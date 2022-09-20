Resisting the Far Right: Civil Society Strategies for Countering the Far Right in Ireland is a recent publication by the academic jokers of Maynooth University, which was once synonymous with the supposedly far right Catholic Church, before this obvious rot set in here and in other seminaries, namely St Patrick’s, Carlow.

The 104 page screed is the Irish Research Council funded result of collaboration between a number of Maynooth academics with backgrounds in “misinformation and hate speech around the European refugee crisis”.and with CrossCare, the Migrant Council and a number of like minded groups and individuals who, like little boys in little boys’ fables, “earn” their crust shouting about their imaginary wolf that is Ireland’s far right.

Lest we think that such hot air is risk free, the introduction tells us that “This report is dedicated to all those who take part in that struggle [against the far right in Ireland], often at considerable personal risk”. Though that clap trap would imply that Ireland’s massive NGO sector and the Maynooth academics these parasites are in cahoots with are fighting life and death battles against Ireland’s own “basket of deplorables”, that is not the case at all.

Though they can, a priori, have no credibility, their report is worth perusing to hammer home the point that those associated near or far with this report can have no positive role in redressing the problems Ireland faces because of their sins of omission and commission. Because they are, in large part, the actual problem, these leeches are no part of the solution.

To justify the grant they received to write this claptrap, the authors claim their report “was inspired by our concern at the rise of the far right throughout Europe, North America and elsewhere, and more immediately in Ireland, as the far right became increasingly visible in demonstrations against Covid19 public health measures in the country”.

Now that the Covid scare has passed, at least for now, it seems that those who did not swallow the regime’s flip flopping propaganda here, in New Zealand, in Germany, Austria or other countries they mention made, on balance, the correct call. That being so, their purported raison d’être is invalid and, in so far as they use it to target Covid sceptics and others for attack by association, much worse than that.

Covid, however, seems to be the tip of their iceberg or, if you prefer, their spear. They are, they say, now more concerned with protecting those in the cross hairs of Ireland’s far right. These targets include “groups supporting migrants, ethnic and sexual minorities, women’s rights and groups with explicit anti-FR activities”, themselves and the grants they are in receipt of, in other words.

And, to throw any semblances of academic neutrality, integrity or independence out of their pram, the authors write that “the main objective of the project was to work with civil society organisations (CSOs) concerned about the far right in order to establish from their perspective the level of threat of the far right in Ireland, the extent and effectiveness of state, political party and civil society counter-strategizing against the FR in the country, and ultimately to gather and share ideas about how these could be improved”.

These academics, in other words, chose to accept the words of those narcissists who make a cushy living pretending that their vested interests are under attack by “the far right”, which they still have not defined, demarked and delineated from other groups.

The pamphlet’s “researchers” engaged in a number of activities, the first of which was surveying “affected populations, primarily in those supporting migrant populations, LGBTI+ communities, women’s groups, trades unions and anti-FR groups”.

As the methodological pre-supposition here is that LGBTI+ “communities” who physically attack women for refusing to be raped by transexuals are the white hatted good “guys”, one has to dismiss their crude categorising for the shoddy, unscientific Junior Common Room waffle that it is.

Their second part is “a series of five webinars with” like minded wafflers and the third and final part concludes with its predictable “series of anti-far right strategizing recommendations for consideration by CSO, academic and policy communities”, whatever and whomever “policy communities” are.

Overall, the paper tells us that we cannot be complacent about the threat the far right poses to our “migrants, ethnic and sexual minorities, women’s rights and [sundry other] groups”, which presumably include the disabled, ginger hairs and so on and on, seemingly ad infinitum

Aoife Gallagher of the NATO and British security state aligned Institute for Strategic Dialogue and the ubiquitous Mark Malone of some dodgy number called the Far Right Observatory; are among the great and the good, who are wheeled out to say why there should be no dialogue with these purveyors of “populism and chauvinistic nationalism in Ireland”, among whose ranks are ‘Irexit’, the ‘Irish Yellow Vests’, the ‘Nationalist Party’, the Irish Freedom Party, Gemma O’Doherty, Justin Barrett of The National Party and Herman Kelly of the Irish Freedom Party, among others, who are used to justify the propaganda of these undeserving beneficiaries of the public purse.

Not that their straw men are confined to the above. Other Irish Far Rightists, according to these charlatans, include Familialism, those who “view the traditional family as the foundation of the nation and subjugate individual reproductive and self-determination rights [of women in particular] to the normative demands of the reproduction of the nation. This can translate into sexism and traditional binary views of gender, and feminism and feminists as well as LGBT+ groups are viewed very negatively as a result”.

So, if you do not attend the endless State sponsored LGBT+ parades as our overpaid politicians do or if you do not attack Limerick men praying the Rosary as English politicians do in Limerick and as Loyalist death squads formerly did on the Shankill Road, you might be suspect and need to be dealt with.

But the Far Right are more pernicious than that as “the overall aims of the far right are both to move their countries in an illiberal direction, undermining the independence of courts and the media, snubbing minority rights, and weakening the separation of powers” and to establish an “ethnocracy, a nominally democratic regime in which the dominance of one ethnic group, is structurally determined”.

After they cite the Irish Freedom Party and The Irish Journal as examples of this neo-Boerism, they drag in Niall McConnel’s Siol na hÉireann, a “hard line Irish Catholic Nationalist Party”, which “distributes homophobic and transphobic hate as well as strong opposition to women’s bodily autonomy” but omit McConnel’s connections with the loyalist activist Jim Dowson, as that might discredit McConnel and, thus, their guilt by association gambit.

The truth is all new movements attract suspect characters and, as The Burkean and others have repeatedly pointed out, both McConnel and Dowson prove the veracity of that.

Having thrown that canard at us, the authors then delightfully reveal their collective hand by stating that “Sinn Féin occupies much of the electoral space of working class and anti-establishment voters which would in other countries vote radical right. Sinn Fein’s espousal of a progressive, left-wing and universalist version of nationalism and associated economic and social policies, offers an alternative discourse to explain inequalities among that electorate to that of the radical right”.

Sinn Féin’s role, for which they are highly paid, is to bolster the status quo on both sides of the border. This can be seen by their fawning obsequiousness to King Charles and Mary Lou McDonald’s proposal to give away further billions that we do not have, as well as their Stalinist determination to impose the party whip to support the hare coursing industry and other topics that need not now detail us. The fact that their leftist knuckle draggers haven’t gone away is but one of many indications of where the true neanderthals lurk in Irish politics, in Irish academica and Ireland’s vast NGO mafia.

Though the pampered prats of Maynooth Secular Seminary can, along with their dodgy NGO allies, make all the fake accusations of hate crimes and homophobic crimes they wish, truth testifies the contrary. Ireland, the fleeced students of Maynooth University included, has a raft of problems that range from unconscionably high rents, tax and energy bills to the prospect of almost certain emigration to a life of economic uncertainty for Maynooth’s students, all while shoddy academic screeds like this search for a scapegoat in a phantom far right to exculpate their own crimes, the crimes of their collaborators and the crimes of every mainstream political party in Leinster House.

Their phantom Far Right is not the culprit; rather it is the way what Eamonn Dunphy referred to as Official Ireland has blocked any independent examination or analysis of the crimes against Ireland and her people these parasites have perpetrated without penalty for so long. Ireland needs an alternative to that Parliament of landlords, alcoholics and yes men, yes women and yes transgenders, whose heads are stuck into the national trough when they are not stuck up their own backsides or those they are trying to curry favour from.

As for the authors, it is really time they got a real job and stopped depending on handouts from the tax paying Far Right Johnny Average they despise to write drivel like this.