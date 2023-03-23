On Tuesday, the Irish government released its “National Action Plan Against Racism”, a far-reaching broad suite of policies designed to stifle criticism of mass immigration and empower corrupt NGOs and hostile foreign nationals to entrench their privileged status in Irish society.

The lengthy anti-Irish Action Plan covers almost all aspects of Irish public and private life, from media to policing to mortgages.

In this, the first Burkean article detailing the lowlights of the document, we focus on its implications for law enforcement and the legal sector. We’ll be analysing the details of the other failings of the Action Plan throughout the week.

Weaponising the legal system to serve hostile immigrants

The Gardaí are under-resourced to a critical degree like most of our public sector. However this wasn’t taken into account when the Action Plan was being written, aiming to “establish a specialist unit within each Garda Division to develop and disseminate expertise and best practice in dealing with hate crime and racist incidents.” The last thing the Gardaí need is money spent on immigration propagandists in every division, doubtlessly leading to a waste of police time and increase in corruption.

The report also mandates measures to “identify and eliminate any policing practices that target specific groups experiencing racism.” This bizarre idea implies that any policing that has to be carried out disproportionately on “groups experiencing racism” (read: anyone except native Irish people) is somehow “targeting” them, and therefore must be stopped. Given the reality that many types of law-breaking are disproportionately committed by minorities, the implication is that many policing practices must cease. This nonsense mirrors the situation in other Western countries, where effective policing policies such as “stop and search” have been done away with (in that case because minority youths are much more likely to carry weapons).

Free money, paid for by you

Worryingly the Plan also discusses “extending the remit of the Legal Aid Board to provide legal representation;” reading between the lines, this means more money for free lawyers for non-Irish people including the asylum scammers that have bled the taxpayer for decades.

Furthermore, “giving advocacy organisations standing to initiate proceedings on behalf of those affected by racism,” is a shibboleth for establishing the same dynamics as exist in France, where state-funded NGOs are paid to sue private citizens on behalf of supposedly aggrieved minority ethnic groups. In France, uttering the wrong facts and statistics can have you hauled in front of a judge where an NGO lawyer will sue you into penury.

And in case you’re at least relieved they can’t take all your money, the Action Plan stare that “the Equal Status Acts should be amended to remove limits on compensation to victims of discrimination.”

Full spectrum corruption

In our next articles on the topic, we’ll discuss the other absurd aspects of the report, including education, media, and NGOs.