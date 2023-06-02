Yesterday evening, Gardaí forced 2 busses of migrants past residents of the area of Ballybrit Industrial Estate, Co. Galway who had been blockading the site to prevent its use as a migrant accommodation centre.

Footage showing busses arriving, council workers closing off motorway, interaction with Gardaí

This is the first cohort of over 300 foreign nationals slated to be housed at the site. Local people were thwarted in their attempts to blockade the site, but they pledge that no more migrants will get past them, and they are escalating their blockade.

Since last week, nearby residents have been protesting against the planned migrant centre. According to local sources, to evade the blockade the Gardaí had to liaise with the local county council to close off an adjacent motorway. Locals were shocked that the government resorted to such unsafe means.

We spoke to several people involved with the protest what the sentiment on the ground was. “They got two busses in, but they won’t get any more past us while we’re still standing,” said one man from the locality.

Another young mother who loves nearby said it was a matter of duty of care to her children. “I can’t stand by while our home is made less safe for my kids.”

This incident comes on the heels of polling that shows 75% of Irish people feel the government have taken too many refugees lately. The people of Ballybrit seem adamant they will halt this problem from destroying their own locality.