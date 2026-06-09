An Irishman lies seriously injured after a savage knife attack by a man reportedly believed to be Somalian on Kinnaird Avenue, North Belfast.

The brave locals who intervened did more to protect Belfast than the Crown Forces did. They risked themselves. They saved a man’s life. By the time the RUC/PSNI arrived, its practical role was not to save the community from terror, but to save the alleged perpetrator from the community he had terrorised.

That says everything.

Foreign nationals who are criminally violent, dangerously unstable or already known to the authorities have no place in Ireland. None. Communities have the right to speed their immediate removal from their streets, their estates and their country.

This is what mass immigration and open borders with Britain means in practice. Ordinary people paying the price for policies they never consented to.

No more lectures. No more excuses. No more imported violence.

Ireland belongs to the Irish people and our people have the right to be safe in their own streets.