Yesterday’s low-level rioting at the Citywest asylum facility has put into focus the reality of the state’s overstretched international protection services. Less than a year into the Ukrainian conflict, the Department of Children and Integration tasked with managing the failing system has now issued a notice asking further refugees not to come.

Meekly asking those seeking refuge to forgo any travel plans to arrive, the u-turn comes despite predictions by newly enthroned integration minister Joe O’Brien that the Irish State should expect a further 80,000 arrivals this year alone.

With services collapsing a long way short of the Government’s initial commitment to 100,000 asylum seekers back in March 2022, the rumbling protests nationwide have led to a spirit of advanced disquiet as the topic of migration breaks out of the long-imposed cultural cordon sanitaire.

Sunday saw hundreds of Dubs march in opposition to the runaway asylum industry, with speculation that the recent nativist stirring has particularly transfixed Sinn Féin, noticeable in their absence from the protests.

Fears of a homelessness spike from the overspill were voiced in the media last week, with news that department officials now are at the stage that they are casting refugees to the streets with food vouchers due to the fact numbers have passed capacity.

Citywest transit hub, the scene of recent altercations between various nationalities, is an increasingly sour spot for the Government, having reached capacity some months ago. Officially closing itself to new international protection applicants this week, though it is believed from sources that officials started turning away many some weeks ago, this development surely adds fuel to the fire to the scramble for accommodation wherever the State can get its hands on it.

In the event of more severe rioting at Citywest the State is facing a security calamity considering the limited capacity of the Public Order Unit to intervene in significant altercations at the hub. While crime emanating from the asylum system is increasingly commonplace, having deaths broadcast on social media would surely be a PR disaster for an already embattled government.

Although the best attempts of our well-oiled NGO sector and a unipolarity on matters of migration in chambers of power, the fast-evolving failures of the asylum system are bleeding out for the entire country to see. Earning universal condemnation from respectable press columns without any insight on how to repair the nation’s dysfunctional asylum system, the protests we are witnessing in towns and parishes only look set to gain momentum.

As the supposed ‘anti-fascist’ Left in Ireland has to apprehend, there is little use of a hundred or so middle-class jots jeering working-class Dubs as being racist while communities are carved up by the asylum industry.

Playing to a foreign tune from Brussels, Washington and London, regardless of how exhausted the asylum system has become, our quisling elite will always seek to go further.

The mistakes and miscalculations of the past two decades are returning in force to haunt the Irish State and comprador political establishment. No press release, no inorganic anti-racist initiative, no hate speech diktat can detract from the almighty failure, and social catastrophe citizens stand to face from the decaying asylum system.

As the system crashes, one thing for sure is migration and all that brings is now firmly on our political menu. The question now remains who or what picks up the energy in the streets at the moment.