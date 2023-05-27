Following similar protests countrywide against the plantation of Irish communities, last Friday night saw a crowd of concerned locals assemble on the outskirts of Galway City in the Ballybrit Business Park to oppose the installation of over 300 migrant men in a former office block

According to type, the governing regime in Leinster House once again refused to consult any of the local population on the matter nor reveal details on the make-up of the men to be housed in this planned migrant centre.

A gathering of over 60 men, women, and children, young and old gathered to voice their anger and fear over 300 single military-aged males from unknown countries being parachuted into their community, with the business park directly situated next to family suburbs in the Ballybane and Mervue area. The safety concerns are further compounded by the numerous women who work in the multitude of local factories who will naturally be apprehensive as they walk to work across day and night shifts. Given the number of vacant office blocks directly adjacent to the current migrant centre there are genuine concerns that if this plantation is permitted, these other sites will be quickly converted to house several hundred more migrant males.

There was a great sense of energy among the crowd and a determination to resist this government-imposed threat against their community. This was demonstrated by the multitude of speakers, men and women, who confidently rose up and stood before the gathering to give impassioned speeches highlighting their fury and disgust, but also their resolution not to stand idly by while a traitorous regime destroys the very fabric of their society.

Women spoke of their fear of being harassed and unable to walk the area on their own, a point further underlined by men who spoke of their worry about the safety of their daughters. Several individuals pleaded with those who have remained quiet about the migrant overflow into the country to speak up, and especially emphasised it is imperative that the men of Ireland support these protests in person and actively stand up for their communities.

There was discussion on how to successfully oppose this planned migrant centre and the practical solutions that can be applied. The locals were under no illusions as to the government agenda as they were reminded that the Taoiseach and other government officials have stated that there is no cap on the number of migrants who will arrive here under the pretence of asylum, while also stipulating that communities have no say over who lives in their locality. There are also plans for two additional migrant centres in Galway City.

It is currently unknown when the government plans to bus the foreign male cohorts into the converted office block in Ballybrit, however, local sources indicate that it is imminent. Further action is planned by the locals and the situation will be reported upon by The Burkean as it unfolds.