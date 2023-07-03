Monday afternoon, and it’s increasingly clear that the forces of the French Republic are gaining the upper hand against the Arab rioters who have hammered the nation the past week. The French intifada of 2023 ends with a remarkably low death count (at least officially) as a nuclear armed Western Europe state was reminiscent of the Bogside for the best part of a week.

Not the first and certainly not the most extreme insurrection that the post-Bastille state has seen the back of; but it would be foolish to understate the effect of the carnage on the flow of politics nevertheless.

The Macronist experiment to cover up the racial cranks of the French Fifth Republic looks about as busted as a burnt-out transit van on the boulevards of Paris after the week’s clashes.

A universalist state founded on the prose of Voltaire and Montesquieu was easily backed into the corner by ad hoc Algerian street gangs wearing Tupac t-shirts and shooting fireworks. The country that still imagines that it can lead Europe as a counter to American hegemony saw its security forces literally dragged through the mud as the worst fears of the French radical right were vindicated.

If you think though this has been the firing shot for a grand French civil war you shouldn’t hold your breath however.

Despite having its pride badly wounded things will continue on as before albeit with more certainly that the Republic is coming to its political sell-by date as street politics dictates the course of events much more than opinion polls. The Arabs have muscle and the Irish of all people know that street politics is upstream from political power, but no Muslim leader or political force looks to be on the horizon as the French security state has largely nipped in the bud any Islamists which could have acted as a vanguard.

The Sorbonne elite who have propped up Macron since 2017 are quietly grooming Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin as their next crisis candidate to fend off another challenge by increasingly buoyant Le Pennists as more authoritarianism is on the cards.

A public spat between policing unions and the government nevermind repeated declarations of civil war by French military top brass highlights the institutional disunity and growing prominence of right-wing views in offices of power.

The French state is a vast apparatus web of functionaries spanning intelligence networks to newsrooms and elite educational institutions which are slowly being filled by all the right people to assist some sort of nationalist takeover. Central to this is oil tycoon Vincent Bolloré who is using his media influence to parachute figures on the radical right to positions of prominence within French media.

The week just passed had all the hallmarks of the early stages of the Syrian Civil War, with one bungled Bloody Sunday moment or even a lone wolf attack from the extreme right enough to make the situation even more kinetic. If French police were fighting with their hands behind their back it was because they knew one clumsy move or death and the situation would escalate in the banlieues.

The French left, despite picking up some steam during the recent pension protests, have fatally misread the room by backing rioters this week as reports of leftist militants assisting rioters made it to the mainstream.

As sadistic and corrupt as French police genuinely are, the rioters still trying to integrate Algerian ethnic blocs into policing is a recipe for the country transforming into Lebanon and for most progressives not even on the table.

What happened in France is very particular to the nation’s history and racial ecology and not conceivable for Ireland even if some degree of turmoil can be counted on from the current asylum mess – and perhaps more than what our state can endure. We have emergent diversity blackspots with clear Irish minorities in Balbriggan or Ballyhaunis but nothing on the scale or historic animosity of the Algerian ghettoes just yet.

France has failed its Arabs by humouring the notion that flimsy Enlightenment values could replace the bonds of ethnic and national kingship and Arab and European could be united under the tricolour. In truth the real villains and those that should be getting their skulls cracked either by police or Maghrebis are the 68er liberals and their ideological offspring who engineered the chaos by unwillingness to put aside discredited universalist ideas.

The cure to France’s ills may be morally hard to face up to and logistically humongous, but one the French and even the Irish must wake up to and that is the gradual repatriation of all third world immigrants and their offspring in what will likely be a century long project.

The only alternative liberalism and demographics offer us is carnage and a oriental desert as happened to post-Hellenic Egypt or wherever Islam has displaced Europeans.