Some time ago, Richie Allen on his podcast, played excerpts of a drag queen being interviewed on a national UK radio station. He made various comments during the interview, but, apart from other views he shared, his refrain was the simple “leave them alone”, meaning the children. I must say, I found it quite moving; he spoke in a plaintive voice. . If someone wants to be a drag queen, then that is their freakish decision. But they should most definitely not impose their views and practices on innocent children, just waiting to enjoy the wonders of this, at times wonderful, at times sorrowful, world.

Introducing young people to the complexities of sex is surely a challenge, and ideally it is the task of the parents to broach this sensitive topic. Yet it cannot be denied that many get whatever knowledge they have of sex from a nudge-nudge, wink-wink atmosphere, furtively viewing glossy magazines, and so forth. This is obviously not ideal, but surely less dangerous than the curriculum changes being proposed by the government and the Dept. of Education.

Here’s an example of what is to be taught to students in the First Year of the Junior Cycle: “Gender Identity is about how you feel about yourself as male, female, both or neither, irrespective of the sex you were assigned at birth”. Well that is certainly a novel outlook on human nature, out of sync with just about everything we have known since our ancestors emerged from the primordial swamps, and, believe it or not, began to mate, one biological male with one biological female. And that’s why we are here today. (Needless to say there have always been minorities as regards sexual orientation and/or practice). If the woke ideologues in Ireland could understand that each of them is the result of a male/female union, then a lot of our problems would vanish into thin air. But they are not into rational thought: they are into following an “agenda”, and that is the changing of what used to be Ireland into a member of some supra-national super-state, aka, globalism; and sexualising children into the bargain.

No surprises there; this is an example of Irish politicians and NGOs kowtowing to entirely unelected entities: the UN, WHO, et al. In a WHO document entitled “Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe” (published in 2010), it is recommended that children under four years of age be taught that it is their right to ask questions about sexuality and also to explore gender identities. For goodness’ sake, they are barely learning to speak; leave them with their nursery tales and childhood banter, keep away this poisonous sexualising of innocent youngsters.

The German newspaper, Die Welt, reported on August 24, 2023 about a Catholic (!) creche, and aspects of its teaching programme. Among the gems were the following: A sex education programme is an important part of our overall childcare programme. Sexuality in the day care centre is no longer a taboo subject, (Intro, p.3).

These “educators” continue with this: Children should be able to “withdraw into a protected space” “to discover and satisfy themselves physically,”. In its sexual education plan, the institution promises to offer “children free space to experiment with their childlike sexuality. Masturbation is normal. Allowing masturbation” in day-care centres is “of great importance.”

As must be apparent from the above quotes, Germany has reached even lower standards of depravity than those which have been proposed here. This is our era’s psychic slaughter of the innocents – the equivalent of our distant forebear’s sacrificing their toddlers, those still-trusting youngsters, to some “god” in the hope of victory in a battle or a good harvest: how cheap some lives are judged, both now and then. To quote Richie Allen: “leave them alone”.

Now I don’t have a vindictive bone in my body, nor am I overly enamoured of retributive justice, but I really think that, in this case, if I had any authority, I would remove the word “Catholic” from that German centre. But faith should hardly be central in the rearing and educating of children: our common human decency should make it crystal clear what is appropriate to teach to innocent toddlers – and what should certainly be deferred until they are much older.

I know nothing further about the German creches, but I suspect that these new practices are the work of only a few ideological fanatics; my hunch is that most of the teaching staff can see through the absurdity of this stuff, but if they speak out, their careers will be in jeopardy. My hunch is the same about teachers in Ireland. I presume that most of them realise that encouraging 4-year olds to happily entertain doubts about their own gender is not only nonsense at that age, but very disturbing and dangerous. This fanatical agenda of hyper-focusing on sex and gender is the preoccupation of a phalanx of zealots who wish to alter forever our society, and the most obscene of their tactics is the zeroing-in on children.

These noxious forces are trying to deprive children of the loveliness of childhood innocence, and the sense of wild-eyed wonder with which they receive and celebrate the magic of their early lives in this endlessly fascinating world. Now these ideologues want to replace such beautiful wonder with indoctrination – forcing on children such knowledge which should be left to parents or the wisdom of the tribe or clan to inculcate. We must resist!

If you haven’t realised it yet, we are engaged in a battle, of fairly epic proportions – nothing less than the defending and strengthening of our, admittedly not-perfect, society – and the safe-guarding of the children from the well-funded and media-supported purveyors of child sacrifice. Put on your armour and join the fray.

“Rejoice in your youth, you who are young / let your heart give you joy in your young days” (Ecclesiastes, 11:9).