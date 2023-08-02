Helen McEntee, the media’s darling, has had a rugged few weeks. Her hate speech bill has been tremendously opposed by the general public with even Young Fine Top G’s (Gael) voting against said bill.

To add to this, crime is spiraling out of control in the capital with one particular event involving an American tourist and North Side youngfellas (not /ouryoungfellas/) making headlines recently.

The American Embassy even issued a warning to their citizens travelling here advising them to avoid walking alone on the once safe streets of Dublin’s fair city.

Of course, the media were quick to jump on this crime as it involved natives, they refuse to bat an eye when the perpetrators are foreign (as is the norm)!

Furthermore, McEntee thought it would be a marvelous idea to have an auld stroll down Talbot St. where the attack took place, with a couple of guards by her side, and then state that the city is safe.

The photo op didn’t exactly go to plan with one Dubliner dishing a stone-cold Gael Stare in her direction as the camera snapped away. This led to the American tourist’s son proclaiming the Minister for Justice is “out of touch with her own people”.

Ministers Helen McEntee and Paschal Donohoe walk through the area off Talbot Street in Dublin where a tourist was assaulted this week and left with life-changing injuries. Ms McEntee insisted Dublin was a “safe city”.Photo Laura Hutton @laurahutts @PPAI_IRL pic.twitter.com/qGFHYcdlrr — Brenda Fitzsimons (@b_fitzsimons) July 22, 2023 “The real crime here is ‘Pee-wee’ Paschal Donoghue’s footwear” – Burkean fashion correspondent Ulick Fitzhugh

Rumours are beginning to spread of a revolt within Fine Gael against her with one senior member warning “Helen is starting to look very weak. Crime under a Fine Gael minister (Nora Owen) cost us the 1997 election. We are in real danger of repeating the error.” In addition to this, Ógra Fianna Fáil has called for the resignation of Ireland’s ultimate girlboss, although Fianna Fáil has distanced themselves from their youth wing’s statement.

Will Helen McEntee resign or will she cling to her post like Spengler’s Roman soldier in Pompeii? Time will tell but I wouldn’t be surprised if “the Irish AOC” (cringe!) Holly Cairns is being lined up to replace her in a future coalition deal. After all, she did say in a recent Indo interview “I wouldn’t say I’d never talk to Fine Gael, it would depend on the election results”.