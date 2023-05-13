“A glory to Dublin, to her we renown,

In the long generations her fame will go down,

And the children will tell how their forefathers saw,

The red blaze of freedom on Erin Go Bragh”-Peadar Kearney

The Irish state’s response to the so-called rise of the far right turned to mud in a matter of hours yesterday evening.

With the emergence of a Trotskyist-backed squatter camp near the Mount Street IPO offices Dublin and her youngfellas had one chance and one chance only to make sure the Fair City’s streets didn’t go the way of Calais or Lampedusa.

And our lads didn’t disappoint.

In what will go down as the greatest act of working-class direct action this side of the water protests the forces of the gay regime and its hangers-on were thoroughly and very publicly kicked to the curb.

After a tense hour-long standoff the left, badly outnumbered, saw their lines break with Fenians moving in to dismantle and torch the invader encampment. Leftists such as James O’Toole were jeered and escorted into Trinity College by Gardaí. Burkean writers couldn’t hide their glee as a tearfiled TCDSU President László Molnárfi was filmed fleeing Pearse Street flanked by the Garda Public Order Unit

So much for ACAB.

Stream highlight: People Before Profit's James 'Red' O'Toole gets to interact with the proletariat as he's chaperoned by gardaí back to Trinity.



Late Stage Ireland pic.twitter.com/ZmQBztPPHR — Dan Breen (@Dan_Breen_) May 13, 2023

Today will be a day of damage control for the status quo. After a month of public opprobrium dipping over the asylum issue, Dubs returned in force to defend their turf and with a bonfire a stone’s throw from Google HQ the Battle of Pearse Street was won.

If Dubliners didn’t do what they did yesterday every green space in the capital would have been under threat from refugee squat camps. Every parent, every brother and every husband would have had to look over their shoulder as the Irish lost control of their streets week by week. The media who run cover for the new Plantation would happily cover up an Irish Rotherham.

What was shown yesterday was how much of a paper tiger the state’s response to nationalism is. The genuine and cathartic venom against the left is real with locals seeing no distinction between Gardaí and the trots who come to assist the invasion of their areas.

Enforce your hate speech laws O’Gorman-you’re not taking Pearse Street.

More than people realise yesterday bought us all some breathing space.

Let’s see it is not wasted!