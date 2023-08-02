Helen McEntee, the media’s darling, has had a rugged few weeks. Her hate speech bill has been tremendously opposed by the general public with even Young Fine Top G’s (Gael) voting against said bill.
To add to this, crime is spiraling out of control in the capital with one particular event involving an American tourist and North Side youngfellas (not /ouryoungfellas/) making headlines recently.
The American Embassy even issued a warning to their citizens travelling here advising them to avoid walking alone on the once safe streets of Dublin’s fair city.
Of course, the media were quick to jump on this crime as it involved natives, they refuse to bat an eye when the perpetrators are foreign (as is the norm)!
Furthermore, McEntee thought it would be a marvelous idea to have an auld stroll down Talbot St. where the attack took place, with a couple of guards by her side, and then state that the city is safe.
The photo op didn’t exactly go to plan with one Dubliner dishing a stone-cold Gael Stare in her direction as the camera snapped away. This led to the American tourist’s son proclaiming the Minister for Justice is “out of touch with her own people”.
Rumours are beginning to spread of a revolt within Fine Gael against her with one senior member warning “Helen is starting to look very weak. Crime under a Fine Gael minister (Nora Owen) cost us the 1997 election. We are in real danger of repeating the error.” In addition to this, Ógra Fianna Fáil has called for the resignation of Ireland’s ultimate girlboss, although Fianna Fáil has distanced themselves from their youth wing’s statement.
Will Helen McEntee resign or will she cling to her post like Spengler’s Roman soldier in Pompeii? Time will tell but I wouldn’t be surprised if “the Irish AOC” (cringe!) Holly Cairns is being lined up to replace her in a future coalition deal. After all, she did say in a recent Indo interview “I wouldn’t say I’d never talk to Fine Gael, it would depend on the election results”.
One Comment
Hate speech is not just a tall order – it is unrealistic, it is too much of a broad brush, vague and divisive, it will serve to tie the hands of the already overwhelemed gardai, courts full, jails full, gards too busy, so what are they going to do – track down some 13 year old or 43 year old man and give them the ”full rigours of the law” all this tough talk on some twitter troll, while real life crime is a real life threat on our streets and to society as a whole?
ENAR and all the NGO ambulance chasers, will love this law, it will make them relevant.
This idiot needs to go, she does not know what she is doing, ( she once poured tea for Enda kenny) and her dad topped himself in past times, she got in on the sympathy vote as a result, oh poor Helen, well where did our empathy and misplaced sympathies get us? This just doesn’t cut the mustard , as you can now see.
If the America embassy issued a warning, this will have a damning effect on tourism for Dublin and maybe even other big cities, will the gards be drained off to babysit someone saying hurtful words online.
It is ironic Helen Mcentee said that judging people or sterotyping people is designed to ”intimidate” and ”shut people up” and ”shut people down” and make them ”afraid” – I would say that is what her law is doing. Ironic.
She needs to go for certain, but beware the rats fleeing the sinking ship! Beware!