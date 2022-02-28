Progressive minded tea drinkers have been taking aim at the National Gallery all month for the latter’s freshly signed contract with the catering conglomerate Aramark.

Getting itself into liberal Ireland’s bad books for taking business to do with the much marginalised but rarely understood Direct Provision system, the resulting fallout has seen a host of left leaning artists withdrawing their portfolios as well as a perfunctory protest outside the Gallery itself.

With a business model consisting of build to let management contracts, the Aramark empire in Ireland comprises a variety of chain shops among them Avoca and Chopped as well as various state contracts.

Perhaps more culpable for transforming Irish high streets into carbon cutouts of Californian college towns as well as a driving force for mass migration, Aramark is hardly the economic linchpin for white supremacy in Ireland.

Making a tidy sum of €9.51 million over the past five years providing food and facilities management to a host of Direct Provision centres, since 2018 the brand has come under fire for its role in the supposed system of asylum incarceration.

Trinity students and alumni may recall a previous push against Aramark which saw the attempted boycotting of their campus café as well as a rather forced campaign by the SU at the time.

It’s not the business of this author to defend a soulless American corporation with a model that has seen the death of many decently run Irish shops operating on thin margins.

However, why must the open borders lobby always go for the cape but never the matador when it comes to who is really making a killing from the asylum industry as well as the genuine structural issues at play.

An alliance of civil servants, lawyers and NGO lobbyists are the real cause of the asylum logjam nevermind the fact that by any reckoning the majority of applicants are cynical if not outright fraudulent.

There is a compassionate case for accepting token numbers of legitimate asylum seekers per annum which would naturally involve the pruning out of the rather obvious chancers.

Contra the images of desperate Syrians fleeing to Ireland there have been years whereby the number one applicant nation has been the likes of Georgian and Albania.

Indeed a contributory reason our acceptance of Syrians the past decade has been somewhat limited is due to this influx of bogus applications.

A reasonable advocate for asylum ought seek the rigid enforcement of proper standards to prioritise the deserving instead of shallow platitudes on structural racism. Deportations while never pleasant, must play a role in any sane state’s asylum system.

Leaving aside the overall inefficiency of asylum in terms of assisting the displaced instead of economic and political measures at home, any legitimate humanitarian has to acknowledge that charity is limited in regards the amount of asylum seekers that can be taken.

The desired end goal of the Irish open borders lobby is not an orderly and humane system of migration but rather a chaotic world where their saviour complexes are temporarily placated as society suffers.

Behind these activists and NGO cartels lies as always the moneyman and those who seek the engineering of our societies either for ideology or profit using mass migration as a hammer blow against the nation.

These activists do enter into adult discussion upon the matter until such time they accept the notion of limits on asylum and the right of the Irish people and local communities to say no.

Direct Provision is born out of a compromise whereby the state cannot enforce border control yet at the same time wishes to maintain some degree of deniability with regards asylum after the anchor baby bonanza prior to the 2004 Citizenship referendum.

Since the early 00s if not before the vast majority of applicants have been without particular merit to warrant residency. Years of NGO inflicted media coverage has heightened public perception to the point the man on the street regards Mosney as the equivalent of Dachau instead as a hotel system for bad faith applicants.

The roll out of O’Gorman’s post-Direct Provision White Paper and promise to prioritise asylum applicants over Irish citizens during an austere housing crisis will clarify the necessity of stringency on migration. It is a lesson we on the nativist right are ultimately here to take to the Irish government when opportunity affords.

Aramark has its issues but those protesting outside the National Gallery this week should be taking aim at the real fat cats and not those merely serving the coffee,

Don’t tell MASI though.