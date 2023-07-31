Last Saturday the 29th of July saw a protest organised by a group called “Pakistani Oversees Community Ireland” outside the Swedish Embassy on Fitzwilliam Street. The motivation for the protest was multiple incidents of Quran burning in Sweden, causing outrage throughout the Islamic world as well as in migrant communities in Europe.
For the past 18 months, Islamists have directed their fury at Sweden and Denmark for allowing the public desecration of the Quran by free speech and Islam-critical activists, with the affair complicating Sweden’s NATO membership bid and leading to violence against western embassies in the Middle East.
One of those speaking at the Dublin protest over the weekend was Ammar Ali, a Fianna Fáil Local Area Representative for the South Inner City of Pakistani heritage and former chair of the youth wing for the party in IT Tallaght.
Responding to media inquiries from The Burkean Mr Ali said he attended the event as an individual and not on behalf of his party, and that he condemns the recent wave of Islamist violence in response to the Quran burnings. Swedish embassies in the Middle East have faced a wave of attacks from marauding Islamists the past month, as Stockholm itself witnesses intense rioting from Muslim communities over the issue.
Among those speaking outside the Swedish embassy were imams and members of the Pakistani community giving speeches peppered with Islamic scripture, stating their belief that insults to Islam constituted hate speech.
Ali also emphasised the peaceful nature of the protest and the speeches when talking to The Burkean, adding that he is a strong believer in freedom of speech, but believes it does not apply to attacking people’s “beliefs, sentiments, or choice of who they are”.
His presence at the protest takes place within the context of the incoming Hate Speech Bill, and the current debate around what constitutes “hate”, with many warning that the Bill could become a de facto blasphemy law by the backdoor ripe for abuse by Islamists.
Fianna Fáil is a government party who have backed and defended the Bill throughout its legislative journey, bar some recent scepticism from the likes of Lisa Chambers on account of recent public pressure.
An example of how cloudy the working definition of hate speech is, Uruemu Adejinmi, another up-and-coming ethnic minority in Fianna Fail, recently tweeted that hate was anything that an offended member of a minority group said it was. Were that definition of hate applied here, Secularism itself would have to be abolished, due to the offence it would be causing to this “marginalised group”.
While Ireland has thankfully thus far avoided the worst results of the clash between “Western values” and the Islamist tendencies of Muslim migrant communities seen in other European countries such as France, England and Sweden, this is mostly due to Ireland only recently becoming a net-immigration country, and not having as large a Muslim population at present compared to its European neighbours.
Events like these show an Ireland undergoing rapid cultural transformation due to immigration, and our political class ignoring any possibe negative consequences of this. As the Muslim population continues to grow in Ireland, we can only expect more of these events in the future. As a crude reminder, another sign of this transformation is the recent Census, which showed the most popular boy’s name in Galway was Muhammad.
3 Comments
Islam is a temporary fix for the replacement agenda.
The ‘Planners’ know that the Irish are instinctively a spiritual people & once they see that Islam is opposed to the LGBTQ….
The recent Muslim genocidal violence seen in France is no accident.
Within 25 years Muslims will be a very large minority. Within 50, a majority.
Islam has always deployed either the womb or the sword to conquer Christendom.
I agree ”Sir Wrong Thinkist” – that is how a certain fundamentalist extreme religion see things, how do we see it? Too busy with liberalism, hedonism and individualism, consumerism, we are so deep in it we just don’t care anymore. Look at gen Z, no proper goals in life, hashtag lifestyle goals – you see it all over media, if that is part of your personality and what you aspire to or seek out. It is toxic, money orientated, vain and short term individualist thinking. ”I got my new chanel haul” etc. Look at my new tesla car, I am so great, look at me, me me. It is more vain and hyper-individualist than ever, I have witnessed it before. It seems the people of ”note” none of which I personally know or talk to ”celebs” or whatever they want to call themselves, want their egos fanned all the fucking time and if they don’t admit to it, you know they want it that way. We have given rise to the workplace divas too, and the self important, important. People are so self, self, self now, it is disgusting.
Which is why we will not survive as a native peoples, once the boomers are gone, no matter how dozy and dopey they are – that is it – we are finished. Let us not forget boomers lived through hard times, not just the swinging sixties, there was the magdalane laundries , IRA, UVF, the crown bearing down on us, ( still does) women did a lot of donkey work as did men. In the end they flocked to the cities for comfortable office jobs, and less physical labour, eventhough a lot was going on then, it was innocent times to a degree or an extent.
In the past JFK went to the dizzying heights of its time to the moon and back, what have we done since, CRT , critical race theory, racism studies? Who would you see if you had a heart problem, a first aider / phd doc in caridology or a CRT phd expert in racism theory? We call ourselves progressive, but what progress have we made?? Since the times of JFK? Mars? What’s next, Pluto? Not ambitious enough, not sincere enough if you ask me.
Right now, we have no true progress. These CRT studies are seriously studies we do not need, want and the people who study these divisive subjects and attend those classes are truly repugnant human beings, and it all needs to be brought to heel. They are money and resource suckers. They spread division and hate and want to shut the custodians of the land down and make them second class citizens, with regard to priority for services or property.
RTE the mouthpiece for all this planned destruction through the satanism of the banks are to blame for all this, after all, we wouldn’t hear about it or proliferate it ourselves , making it relevant if it wasn’t for toxic media such as RTE. Remember Covid, look at what Sharkey has to say about it. RTE and all the ”conspiraloons” were right about it all along, did we listen? No, we listened to the RTE mouthpiece.
The opposing aggressive religion and complete system of living, having you up at 4 in the morning is of course is riding the crest of this wave and taking full opportunity here, from law to crime and everything inbetween, and why wouldn’t they?
We are led by gombeens who sold off eircom which (once was ours) they will sell off every single natural resource we have, because they are short term thinking dimwits, nothing more, they cannot see past themselves and their wanton greed.
Unfortunately that passes for most human beings across the board, which is why we are in the situation we are in.
A tragic harbinger of affairs to come when the off-spring of Pakistani migrants start involving themselves in the affairs of a Western country, a country that was steward of the Catholic faith.
The sons and daughters have daughters of the islamic republic of Pakistani have surely one overarching agenda: to advance the cause of the Pakistani diaspora and the enshrine doctrine of muhammed in the Irish (British) Isles.
Last time I checked the population of Pakistan was 120 million, (Indian 1.4 billion), and if the fools in the regime political parties think allowing the people from these highly disruptive countries to settle in Ireland then they are insane.