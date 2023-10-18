Locals in Wexford were told by the government that they would not receive aid after a freak weather disaster destroyed their lives. The same government literally sends billions abroad for the same situation; the only difference is that they’re happy to spend it on foreigners.

Search the website for Irish Aid (the government’s official international development aid programme) for the word “rebuild” and an impressive range of countries are mentioned in the results (like Pakistan, Mali, Albania, Liberia, the Philippines, Morocco etc). What do they have in common? Not being Irish.

There are even countries damaged by tornados who are given millions to “rebuild”, Cuba and Haiti, Bangladesh and India. But for the residents of Wexford who had their lives upended last November when a freak tornado swept away several buildings, unfortunately the governments doesn’t care.

In what kind of bizarre reality are we living when Irish people pay tax money to a government who will spend it on anyone but Irish people?

If a tornado hit Kiev, Varadkar would certainly send billions. But if you’re Irish and a tornado destroys your house, you’re on your own.

The glaring mistreatment of Irish people in their own country while they are forced to pay tax to be sent abroad is something that verges on the status of treason.

“The only thing we got was two skips from Wexford County Council.”

The situation in Wexford would be comical if it weren’t so disgusting. The families in question had homes and businesses destroyed, and one year later have received next to no support from the government or any of the major political parties. The taoiseach himself admitted that the buildings were underinsured “through no fault of their [the residents’] own” and “that something would be done to assist them”. This turned out to be a lie.

Local TDs were uninterested in even meeting the affected families early on, including Sinn Féin TD Johnny Mythen. While Leinster House sends billions abroad, nothing is spared for taxpayers.

“Climate Refugees” Is A Codeword For “More Foreigners”

Despite government ministers telling us that every flood, hurricane, and drought-affected person on earth has a right to live here for free, weather-induced damage is of no interest to the state if it happens domestically. Regardless of your views of “climate change”, the sorry case of Wexford shows that being foreign is the main selection criteria for the Irish government’s charity in this area.

As hundreds of thousands of “climate refugees” pour into Ireland over the coming years, living a life of ease with free houses and services, bear in mind that not only are you paying for it, they are more entitled to it than you.

“The world is no longer foreign.”

One of the reasons that Irish politicians from all parties are keen to privilege foreigners over Irish people is their career interests. In a 2015 publication from the Department of Foreign Affairs entitled (amusingly) “The Global Island” (which includes a heading that “the world is no longer foreign”), the government linked increasing foreign aid to “rebuilding our international reputation.” The reputation is, of course, the liberal reputation of the Irish apparatchiks among international globalists which they are keen to rebuild. But they won’t help Irish taxpayers rebuild their houses, since theit reputation among the taxpayers in Wexford is not important.

