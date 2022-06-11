The Burkean can report that an advertisement for the state child services agency TUSLA was published in a magazine containing graphic promotional material for a sex club.

Printed on page 113 of Issue 372 of GCN (Gay Community News) magazine, the TUSLA advert appears alongside a notice for ‘Glamworld’, a sex club, the advertisment claims, offers services including ‘glory holes’, ‘Free Condoms Safe sex (sic)’, ‘viewing booths’, ‘free lube’, ‘Dark Room’, ‘Private Club’ and a so-called ‘Cruising Club’.

In between the two adverts was an article covering the history of sex toys.

The Tusla advertisement invites readers of the gay-orientated magazine to ‘find out more’ about their fostering service, inviting readers to an information session at the LGBT social centre ‘Outhouse’.

A private members’ sex club near Jervis Street Shopping centre, the ‘Glamworld’ ‘Private Members Club & Private Members Cruising Club,’ advertises its services with three half-naked men in suggestive poses, with LGBT colours included.

Also listed on the sex club advert published by GCN — alongside the TUSLA promotional image — was the notion that ‘Everything goes!!’ regarding the establishment.

Featured also is an article on the historic convictions of gay and bisexual men, which is listed as being penned by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, a Fine Gael TD for Meath East.

The piece also reiterates her commitment to publishing a bill regarding hate crime legislation.

Meanwhile, adverts for both Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil adorned in pride colours appeared, as well as an STD clinic and a seemingly HSÉ affiliated warning regarding Monkeypox, while page 59 promoted a guide to first aid at sex parties.

Patrons of GCN include the Department of Rural and Community Development, Accenture, EY, and the National Development Plan.