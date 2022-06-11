In 1933 Wilhelm Reich published his work ‘The Mass Pyschology of Fascism’ wherein he attempted to uncover why Germany chose Fascism over Communism, as both movements were competing for control of Germany after the collapse of the degenerate Weimar Republic.

In essence, the work can be seen as little more than an attempt to pathologize normal, healthy attitudes regarding sex, while simultaneously normalising his sick and demented attitudes and the evil done to him, under the guise of ‘liberation’. This is a common occurrence for psychoanalysts. However, there is more to Reich’s work than just a coping mechanism, Reich’s thinking set the groundwork for what was to come later in Western culture and was one of the main influences in the thinking behind the sexual revolution.

Fapism, here, is not merely a play on words of Reich’s ‘The Mass Psychology of Fascism’, but rather a term I’m using to categorise certain degenerate modern sexual beliefs, especially, the widespread acceptance and normalisation of male masturbation and the use of pornography. These new sexual beliefs categorised under the term ‘Fapism’ can simply be viewed as a bifurcation from traditional Christian sexual ethics –an ethics which was commonplace in Europe around the beginning of the 20th century.

Fapism has had a very detrimental impact on young men, especially those of Generation Z, who have unfortunately, grown up in a world inculcated with open sexuality, readily available, addictive, hardcore pornography, and an extremely sexually progressive society. The effect this has had on young men is clear, young men are unsure of themselves, lost, and weak. They have been enslaved by their passions and have become dopamine slaves, living the life of a slug that seeks pleasure and avoids pain, incapable of any real resistance against control and tyranny. Pornography addiction – and yes, for many it has become an addiction – is a devastating psychological weapon in the arsenal of the ruling elite.

Reich attempted to figure out the psychology of fascism as a phenomenon, similarly, here I will look at the life of Reich and determine a little bit about his possible psychology to understand why he pushed the ideas he did.

Wilhelm Reich (yes) was born in 1897 in the Austro-Hungarian empire. In an autobiographical text, he admitted to having been exposed to sex from a young age. He described having sex with (being raped by) his family’s chambermaid starting at age 12, an experience that was surely damaging to the development of the young Reich, but this is hardly the most disgusting or degenerate act he admits to. He admits to listening outside the door of his live-in tutor (with whom his mother began an affair) while he and his mother had sex.

This led to Reich contemplating blackmailing his mother into sex, with the threat of telling his father of her affair. Reich did later tell his father of the affair which lead to his father beating his mother repeatedly over an extended period of time, eventually culminating in his mother committing suicide – a death Reich blamed on himself. The damaging effects of this on the young Reich can hardly be understated.

Moving on a little into Reich’s older years the situation doesn’t get much better. He went to Vienna to study and while there met with none other than Sigmund Freud who recruited Reich into the psychoanalysis fad. Reich like most of the psychoanalyst frauds, used his position of power over his female clients to have sex with them. Having had affairs with several of his clients – and non-clients alike—he impregnated many of them; but unable to take on the responsibility of fatherhood he forced many of these women to obtain abortions – which were illegal at the time. He procured these abortions through connections he had with other psychoanalysts and doctors of a similar background to himself.

Originally a student under Freud, their relationship went sour after Freud began to disagree with complete sexual liberation and argued that “considerable frustration of the sexual impulse was necessary for civilization”. This led Reich to move into the more liberal circle of psychoanalysts in Berlin in the 1930s, presumably including Magnus Hirschfeld (yes), another renowned degenerate and pervert. Unfortunately for us in the modern world, many of Reich’s degenerate ideas have taken fruit, most of his ideas can be seen as a coping mechanism for his own deranged psyche.

Quoting directly from a Washington Post article about Reich (Wilhelm Reich: A Prisoner of Sex) “Reich believed that contraceptives should be available to everyone, that childhood sexuality should be affirmed, that sexual relationships between unmarried young adults were healthy, that young people were entitled to shelter for the purpose of engaging in sex, that abortion should be legalized, and that having children to bind a marriage harmed them. He said that traditional marriage could not endure because “sexual dulling” was “the inevitable result of close physical proximity to one partner, and the simultaneous exposure to new sexual stimuli emanating from others”.”

From this brief description of some of the ideas promoted by Reich, it is clear that his worldview was fundamentally anti-Christian, and by extension his promotion of these ideas, can only be seen as an attempt to destabilise European societies by diametrically transforming some of their base cultural and societal views.

While in Berlin he joined the Communist Party and fought Nazis on the streets of Germany. Considering this it is unsurprising to discover that Reich wrote his ‘The Mass Psychology of Fascism’ in 1933, the same year that Hitler came into power in Germany.

In his book, Reich argued that Fascism was chosen due to increased sexual repression in Germany. He claimed that children in Germany were taught by their parents to supress nearly all sexual desire, and instead should dissipate this energy into authoritarian idealism.

By not being completely sex obsessed as Reich himself was, these people in his estimation, would be fundamentally anxious and would see social control as the only way to reduce this anxiety. Reich claimed that “Suppression of the natural sexuality in the child, particularly of its genital sexuality, makes the child apprehensive, shy, obedient, afraid of authority, good and adjusted in the authoritarian sense; it paralyzes the rebellious forces”.

