A tactical media-NGO operation to kick the Irish government smartly in the shins over the continued processing and sale of Russian-owned alumina at Aughinish Alumina has left certain officials sweating and for good reason.

Joint reporting by the Irish Times’ Conor Gallagher and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project last month cast fresh light on the operations at Aughinish, where alumina refined on the Shannon Estuary continues to move through supply chains linked ultimately to the Russian war economy despite previous pretensions.

The affair has exposed the rather skin-deep commitment our TDs professes toward Kyiv, sanctions, and the so-called rules-based international order when those abstractions collide with payrolls in key constituencies.

The refinery remains owned by United Company Rusal, the Kremlin-linked aluminium giant historically associated with Oleg Deripaska, notwithstanding earlier assurances from politicians such as Patrick O’Donovan that the facility served an exclusively civilian purpose. OCCRP’s reporting suggested otherwise.

The journalistic collective traced connections between Aughinish output and the wider Russian industrial apparatus in a manner awkward enough to cause discomfort in Dublin and no doubt a few sudden meetings in departmental side rooms.

The more interesting discovery was the extent to which the Irish state itself lobbied quietly since 2022 to shield Aughinish from the full force of sanctions. Ireland’s former ambassador to Washington, Dan Mulhall, reportedly pressed American officials on behalf of the refinery, arguing that Aughinish was sufficiently insulated from Deripaska and sufficiently essential to European industry to merit continued tolerance.

And here the mask slipped entirely. For all the public catechisms about democracy and sovereignty, the Irish state understood perfectly well that Aughinish was too economically useful to sacrifice on the altar of moral consistency.

Direct Irish trade exposure to Russia was always modest compared with Germany or Italy. There is no Irish translation of Ostpolitik because the Irish state never possessed sufficient industry to require one and was nestled comfortably in the bosom of the Atlantic alliance.

But Aughinish is different. It is one of the few genuinely strategic industrial sites in the country: capital-heavy and difficult to replicate, nevermind deeply embedded in European aluminium supply chains,

Closing it would not merely have bruised employment in west Limerick; it would have disrupted manufacturing across Europe while further hollowing out what remains of Ireland’s industrial base beyond data centres, tax engineering, and artisanal toasties.

In practice, Dublin recognised the same reality faced by much of Eastern Europe and the former Soviet periphery: disentangling oneself from Russian-linked infrastructure and commodity systems is neither morally pure nor economically painless.

Which makes the sanctimony all the more amusing. Irish political and media discourse has frequently treated post-Soviet states maintaining ties with Moscow as though they merely lacked sufficient enlightenment or Brussels-approved virtue.

Yet countries across Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia inherited entire economies wired into Russian energy grids, railways, ports, pipelines, and industrial systems after decades inside the Soviet sphere.

Separation was never going to be achieved by hashtag and panel discussion. When Ireland itself encountered even a modest version of this dilemma in Limerick, principle gave way very quickly to nuance, pragmatism, and urgent diplomatic phone calls to Washington.

The final comedy may still lie ahead. Some of the loudest professions of Irish solidarity with Ukraine may yet dissolve entirely the moment Ukrainian accession to the EU begins threatening CAP payments, beef prices, or the sacred subsidy architecture of rural Ireland. “Stand With Ukraine” could, with astonishing speed, become “Not in My Single Farm Payment.”