Early last year Gearóid Murphy wrote a hilarious article for the Burkean titled “The Unbearable Whiteness of Dalkey”:

The uber-wealthy town of Dalkey on the south coast of Dublin is whiter than the driven snow and it’s unbearable. The true victims of this festering reality are of course the residents of Dalkey themselves.

Bono is exquisitely placed here. With close ties to the Irish Government and its immigration NGOs, his residence in Dalkey and his foundation’s stated views he could be just the man to coordinate several busloads of Africans into Dalkey. He could even cosponsor a Direct Provision centre or apartment complexes for “own door” accommodation. Dalkey resident, radio broadcaster and noted admirer of Diversity in Balbriggan Pat Kenny might join him.

Biting stuff. The hypocrisy of figures like Bono and Pat Kenny is clear. But there are reasons for this.

Most obviously, the residents of Dalkey get to benefit from cheap immigrant labour without their neighbourhood having to pay any of the costs that come with leaving your nation’s door open to foreign drug dealers and rapists. They can hire a Moldovan maid to clean their lovely houses for a pittance and not worry about being able to walk home safely at night. But this doesn’t explain the degree of fervour with which their class embraces the NGO-complex cause. It’s not like their artisanal bread is being baked by Nigerians.

What any cosmopolitan cares about is status. When someone from Dalkey calls for more foreign refuse to be dumped on Balbriggan, that is a status signal. They are saying, I am rich enough that I don’t have to deal with any of the problems these people create. When they praise immigrants over their own compatriots, what they are saying is, I spend enough money on school fees that my children won’t have any anchor babies in their class. When they call for Ireland to take in infinity refugees, they really mean the houses on my street are worth so much that none of them will end up as my neighbours.

Not that they think of it this way themselves. The part of the mind that calculates these things is subconscious. At most they might recognise complaining about immigration as a low-class, low-status opinion. It’s the same across the west. They sneer at the working class people who have no choice but to deal with demographic replacement. Sure, they’re probably all racists anyway.

The worst part is that this force will only grow stronger as the effects of diversity become more widely and painfully felt. If Dublin ends up with the demographics of Lagos, people will be at even greater pains to prove that they are one of the few with the funds to escape the Lagos crime rates, in the same way that a gold Rolex is a bigger flex than a cheap Casio.

I don’t mean to excuse Dalkey’s hypocrisy by this. But there’s as much reason for their hypocrisy as there is for anything else.