An Taoiseach found himself the unexpected subject of a verbal bruising over plans to grant effective amnesty to undocumented migrants in Ireland during a visit to the Brussels Parliament yesterday.

Made by Swedish Democrat MEP Charlie Weimers, in his speech Mr Weimers highlighted recent schemes inaugurated by the Department of Justice to legalise those living undocumented and illegally in the state. Occurring despite authorities not knowing the true numerical scale of undocumented population as uncovered by Gript who reported that the Department is merely approximating using statistics presented to them by a pro-open borders NGO.

Comparing it to previous failed policies embraced by Sweden which directly impacted upon crime rates in the Scandinavian nation the comments come in the wake of extensive rioting in the country over Koran burning by counterjihad protestors.

Later on in the speech Weimers cited figures by the polling firm Ipsos which indicated a potential pool of 500 million people around the world willing to migrate to Europe if given the chance.

Subsequently denied by Martin, An Taoiseach went further in denying that such an amnesty was actually occurring, labelling it merely regularisation of already existing residences.

Formerly of the centre right Christian Democrats Weimers left to join the nativist leaning Swedish Democrats in 2018 making a name for himself for stances against radical Islam and Eurofederalism. Enjoying increasing success over recent elections the rise in Swedish Democrats’ rise has been tied by observers to rampant breakdowns in Swedish migration and asylum policy.

Visiting Brussels as part of a wider crusade to augment Brussels sanctions on Russia the speech comes as a welcome puncturing to Irish complacency on the migration issue,

Recently rocked by intense Muslim led rioting over a Koran burning protest, Sweden is comparable to Ireland as representing progressive uniformity of opinion until the mainstreaming of the Swedish Democrats, Ireland has a rough road to travel before learning from our Scandinavian cousins.