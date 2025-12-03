A long-running criminal case against former Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) MEP Gunnar Beck has collapsed in spectacular form at a German district court, bringing an end to a series of accusations that had shifted dramatically in scope over two years.

Beck, an academic and former member of the EU Parliament, had been pursued by authorities since 2022 over claims that he robbed and assaulted staff in a department store in the city of Neuss—an allegation that carried a potential 15-year sentence.

The accusation later morphed into alleged theft of €350 worth of goods, and finally into petty theft valued at no more than €20.

Rather jarringly, at the appeal hearing this week, witnesses told the court they could not recall the alleged events, nor could they identify any stolen items or injuries.

Crucially, none of the objects found on Beck at the time of his arrest had ever been sold in the Neuss shop. To add insult to injury, scarf initially presented as stolen was proven to have been legally purchased by Beck in another country more than three decades earlier.

The kangaroo court ordered the discontinuation of the theft and assault claims on 21 November, with only a minor finding related to “verbal resistance” against police officers remaining—something Beck firmly denies. The formar MEP argued that any sharp words would have been understandable given that he was confronted by “four strong men, all of whom were easily twice my size and half my age.”

In perhaps the most damming od details, Beck alleges that the case was built on fabrications, claiming that the store’s complaint included photographs of goods lifted from shelves and falsely presented as stolen. In a statement sent to The Burkean he described the prosecution as politically motivated, pointing to the involvement of the same Düsseldorf senior prosecutor who had earlier pursued him for alleged misuse of a professional title—an issue resolved with a caution.

“The police in Neuss in 2022 charged me with robbery (!) and violent assault. By 2024 the allegations had transmuted to theft of goods worth just over 350 euros. When the case finally went to court robbery had metamorphosed into petty theft involving unspecified goods valued at between 1 to 20 euros. At the trial the original ‘robbery’ – an offence with a maximum sentence of 15 years – dissolved into thin air.’

The revival of the case shortly before the 2024 European elections forms part of what AfD figures describe as increasing use of lawfare against the party as its electoral fortunes rise. In the run-up to the vote, multiple investigations into AfD politicians resurfaced, as well as allegations of state-backed spying within the party—claims the government had previously ignored.

Despite the legal pressure, the AfD secured 16% in the 2024 European elections and nearly 21%in the following year’s federal elections. Current polling places the party at around 26%, making it one of Germany’s strongest political forces.

For AfD supporters, the case is a cautionary marker: an example of how far institutions may stretch when confronting an unwelcome political challenger, and a sign that scrutiny of these practices is overdue as Germany enters a more polarised political era.