Anyone familiar with the state of the modern young man can see how blatantly wrong this analysis is. The exact opposite is true, with the widespread acceptance of male masturbation and pornography, men have become atomised and passive. There is no revolutionary spirit in young men these days. Masculinity, in the traditional understanding, was that of action, the imposition of its will over the natural world, now masculinity – and the traits associated with it – stand as shadows of what they once were, as if the long line of this tradition had been severed from its root.

Reich went on to say that this sexual repression created a “general inhibition of thinking and of critical faculties”. Again, the opposite is the truth, a common criticism of psychoanalysis is that it is a total pseudoscience from beginning to end, based in conjecture, opining, and the personal bias of the researcher; nowhere is this more evident than in Reich.

Now that the actual science regarding the use of pornography and male masturbation – acts I’m sure Reich would have wholeheartedly supported and pushed for – has been discovered we can see how truly wrong he was. In a study analysing the brain effects of pornography use, the researchers found that there was a significant negative association between reported pornography hours per week and grey matter volume in the right caudate, with functional connectivity of the right caudate to the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex being negatively associated with hours of pornography use.

While this is quite technical, the important point to take away is the damage done to the prefrontal cortex and grey matter. The prefrontal cortex is the region of the brain associated with the orchestration of thoughts and actions in accordance with internal goals, as well as critical thinking skills. Surprise, surprise, the actual science shows that extreme sexual liberation damages critical thinking faculties, is it possible that, other than a coping mechanism, Reich had more sinister motives in his work?

In his book, Reich’s solution to any sort of European self-interest or “reactionary” thinking was to sexualise children. Reich stated that “Once children and adolescents are reached on a mass basis through their sexual interests, there will be a powerful counterweight against the reactionary forces”. It seems then that the ultimate goal of Reich’s work was to pathologize European self-interest, while glorifying a certain kind of sexual degeneracy to weaken the social bonds of Europeans for the benefit of a particular group of the ruling elite. Reich would not live to see the world we now live in, but his ideas are alive and well.

Quoting again from Dr Abrams work ‘Triple-Exthnics’, “involvement in the X-rated industry can be seen as a proverbial two fingers to the entire WASP establishment in America. Some porn stars viewed themselves as frontline fighters in the spiritual battle between Christian America.” This attitude seems to harken back to Reich who thought that by sexualising European children and culture they could change the moral fibre of European peoples and make them more easily controlled and unlikely to mount any serious opposition to elite power.

Further pushing this idea, Abrams quotes Al Goldstein, “The only reason that [we] are in pornography is that we think that Christ sucks. Catholicism sucks.” Commenting on this quote Abrams says, “Pornography thus becomes a way of defiling Christian culture and, as it penetrates to the very heart of the American mainstream (and is no doubt consumed by those very same WASPs), its subversive character becomes more charged … it is driven to new extremes of portrayal that stretch the boundaries of the porn aesthetic. As new sexual positions are portrayed, the desire to shock (as well as entertain) seems clear.” Here we see the intentional weaponization of the dopamine treadmill. This is the method by which, through constant small increments of the novelty and shock-value of evermore extreme ideas that something like incest porn has become so popular and normalised, something I’m sure Reich would have found especially arousing.

The whole essay by Dr Abrams is quite eye opening for those who never noticed the patterns before. There are many shocking admissions by the pornographers about their intentions, but as they are wont to do, it is not so much an admission as it is a brag and display of their virtue and greatness. Any opposition to elite control mechanisms will be met with a swift counter action, usually by tarring those in opposition as backwards thinking or uncivilised or as one of the many ‘isms’ used to deflect away from a conversation.

For the last couple of years, the online collaboration of men to quit pornography and masturbation for only a single month, crudely known as ‘No Nut November’ has drawn increasing notoriety and attention within our society. While it is my opinion that this abstinence campaign should be an everyday occurrence, any action against this destructive force, however brief, is commendable. So, it will come as no surprise to any of you who have read this far, that there were unfounded accusations against this movement as “fascist” (again we see Reich’s influence). Any attempt to control your sexuality is a property of ‘fascism’ and in accordance with the post-war mythos is an abject metaphysical evil and therefore needs the full power of the elite apparatus to shut it down.

Arguably, the most egregious example of pornography being used as a psychological weapon, was highlighted by E. Michael Jones as the Israeli occupation of Ramallah in the West Bank in 2002. After taking control of the Al-Watan TV station, the Israeli forces began broadcasting pornography to the occupied Palestinian people. Why, asks E. Michael Jones, would Israel do this if pornography was liberating? Does this mean that Israel wants to bring freedom to the Palestinians?

No. Of course, this leaves the alternative that, it was just another weapon against the Palestinian people. The purpose of the pornography was to distract everyone from the fact that they had just been invaded and we’re now under the control of a hostile foreign power.

Much works needs to be done in rectifying this situation, but a good start would be freeing yourself of the shackles of pornography and masturbation. Become an example to those around you in the hopes that they may follow your footprints out of the dark and into the light, wherein their eyes will be opened; and they will see what is really going on.