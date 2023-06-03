Helen McEntee, previously the Minister for Justice presiding over the state’s controversial Hate Speech Bill, has returned to her post after taking several months of maternity leave.

Resuming her tenure as Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee will complete the passage of the Hate Speech Bill into Irish law as it awaits review in the Seanad. This legislation’s pernicious and extensive criminalisation of the possession of vaguely defined “hateful” content regardless of intent to distribute it.

Humorously, McEntee’s return to the position was marked with a Twitter post in which she revealed private government briefing documents for the Department of Justice were scribbled on by her baby.

Good to be back at it. Huge thanks to @SimonHarrisTD for his work over the past 6 months. Someone got to my brief at home before I did 😂 @DeptJusticeIRL pic.twitter.com/e3VKn4bKHg — Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) June 1, 2023

However, when zoomed in, the photo of her briefing document reveals the table of contents for her briefing documents.

It can be seen that McEntee’s return to office will see her tasked with tackling the issue of immigration. The contents of the document notably include “International Protection”, “Applications 2022-2023”, “Undocumented”, and “Border Management Unit”.

From these contents alone it can be inferred that the department will likely establish a Border Management Unit to prevent further arrival of undocumented migrants, while simultaneously reviewing the applications lodged between 2022 and 2023 which have caused so much public upheaval over the government’s casual and sudden introduction of large numbers of undocumented young male migrants into their communities.

The immigrant investor programme is also under review, likely a result of the substantial Chinese interest and exploitation of the programme, while the government seems to be considering the Common Travel Area with the United Kingdom. The reasoning for this may be supposed to be for several reasons, the first being that the Irish state has experienced a large influx of bogus asylum seekers fleeing Britain amidst the British government’s crackdown on illegal immigration, and is seeking assistance to prevent this.

However, the Irish government seeking assistance from Britain to secure the Common Travel Area would also be an explicit admission that Ireland cannot manage its own borders, and is therefore risking outsourcing a serious responsibility of Irish sovereignty to the British government. The final, but most unlikely reason for the government’s review of the Common Travel Area is their continued commitment to the Good Friday Agreement, however, as McEntee’s briefing is specifically related to immigration, this is highly unlikely.

The government’s apparent intent to review VISAs and Citizenship as well indicates their awareness of misconduct present in their handling of these issues, and the loose nature of the country’s border policy.

The highlighting of the asylum crisis as an issue within the briefing document’s contents suggests the government’s intent to backtrack the public outrage against their policies in such a way that it protects their electoral interests going into 2024 and 2025.

A particular irony in this however is McEntee, the same Minister who has previously granted mass amnesty to illegal immigrants living in Ireland, is now being tasked with neutralising the political ramifications of the state’s asylum blunders.

The state’s mismanagement of the asylum crisis has emboldened public concerns with immigration, and the Department of Justice can be seen to now be taking a closer inspection of the issue.

McEntee’s track-record has proven her allegiance to radical progressive policies and status as a cynical careerist, and no doubt, her department’s tackling of the asylum issue will be equally as horrendous and malicious as her custodianship of the Hate Speech Bill.

The government’s comical mishandling of immigration in recent years has irreversibly released the genie of right-wing populism from the bottle, and it now appears that the government is set on socially engineering its way out of this mess. Should the government pivot its rhetoric, the public cannot forgive or forget the ills they have imposed on Ireland and would be remiss to believe that the government considers their interest in any respect.