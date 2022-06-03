Despite a slight 4% jump in births for 2021 the birth rate in the Irish Republic has witnessed a sharp 22% drop since 2011 according to newly released CSO statistics.

With total live births at 58,433 and a natural increase of 25,388 in population excluding migration, the Republic registered an overall birth rate of 11.7 per 1,000 higher than the European average of 9.5. This is in comparison to 74,650 births reported in 2011.

The number of deaths for the year increased 4.1% to 33,055 with 140 neonatal deaths being reported.

The average age of motherhood rose to 31.6 years of age up by 0.2 years from 2020 with only 77.7% of mothers of Irish nationality down from 76.9% in 2020.

In total 15,424 births were recorded to foreign mothers 8.4% (4909) to mothers of EU origin, 2% (1169) UK mothers and 9.8% (5727) to non-UK/EU mothers.

Only 0.04% of births were recorded to mothers whose nationality went unknown with 38.8% of all births being first borns.

Overall 41.% of births were registered outside of marriage or civil partnership, an increase of 3.0% in 2020 and effectively equivalent to rates seen in the United States. Teen pregnancy came in at 699 (1.2%) of all births registered for 2021 as well.

Hampered by covid, 17,217 marriages occurred in the year 500 of them between same sex couples.

According to separate figures from the Court Services Annual Report there was a striking 29% jump in the number of divorces entering the court system between 2019 to 2020 totalling 5,226.

The CSO documented 3,011 deaths from covid-19 where the disease is mentioned as an underlying factor in the diseased with 495 cases where covid is mentioned on the death certificate and covid wasn’t the primary factor for fatality. The statistics also listed a solitary death from the adverse effect of the vaccine.

Suicide claimed the list of 399 ranking the most prominent cause of death for 15-24 year olds with 251 taking down own lives in that age group. Comparing to HSE figures there does seem to be a sharp uptick in suicide since the 390 seen in 2019 though that figure did drop to 340 in the first year of the pandemic.

All in all statistics reveal a social convergence between Ireland and the rest of Europe making up on lost time towards secular stagnation.

A direct product of social atomisation and the liberal deluge such trendlines in any other time would be regarded as a looming demographic threat pointing to wider existential malaise.

While nations of the East both acknowledge and seek to heal the demographic chasm through pro-family policies Ireland still remains in the wilderness in deluding itself that migration can act as a bandaid to a society losing the will to propagate itself.