Long a rumour but recently actualised, Leeside tradcaths awoke to news that the traditional Latin Rite is to be suppressed per orders from the Bishop’s Palace this week.

A buoyant faith community built up between Saint Mary’s Dominican Priory and Pope’s Quay both in Cork City, despite assurances even as late as last year that the Mass would be protected a new pastoral letter by Bishop Fintan Gavin ended hopes of a Catholic revival around the Latin Rite in the City.

Enabled by Pope Benedict XVI in 2007 and then left the discretion of the local Hierarchy with Francis’s Traditions Custodes, the move runs contrary to an earlier commitment towards protecting the so-called Extraordinary Form of the Mass.

The traditional norm for the celebration of the Eucharist worldwide until 1962, precipitating the creation of the Society of Saint Pius the Xth in revolt against the reforms, some light at the end of the tunnel was opened for traditional Catholics by the promulgation of Summorum Pontificum allowing the hosting of the Latin Rite.

Imperilled recently by rumblings by the Vatican last year, the rite differentiates itself from the novus ordo ceremony by use of Latin language railings and receipt of the Host on the tongue as well as keeping the trappings of the old ritual lost after Vatican 2.

Supposledy on His Excellency’s hit list for some time, Bishop Gavin’s rationale for the move was listed as being part of a modernising drive for the Catholic Church currently shrinking rapidly amid at a rate of 12 priests a year relative to a single ordination.

Potentially putting heat on the remaining Latin Mass venues in Dublin and elsewhere, it is understood that a substantial number of young people had been attracted to both Latin Mass venues in Cork City in recent years.

Those wishing to partake in the Latin Rite at risk of potential schism may opt for the SSPX on Shanakiel Road whose services will continue regardless. Such ecclesiastic foot shootings coupled with two years of pandemic restrictions means the Irish have created for themselves a brand-new Penal era for the Faith to endure against. Regardless, a faith community bearing with it much mustard seeds of religious revival has been left scattered in the Rebel County.