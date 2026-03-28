We’re approaching the sixth anniversary of a veritable “crime against humanity”. Previously, individuals, communities, or races had been targets of crimes; in March 2020, a crime was perpetrated against the entire human race, excluding, of course, the accursed perpetrators. And because the crime focused on two especially sensitive issues – a person’s health and an invisible “virus” – most people were seriously spooked. A few of us saw through the nonsense in a few days; the majority didn’t, and sadly and amazingly still haven’t.

The fruits of the crime range from the ludicrous to the lethal, from the pathetically fictitious to the fatal; examples of both are given below. Due to the scam, people’s behaviour seems to have been changed irrevocably – for the worse. For example, for years, I went walking along the North Circular Road in Limerick (it’s near where we live). But in 2020, such was the bizarre behaviour of my fellow walkers, that I had to mentally re-name the NCR: the Neurotic Citizens’ Route – and that’s exactly what it was. People would go to the most comical, but also pitiable, lengths to avoid the next carrier of that imaginary, deadly virus.

One of the most ridiculous (and utterly silly) schemes of the powers orchestrating the Scamdemic was the rule when distributing Communion at the Catholic Mass. Formerly, the communion minister would say “the body of Christ” to each communicant. But now with the deadly plague on the rampage, we had to limit its lethality in this fashion: the priest would say “the body of Christ” from the altar, and then the distribution of communion would continue silently, because to utter any words in front of the communicant could cause the horrible death of so many! This is so stupid, it’s impossible to lampoon. But most of my colleagues believed it fervently as the latest oracle from the Taoiseach, the HSE or (God help us all), RTE. Most fell for the foul falsehoods: men I used to admire, some of whom were my teachers, all proved entirely lacking in any kind of critical thinking. I saw one of my elderly colleagues in Limerick sitting on his own in a large dining-room. I asked another colleague if he might be on retreat, but he replied saying, “No, he has a touch of Covid” – and he said it with a straight face and a solemn demeanour. Maybe that’s like having a “touch of cancer” or a “touch of leukaemia”. This is a special kind of stupid.

Amid the myriad signs and warnings I came across during the Scam, this must have been the most unintentionally ironic, revealing the absurdity of the whole silly enterprise: a sign warning people not to light an electric candle if their hands were still moist after sanitising. You can save the world (and granny) by rubbing lotion on your palms, but don’t proceed to electrocute yourself by engaging in the lighting of an electric candle for thanksgiving, petition, supplication, or protection from electrocution!

Only in recent days have I seen a video clip from the scamdemic days, regarding a fellow who was “imprisoned” inside a Cork off-license; the door was locked and the key removed. His crime? Not wearing a muzzle. The masked attendant actually phoned the Gardai, so as to arrest the mask-less one. What an utter shambles! The salesman was on his “pathetic pandemic power-trip” (as I term it). But, you know, I don’t even blame the poor Corkonian loser: he was just another of the many victims of the non-stop, fear-inducing propaganda. To have reduced the salesman to such undignified, pathetic behaviour is beyond shameless: it’s inhuman. The fellow was acting in a way entirely inappropriate & insulting of any decent normal person. He was acting thus because presumably he believed all the government- and media-generated fear-mongering. Like many, if not most, Irish people in 2020 & 2021, he also lacked any ability at critical thinking.

Speaking of masks, as I wrote in a previous article, here in the Philippines, the mask mania is still all the rage. One of my Filipino colleagues sits alone in an air-conditioned room watching TV – with his mask on! Now admittedly, he has a strong streak of the neurotic in him. But other colleagues, all as healthy as mountain goats, also don the muzzle. What has gotten into them? They strut around sporting these identity-denying rags, without the least hint of being self-conscious, apparently thinking that such behaviour is the “new normal” – a hideous couplet designed to lull people into accepting the new rules forced on us. But there is nothing normal in walking around with half your face covered; frankly it is abnormal. After all, we recognise a person by their face, not by any other part of their body. So now, to willingly cover half one’s face is somehow “dehumanizing”: limiting or preventing others from recognising the person. How tragic! A few short years ago, such behaviour would have resulted in the person being confined in a strait-jacket inside a padded cell in a mental asylum, or at least regular sessions on the psychiatrist’s couch to try to discover the origin of such obviously aberrant behaviour. But now, nobody bats an eye. Welcome to The New Abnormal.

“We saw how so horrifically manipulable, compliant and shamelessly bidable the vast majority of people were; ranging in the social spectrum from the dumb sheep mentality desperate to be shepherded into whatever pen the globalist authorities opened in from of us; to those with sheepdog minds vigorously volunteering to do the shepherding, eager to show how sanctimoniously conformist they could be” (James Murphy).

Ernest Hemingway was once being interviewed about what quality is essential in becoming a great novelist. Having dismissed all the options presented by the interviewer, the latter who was getting frustrated at this stage, Hemingway said: “In order to be a great writer a person must have a built-in, shockproof crap detector”. Neil Postman (in “Teaching as a Subversive Activity”) continues as follows: “One way of looking at the history of the human group is that it has been a continual struggle against the veneration of ‘crap’…Our intellectual history is a chronicle of the anguish and suffering of men who tried to help their contemporaries see that some part of their fondest beliefs were misconceptions, faulty assumptions, superstitions and even outright lies”.

What an accurate description of the madness we endured since March 2020! Have we not endured an endless series of “faulty assumptions” (see NPHET, Tony Holohan, et al)? Much of the so-called “science” that has been paraded before the trusting public has been nothing more than “superstition” dressed up with intellectual-sounding jargon.

I find it so pitiful to see: adults like babies waiting to be spoon fed by mother – only now mother is RTE, BBC, CNN & all the other purveyors of half-truths, misinformation and generated fear & panic. This kind of gullibility is beyond parody; it’s a tragedy worthy of Aeschylus or Shakespeare. And because so many are still (amazingly) trusting of the mainstream media (it beggars belief at this stage), of course they are unfamiliar with the reality of vaccine injuries and deaths. They don’t appear on their radar simply because the media won’t publish them and won’t ask the simple question: “could there be a connection between the injections and adverse effects?” So when previously healthy colleagues die suddenly, the media-believers are at a loss to explain it; but don’t worry, they’ll come up with something – but never thinking of connecting such deaths with vaccines.

An Irish colleague here in the Philippines was found dead in bed, no prior illness: they said he was “over-fatigued” (so fatigue is now a killer, for goodness’ sake). A man with whom I had cycled around the island of Mindanao some years ago, was found dead. “He neglected to take his medicines”. I even heard that noxious neologism “co-morbidities” as an explanation for an otherwise healthy man, now a corpse. Some say there is a gradual awakening and realization as to what has happened since 2020; however, I am not so sanguine. Dark times indeed.