Political Islam in Ireland has so far been something of a dead duck. While Islamic penetration of the political system is frighteningly common in the UK, Sweden, and France, the Islamic community in Ireland is yet too meagre and, more importantly, too ethnoreligiously divided to amount to much at the ballot box.

Apart from concentrations of Pakistanis in Roscommon and around Dublin’s South Circular Road, there is nothing near an Irish equivalent to the banlieue, even if the numbers of Muslims in Ireland are ballooning. France has her Algerians and Britain its Pakistanis, but the Ummah in Ireland is a confusing tapestry of ad hoc ethnicities cumbersome to coalesce around.

Our migration patterns, while dire, are different from Europe’s or the UK’s, and any nativist response must reconcile itself to that reality.

This has not stopped the beginnings of an Islamic civic space gleefully endorsed by the Irish state as an integration partner, often bankrolled from abroad. This attempt to forge an “Irish Islam” culminates in the annual humiliation ritual at Croke Park for Eid.

The Muslim Sisters of Éire and the various appendages of the Clondalkin Mosque represent the strongest outreach of this soft Islamism entering into civic society, with the Halawa arrest indicative of the latitude extended to Islam by the media.

A pillar in the state’s integration plans is Dr. Umar Al-Qadri, a Dutch-born scholar proactive in the media and in various NGOs.

Advocating for the Repeal of the 8th Amendment and claiming to take a zero-tolerance approach to extremism within his own ranks, Al-Qadri has curried favour with the powers that be as an idealised representative of Islam.

The curious case of Al-Qadri tweets

More recently, however, he has been vocal in opposing the ongoing asylum meltdown and calling for restrictions on uncontrolled migration. In a since-deleted tweet in recent days, he said:

“Labelling everyone who expresses concerns about an open border policy as far-right is not only ignorant but also dangerous. Such labels only serve to push people towards the far-right, who use this opportunity to exploit people’s fears and insecurities.”

Showing more sense than the entire Irish Cabinet put together, one wonders if there is a wider game afoot. With an eye on European populism, is Al-Qadri cultivating an artificial outlet for anti-immigration sentiment lest it be directed against the Islamic community?

Will we see the media move to designate inert voices like Al-Qadri and non-Muslim equivalents to be the safety valve on asylum concerns?

Does the word Taqiyya translate well as Gaeilge?

Controlling the opposition

Without a viable alternative, the likes of Al-Qadri and NIMBYist cuckservative options will capitalise on the asylum chaos we are witnessing today.

The Irish public and the Irish establishment prefer non-committal choices that avoid the root issue of demographic replacement and the forces which enable it. The path to power in liberal democracy is not just at the point of electoral or demographic power, but through mastery of the civic space through NGO fronts. A lesson that Al-Qadri seems to be acquainted with. The Zionist-controlled Right of Europe and America made a mistake of focusing on Islam, and not diversity proper, as their main bugbear in the 2000s. That however doesn’t mean to ignore Muslim intrusion altogether.

As much as Al-Qadri and his co-religionists may try to ingratiate themselves into our body politic, Ireland can, must and will reverse Islamic migration to the country lest our home join the spiritual and civilisational desert that Islam creates when it conquers Western lands, from Hellenic Egypt to the modern French ghettos.

There is shared solidarity between Catholics and Muslims when it comes to the sterility of secular life, but sustained, large-scale intrusion of Islam into Ireland can only end in disaster. Not merely a heretical sect intrinsically at war with the European family and inimical to the Gospel, Islamic migration represents a body blow to societies already eroded by social liberalism.

Be mindful of the creeping ghoul of political Islam in Ireland, even if it comes wrapped up as a polite well-spoken scholar and is willing to bite its tongue on certain matters. The Irish must remember Aughrim but never forget Lepanto.