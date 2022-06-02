News of a spike in international protection claims signifies the pebbles before an avalanche of asylum applicants to the Irish state.

Recorded by the International Protection Office, the Republic experienced more than an effective doubling in asylum claims from the previous year not including the 33,000 plus Ukrainian refugees in Ireland as of March 22nd.

With 360 claims per week from non-Ukrainian nationals the figures were released as part of a submission to the Public Accounts Committee and gel with the IPO’s own figures that show Georgia, Somalia and Algeria leading the way in claims made.

With arrivals outpacing what officials originally expected, a total of 4,500 non-Ukrainian refugees have made it to Ireland since January 2021 with the cost to maintain Direct Provision rising to €231m.

To put in perspective the potential for asylum claims to top 10,000 in 2022 the state only mustered enough energy to construct 7,827 social homes last year with the unexpected Ukrainian demand an added variable to which the state arrives unprepared to.

Farmed off to the Department of Children and the management of Roderic O’Gorman the sheer glut in asylum claims has crossed the threshold where even the state can even deny its impact on an already constipated housing market.

With government memos warning of a threat to social cohesion and the Department of Housing warning of a direct effect on housing supply one can only see the situation spiralling the decade forthcoming.

Dampened by covid but picking up at pace a game changer for the asylum industry will be the implementation of the 2019 White Paper on post-Direct Provision plans for international protection claims.

Promising own door accommodation within 4 months such in coordination with housing agencies this move would effectively enable refugees leapfrog the already foreigner driven housing list and ring a dinner bell for those wishing to enter Ireland fraudulently around the world.

An English speaking nation in the EU yet with free access to the UK nevermind with no deportations to speak of and state provided own door accommodation this makes Ireland the number one destination for refugees as the rest of Europe and the UK battens down the hatches.

Despite being an island Ireland is experiencing in slow motion what transpired across Europe during the 2014 migrant crisis only managed through our airports and government agencies.

Occurring within a context of a crippling housing crisis and non-asylum related migration through sloppy visa schemes such a trajectory only ends with the rise of political populism or social collapse so stark the figures we are dealing with.

The camel’s back can only take so much.