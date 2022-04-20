The death notices for Aidan Moffitt, Michael Snee and Ashling Murphy should make for reflective reading for those opportunists who organised vigils and opened books of condolences for them in seedy Dublin pubs.

The grieving families’ notices make it plain that these three victims of brutal and unjustifiable murders were rooted in their communities and, as all three had requiem Masses, that they’d opted for dignified and solemn funerals.

Though footage of the funerals of Moffitt, Murphy and Snee confirm that hypothesis, these brutal murders and others like them necessitate a blunt conversation on when this post-Christian society of ours will, however belatedly, call time on horrific murders and attacks such as these and the political opportunists who exploit them.

First off, contrary to the politicians’ protestations, the angry crowds who recently shouted supposedly Islamophobic and other slurs at the defendants in Tullamore, Dundalk and Sligo are not a threat because the politicians’ politically tinged vigils have effectively disenfranchised them, even as they have elevated their own more vocal opportunists. Because the ordinary, decent people of Louth, Offaly and Sligo are left with no more effective course of action than to scream, Brazilian gang rapists prowl Ashling Murphy’s home town of Tullamore and Angolan serial sex offenders do likewise in Dublin.

Although it is all very well for Sligo solicitors and Dublin courts to determine, probably correctly, that the alleged murderers need psychiatric treatment in this, their adopted homeland, that is of no use to us, their innocent victims.

Let me put my cards and, I am sure, those of almost everyone else living in this island, on the table. Irish women should be free to jog through Tullamore in the late afternoon, Japanese and Irish citizens should be free to walk through Dundalk in the mornings and Sligo and other men, once they follow the advice of the Gardai, should be able to invite strangers into their homes and live to tell the tale.

But that is where the rubber hits the road. Pre-meditated attacks in Donegal and Dublin, coupled with the murder of Kilkenny dancer Adrian Murphy, as well as the murder of Paul Jefferies and the multiple murders committed by serial killer Stephen Port show that Grindr is a very dangerous app to use, especially if the advice of experienced Gardai is not followed.

There are, in essence, two overlapping groups of suspects one must be wary of. The first of these are the opportunists, who convince themselves that assaulting, robbing and “accidentally” murdering homosexuals like Declan Flynn can be justified by the latter’s supposedly deviant behaviour. The second group, and the one the self-styled LGBT community incessantly harp on about, are the so-called homophobes, supposed sociopaths, who have it in for the supposedly down-trodden homosexuals.

Although former President Mary McAleese continues to blame Ireland’s supposedly rampant homophobia for the Sligo murders, her accusations do not hold up. Far from oppressing homosexuals, Ireland has been very tolerant of them, as a trip to Plot K6 in Sutton’s St Fintan’s graveyard, where the mortal remains of English homosexuals Hilton Edwards and Micheál Mac Liammóir lie, undisturbed in death as they were in life.

Though English homosexuals have been murdered in Dublin, the very strange case of Charles Self would suggest that the homosexual community should look within their own more psychotic ranks to find the culprits. And, while they are at it, they could apologise to Charles Self’s family for not co-operating with the Gardai and for thereby aiding and abetting the murderer escape justice. They might also want to examine the case of Reynhard Sinaga, England’s most prolific serial rapist who was convicted of 159 sex offences, including 136 rapes of young men.

Because it is therefore somewhat disingenuous, if not downright stupid, to say that supposedly toxic Irish males conduct pogroms against homosexuals, let’s now move on to examine “males of Middle Eastern extraction”, with whom I have some acquaintance due to my extensive charity work in The Fertile Crescent, where I have conducted numerous interviews which touched on this very topic.

Though ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist gang have both slaughtered homosexuals because of their sexual preferences, it is very important, in the Irish context, to understand from where those propensities to murder homosexuals emanated. The answer is in the radical mosques and the networks built around them, the very same networks that have long been present in Britain and that are now gaining traction in Ireland.

The way secular Syrian and Palestinian societies traditionally handled this was to give radical preachers, imams in the main, one or more warnings before putting them to rights and the problem to bed. The difference between imams and priests is that priests work under an authority and, as with Ireland, imams are often independent franchises where families run their own mosques or one the Muslim Brotherhood or some other criminal group control.

The difference between Ireland and secular Arab societies is that the latter watch and control those groups and the Irish do not.

Let’s leave the psychiatric and similar defences to one side and cut to the chase. Irish people urgently need to know if potentially violent Manchurian candidates are being radicalised through Muslim Brotherhood mosques and Saudi affiliated cultural centres and, if so, what is being done to control, if not eliminate, those conduits.

These unregulated centres have sprung up all over the country and their imams are even given the run of Croke Park, when Irish Catholics are denied equivalent access.

All this pampering has to stop. Ireland’s mosques and the schools, cultural centres and other fronts associated with them have to throw open their books and their activities to the light of day. Imams should, for starters, be made register and file, for public scrutiny, their CVs, as well as regular accounts of their activities and those of their associates and radical politicians they are in league with.

We must end the pampering of foreign criminals, which has been evident from the time of Shan Mohangi’s brutal murder of 15 year-old Hazel Mullen down to today where attempted cop killer George Nkencho is idolised and Angolan sex offender Chico Makamda remains free to terrorise Dublin women because Ireland’s immigration authorities from the government’s minister down are not fit for purpose.

And, with regard to the old Hibernophobic racist and related tropes, what should be sauce for the foreign goose should also be very much sauce for our own British and Irish ganders. Larry Murphy, Mark Hennessy, Michael Bambrick and John Shaw are every bit as contemptible as any of the above scumbags and Jastine Valdez and Urantsetseg Tserendorj should be mourned every bit as much as Ashling Murphy.

The fact of the matter is Ireland has a serious crime problem and mollycoddling Irish scumbags, Colombian coke dealers, Boston Mafiosi, Estonian hitmen and sundry foreign pimps won’t solve it.

And nor will Trinity College’s Law Dept, which currently has one of its own more capable professors up on a murder rap but which otherwise seems bogged down with a Reid Professor of Criminal Law, a Director of Research, a Disability Liaison Officer, a Law and Political Science Coordinator, etc etc.

Although there are also professors doing corporate law and other serious stuff, as well as a gaggle of them organising their vast teaching empire, the emphasis seems to be on the diverse, instead of the precise. And all of that is of absolutely no help in putting tomorrow’s criminals behind bars or at the end of a rope.

Although it is almost 60 years since RTE wheeled out the dying Brendan Behan to praise Justice Minister Charlie Haughey for commuting Shan Mohangi’s death sentence, as Ireland is no longer a Catholic country, we need a modern Irish solution for this modern Irish problem. Although military, non-jury courts and firing squads at dawn would temper these attacks, the Irish are not quite ready for that sharp shock solution or, indeed for any solution and the fate of Peter Casey’s 2018 Presidential Campaign, as well as the murders of Limerick’s Shane Geoghegan and Dublin’s Veronica Guerin show the self-imposed hurdles Ireland faces in fighting these crime waves.

Given that Irish rugby international Moss Keane and taekwondo star Jack Wooley have been mugged in Dublin, the problem extends far beyond the pampered niche communities Ireland’s NGOs ponce off.

We can, on the one hand, have a much more hard nosed approach to tackling crime and holding criminals to account or we can have our interminable vigils and virtue signalling orgies. We cannot have both.

If we want to end the latter and encourage the former we must, to use the American expression, drain the swamp, give the politicians, Law professors and NGO apologists their P45s and go in hard on the perpetrators and their enablers. Although the choice is ours, that choice can only be realised when we make it so by rejecting one and building the other. The ball, if not the baton, is in our court.