An Irishman lies seriously injured after a savage knife attack by a man reportedly believed to be Somalian on Kinnaird Avenue, North Belfast.
The brave locals who intervened did more to protect Belfast than the Crown Forces did. They risked themselves. They saved a man’s life. By the time the RUC/PSNI arrived, its practical role was not to save the community from terror, but to save the alleged perpetrator from the community he had terrorised.
That says everything.
Foreign nationals who are criminally violent, dangerously unstable or already known to the authorities have no place in Ireland. None. Communities have the right to speed their immediate removal from their streets, their estates and their country.
This is what mass immigration and open borders with Britain means in practice. Ordinary people paying the price for policies they never consented to.
No more lectures. No more excuses. No more imported violence.
Ireland belongs to the Irish people and our people have the right to be safe in their own streets.
5 Comments
This tweet would have been much better delivered later after D Company gave their views https://www.facebook.com/reel/2569022920221145 and comments, including on
their collusion, and if Ardoyne Kickhams hurlers are now “legitimate targets” and “fired up racists”. It’ll be hot in Loyalist Belfast at 7pm tonight; croppy lie down and be beajded country might be differnet. On the positive side for both “communities”, the head hackwers will probably be shunted southwards. Lots of heads to lop off down here
I’m going to a north Dublin protest tonight, in conjunction with the Northern and English (EDL?) ones. Doubt much will come of it becasuse of intenral divisions, different objectives and more. SF, PBP etc were quick out of the traps securing their base. It would be a better day’s work to get rid of them than the odd head chopper they facilitated to come here to lop our heads off.
Alleged Sudanese head chopper came through Dublin on a (Ryanair?) flight from Paris, then hopped on a bus (Eireann?) to Belfast. We really should stop allowing these people to get into the country. Catholics and Proddies standing together on the roundabout in Ardoyne.
Various Jewish people have boasted of their role in mass immigration into Europe. We should protest at the ssssynagogues. With Jesus-style whips.
So where did this beauty pick up the message that it’s perfectly acceptable to butcher the native Irish in their own homeland? Get out of Ireland. Get out. How did we sell out our birthright? For what? And how long ago? I have some dates in mind.
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The Price Is Irish Heads…whose head will roll
Irish Men,women and Children have all been
Victims,paid the price for Open Borders,EUUN
refugee pacts,unvetted and unwanted foreign
criminals on entry,no security or data on crime
or backgrounds and none collected by Garda
on Foreign Nationals Crime Spree.
Irish NGOV granted Amnesty,they never leave,
are never deported in large numbers and vent
all their anger and evils on Irish People.They
are guaranteed to stay and continue killing.
ALL HEADS SHOULD ROLL