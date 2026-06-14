Social media comments critical of NPHET and the mere attendance at a protest critical of lockdown resulted in Rush-based medical practitioner Dr Marcus de Brun being found guilty of medical misconduct by the Irish Medical Council in what can only be described as a reckless precedent meant at whipping Ireland’s managerial classes into shape.

The case was heard by the Medical Council’s Fitness to Practise process, which examined whether Dr de Brun’s conduct met professional and ethical requirements with a committee to weigh up future sanctions against the medical man.

During the hearing, Dr de Brun contended that the Medical Council had ignored concerns he raised regarding nursing-home policy in 2020 and had instead chosen to pursue disciplinary action against him. The doctor also pointed to what he regarded as inconsistencies in the treatment of criticism directed at NPHET by other medical figures who were not subjected to similar proceedings.

Grounded arguments by measure.

The wider implications of the ruling extend far beyond the fate of a single doctor. At issue is whether professional regulators should police conduct that directly affects patient care or whether they should increasingly act as arbiters of acceptable opinion on matters of public controversy. The public at large should view the finding against Dr de Brun as evidence that the Medical Council has drifted from its core purpose and become entangled in the politics of the pandemic era.

School closures, vaccine mandates, lockdown policies, the treatment of dissenting scientific voices and the social costs of restrictions have all become subjects of legitimate public debate. Positions once dismissed as beyond the pale are now openly discussed in mainstream political and academic circles.

Ireland’s professional and institutional landscape is also unusually small. Senior figures in medicine, academia or the civil service nevermind the media often operate within overlapping professional circles. Such environments fosters conformity and discourage dissent. Once a dominant consensus emerges, challenging it can carry significant professional risks, regardless of the merits of the argument being advanced.

We should know in this country that a profession that punishes independent thought risks becoming less capable of self-correction. Our medical establishment most of all should appreciate this wisdom.

The first duty of a doctor is not to a government department or advisory committee but to the patient. If the spirit of the Hippocratic tradition means anything, it is the obligation to speak uncomfortable truths when conscience demands it.