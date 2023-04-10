“As a society, we are becoming more diverse, and with this, our attitudes and actions towards differences must also change” – Leo Varadkar’s foreword to the National Action Plan Against Racism 2023

Ambitious in its scale and extensive in its scope, the National Action Plan Against Racism (NAPAR), represents arguably the biggest attempt by any Government in the history of the State to forcefully mould society to its will.

Published three weeks ago, the plan is a culmination of almost three years’ work by the Independent Anti-Racism Committee, formed by the previous Government in 2020.

Long-winded And Sinister

Chaired by Irishwoman Professor Caroline Fennell of UCC and consisting of a 2-1 White majority, it might be said that even according to their own standards, they didn’t get off to a great start. Other notable figures include Shane O’ Curry, Director of the Irish Network Against Racism, and multimedia influencer Úna-Minh Kavanagh.

The 60-page document, which can be viewed here, seeks to affect change in every aspect of Irish life; from policing, housing, health, education, employment, the arts, culture and sports, to the internet, media and electoral politics.

Focused on five main objectives; “Being Safe and Being Heard”, “Being Equal”, “Being Seen and Taking Part”, “Being Counted” and “Being Together”, the plan sets out no less than 37 Actions and 53 Recommendations to be carried out over various timeframes between now and 2027.

Previously we discussed the sections of the NAPAR that deal with law and justice, infusing our legal system with toxic anti-Irish subversion. In this piece we focus on some of the measures in the NAPAR being taken to undermine the Irish nation culturally and in the arts.

Fund Your Local Crusty Race Grifter

The long, meandering report makes frequent reference to making race-hustling more lucrative in the culture industry. For example, it demands that cultural producers “consider ethnic and racial equality and diversity in all media programming, and make this a criterion for funding.”

Notwithstanding the patently absurd idea that ethnic minorities are not mollycoddled by the Irish state as it is (black artists in particular being recipients of disproportionate largesse from funding bodies), this is a highly concerning part of the report that potentially foreshadows a situation where the state punishes any artist deemed not “diverse enough.”

This mirrors nefarious measures taken abroad, such as the New York Stock Exchange mandating racial and sexual diversity in all companies.

Similarly, the report insists that politicians “develop pathways for media training for members of communities experiencing racism, and encourage and support minority ethnic media professionals.” Since the state claims that only non-Irish communities experience racism, they are suggesting that a blank cheque will be given to foreigners for media training.

State-enforced Cultural Decay

The ruling regime already spends billions per year on race propaganda against the Irish people. The NAPAR will codify and escalate this further. Except to see more cultural drivel on par with Denise Chaila’s embarrassing escapades at the National Concert Hall. All funded by the taxes you pay.