBYs are (partially) right?: what if the housing crisis is driven not only by speculation and landlordism, but also by the combined realities of entrenched NIMBYism and migration levels that consistently outpace the state’s ability to build homes? And if the Irish state cannot successfully deliver a single national children’s hospital on time or on budget, why should the public simply assume it possesses the competence required to manage housing construction at the scale now demanded?

8-Shock Therapy for the Socialist 32: beyond quoting James Connolly and invoking vague abstractions about socialism, what is the Irish left’s concrete conception of a United Ireland in practice? Any realistic transition would almost certainly require underwriting from Washington, London and Brussels alike, while imposing immense fiscal shock therapy on the North state itself. How, moreover, does the left imagine Ireland could successfully police the North absent a credible intelligence architecture, expanded security apparatus and far more coercive state capacity than many on the Irish left appear comfortable acknowledging?

9-Republicanism and the Ahistoric Left: has the Irish left constructed for itself an overly romantic and selectively edited understanding of republican history, one that ignores Sean O’Casey’s warning that nationalism would ultimately consume rather than emancipate labour politics in Ireland? Far from inaugurating a socialist republic, did Easter 1916 as intended by many Signatories not instead entrench conservative nationalism that marginalised the organised left for generations? And if armed republicanism historically contained strong currents of ethnic nationalism, militarism and romantic blood-sacrifice alongside its emancipatory rhetoric, is the contemporary left being at least somewhat disingenuous (ahistorical) in presenting that inheritance as straightforwardly progressive?

10-Do the Chinks Want What We Want?: given the Whistleblower Café’s flirtation with Maoist iconography, is there any serious engagement with the actual political reality of rule under the Chinese Communist Party, namely censorship, one-party government, pervasive surveillance and a deeply socially conservative state culture? The lads at the Politburo in Beijing or otherwise would take two looks at Jenny Maguire before putting him up against the wall. How does the Irish left intend to grapple with an emerging multipolar world in which liberal capitalism may indeed be weakening, yet the principal alternative centres of power above all China and even Gulf States are themselves profoundly illiberal? If it is fashionable to dance on the grave of the American-led order, what exactly is the plan for navigating a post-American world that may prove substantially less free, less open and less tolerant than the imperfect liberalism it replaces?

11 What if Palestine is actually F&&cked?: If a future regional settlement ultimately sidelines Palestinian maximalist aspirations in favour of stability, trade and geopolitical realism, how would the Irish left respond to the uncomfortable possibility that the era of anti-colonial liberation movements it emotionally identifies with may be ending not simply because of Western power, but because neighbouring societies themselves increasingly prefer order and economic integration to perpetual revolutionary struggle?

12-Anti-Zionism With Teeth: if the Irish left is serious about resisting Zionism in any meaningful strategic sense, what actual instruments of power does Ireland possess to do so? Moral witness and street mobilisation may satisfy the global left’s emotional economy, but do they materially alter Israeli policy, American patronage or EU paralysis?

Conclusion: The Irish left’s missing New Labour Moment

For all its revolutionary rhetoric, the modern Irish left often appears less meaningfully Marxist than instinctively populist riding the coattails of a ethnically driven national liberation story surely to eat them alive again as it has multiple times since 1798. A loose moral coalition of activists, republicans and disaffected millennials rather than a disciplined movement with a coherent theory of state governance.

Unlike the European centre-left or even Labour Party under Tony Blair’s New Labour settlement the Irish left has yet to experience the painful transition from permanent opposition and protest politics to the compromises and realism required to actually take and wield power.

Centrist dads (albeit with a strong left bent) will rule the roost until such time despite the immense metapolitical and cultural sway the left has on these shores.

Still, in a political culture increasingly defined by conformity and algorithmic outrage, the Whistleblower Café represents at least a modest attempt to revive the older civic tradition of argument and political conversation. If nothing else, it may help force parts of the Irish left to confront questions it has too long preferred to evade.